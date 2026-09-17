Live Review: Fear Factory - Cologne 2026

15th September 2026
Fear Factory - “Cybernetic Domination Tour 2026” - Special guests: Crystal Lake, Hate, The Nocturnal Affair
“Three support bands?” asked the random older guy next to me incredulously based on my response to the question, whether I knew who would be opening for FEAR FACTORY. Yes indeed, sometimes you get more than you expect, so scoring a ticket to see the prehistoric kings of Industrial Metal return to concert stages worldwide has its benefits! In their extensive 36-year history, the band has experienced many ups and downs, navigating through periods of soaring success and personal differences - yet somehow, all of it has only made them stronger.
The Nocturnal Affair
Hailing from Las Vegas, THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR craft a dark, melodious brand of Gothic Alternative Metal that fuses melancholic Hard Rock hooks with heavy Industrial-tinged undertones. Formed by frontman Brendan Smyth, the group built a strong reputation as an engaging touring act, blending the dark elegance of 1990s Rock with modern heavy riffage. Their discography features the standout debut full-length album ‘Metal’ alongside hit singles such as ‘Down’ and ‘Into the Machine’. https://thenocturnalaffair.com
Music & Performance
Opening the night at 7pm, the Sin City band brought immediate flair to Cologne. An impressive live drum intro set a commanding tone before the rest of the band stepped out dressed impeccably in sharp suits, complemented by the charismatic singer sporting a sleek white dinner jacket. Smirking, the frontman called out, “Germany, are you ready to party with us like we are in Sun City tonight?” The crowd responded warmly as the band powered through their set. For the grand finale, the singer shouted, “Are you ready to get heavy with me? So help me sing this!” before launching into a heavy metal cover of Haddaway’s ‘What Is Love’ - a hilarious, unexpected ending that had the early crowd singing every word.
Hate
HATE are undeniable veterans of the Extreme Metal underground, hailing from Warsaw, Poland. Blending razor-sharp Death Metal with dark, blackened atmospheric textures, the band was formed in 1990 by vocalist and guitarist ATF Sinner. Over more than three decades, they have forged a formidable legacy in European extreme music, dropping brutal landmarks including ‘Ankh’, ‘Awakening of the Liar’, ‘Solarflesh’, ‘Tremendum’, ‘Aruga’, and ‘Rugia’. https://www.hate-metal.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage shortly before 8pm, the mood inside Live Music Hall turned significantly darker. Clad entirely in black with stark black-and-white face paint, HATE delivered an unrelenting sonic assault. Their performance was powered by relentless double-bass drum attacks and bone-rattling deep growls that shook the venue floor. The stage chemistry was lethal, with the guitarist and bassist moving in synchronous perfection, violently moshing and swirling their long hair in unison while holding down punishing rhythm work.
Crystal Lake
Originating from Tokyo, Japan, CRYSTAL LAKE are renowned worldwide as a tour de force in modern Metalcore and Deathcore. Formed in 2002, the band earned widespread international acclaim by pairing crushing breakdowns with progressive dynamics, soaring melodies, and boundless live energy. Their impressive discography includes seminal releases such as ‘Into the Great Beyond’, ‘The Fire Inside’, ‘The Signal’, ‘True North’, and ‘Helix’. However, they underwent regular changes in their vocalist line-up, with current singer Kang “PK” Hyun having joined the band just in August 2026. https://crystallake.jp
Music & Performance
From 20:45 to 21:20, CRYSTAL LAKE brought pure, chaotic energy to the stage. Screaming for a massive mosh pit right out of the gate, the Tokyo quintet displayed remarkable precision, with the drummer delivering a masterclass in tight, explosive rhythms, while regularly alternating between sitting down and standing up while drumming. The band did their best to stir up the crowd by their frequent and synchronized movements, stirring up action in the circle pit. However, the singer PK’s repeated calls for incoming crowd surfers went largely unheeded by the Cologne audience, so he took matters into his own hands - leaping straight off the stage to execute a crowd surf himself, igniting the venue into a frenzied applause.
Fear Factory
Formed in Los Angeles in 1989, FEAR FACTORY pioneered the fusion of Industrial music with aggressive Thrash and Death Metal, effectively creating the cybernetic blueprint for modern Metal. Renowned for their signature staccato guitar riffs, rapid-fire double-bass drumming, and contrast of harsh growls with soaring clean vocals, their legendary heritage spans decades. Their influential discography features absolute classics such as ‘Soul of a New Machine’, ‘Demanufacture’, ‘Obsolete’, ‘Digimortal’, ‘Archetype’, ‘Mechanize’, ‘The Industrialist’, ‘Genexus’, and ‘Aggression Continuum’. https://fearfactory.com
Music & Performance
Stepping on stage at 22:00 after three hours of live music, the headliners delivered a masterclass in cybernetic Metal precision. They came out guns blazing with the opener ‘Acres of Skin’. The only original band member, guitarist Dino Cazares, delivered his riffs with brutal precision. For ‘Edgecrusher’ the band brought out PK from CRYSTAL LAKE, and the song really benefitted from PK’s shouting energy. The crowd energy hit a fever pitch when FEAR FACTORY unleashed their new song ‘Roboticist’, which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and aggressive mosh pits across the floor.
The band tore through their catalogue with lethal efficiency until the main set drew to a close at 22:50. Returning to the stage for a crushing four-song encore, FEAR FACTORY brought the night to a triumphant close at 23:15, leaving Cologne completely bedazzled by the industrial devastation that befell them.
Setlist
01. Acres of Skin
02. Industrial Discipline
03. Powershifter
04. Shock
05. Edgecrusher (with Crystal Lake)
06. Linchpin
07. No One
08. Invisible Wounds (Dark Bodies)
09. Soul Hacker
10. Roboticist
11. Martyr
12. Arise Above Oppression
13. Archetype
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14. Demanufacture
15. Zero Signal
16. Replica
17. Resurrection
All Pictures by Andreas Müller