CD Review: Kamelot - Dark Asylum

Artist: KamelotTitle: Dark AsylumGenre: Symphonic MetalRelease Date: 28th August 2026Label: Napalm RecordsKAMELOT is back with a brand-new album. The American Symphonic Metal band has just now released ‘Dark Asylum’, three years after their previous album ‘The Awakening’. KAMELOT was founded in 1991 by original singer Thomas Youngblood and drummer Richard Wagner, neither of which are still in the band. However, since the early years of the band, KAMELOT has established their unique sound that incorporates medical elements as well as gothic elements in their otherwise Symphonic Metal sound.Furthermore, KAMELOT is known for their artistic and conceptual approach for album. Their signature songs that represent their unique sound best are ‘The Haunting (Somewhere in Time)’, ‘March of Mephisto’, ‘Forever’, ‘When the Lights Are Down’, ‘Liar Liar’, and ‘Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)’. On this brand-new album, ‘Dark Asylum’, KAMELOT take you on a journey through a beautiful Victorian-era world.The intro ‘Sanctorium’ opens the gates to this dark and romantic world, inviting you in with grand arrangements and sets the mood for what is yet to come. ‘Ashen World’ helps you stepping in with strong riffs. The vocals are supported by Chilean scream queen and current “Miss World” Ignacia Fernández. The thriving song ‘Dark Asylum’ welcomes you in, with a chorus that might even get stuck in your head.The strong yet dreamy ‘Sanctuary’ brings along Ignacia Fernández again, as well as VISION OF ATLANTIS front woman Clémentine Delauney. The interlude ‘Nocte Veritas’ prepares your mind for the very versatile song ‘One Last Masquerade’ which is creating images in your mind. For this song, KAMELOT are supported by AVANTASIA’s Tobias Sammet. The journey continues with the deeply moving love song ‘Ivy, My Dear’. ‘Godlike Alchemy’ picks up the pace again.And it keeps rising with ‘The Sleeping Mind (Orphic Paradigm)’ and ‘Kaleidoscope’, creating width and space through the brilliant arrangements. ‘Enigma (Think of Me)’ eases up again, taking a moment to get you thinking. ‘Cassandra's Disease’ digs a little deeper. ‘Beneath the Moon (Tunglið)’ adds a little fairy dust which is provided by the Icelandic singers Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir, Sólveig Sara Leupold, as well as Lea-Sophie Fischer. ‘The Puppet King’ gathers all the strength one last time for guiding you out of this world with ‘Sanctum Requiem’.KAMELOT are creating worlds with their music. And so, they did with this ‘Dark Asylum’. Take them take on their symphonic metal journey through this Victorian ‘Dark Asylum’ with love, pain, magic and fairies. Each song is telling a beautiful tale, adding up to a complete story that will take your mind wandering through time and realms. So let KAMELOT take you away with their latest release. ‘Dark Asylum’ is out now.01. Sanctorium02. Ashen World (feat. Ignacia Fernández)03. Dark Asylum04. Sanctuary (feat. Clémentine Delauney & Ignacia Fernández)05. Nocte Veritas06. One Last Masquerade (feat. Tobias Sammet)07. Ivy, My Dear08. Godlike Alchemy09. The Sleeping Mind (Orphic Paradigm)10. Kaleidoscope11. Enigma (Think of Me)12. Cassandra's Disease13. Beneath the Moon (Tunglið) (feat. Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir, Sólveig Sara Leupold, Lea-Sophie Fischer)14. The Puppet King15. Sanctum RequiemTommy Karevik – VocalsThomas Youngblood – GuitarsOliver Palotai – KeyboardsSean Tibbetts – Bass GuitarAlex Landenburg – DrumsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10