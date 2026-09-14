CD Review: Velveteen Queen - The Greater Good

Artist: Velveteen QueenTitle: The Greater GoodGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 18th September 2026Label: Silver Lining MusicThe Swedish newcomer band VELVETEEN QUEEN is back with their sophomore album. After the debut album ‘Consequence of the City’ in 2024, it is time for their sophomore album ‘The Greater Good’. VELVETEEN QUEEN was founded in 2021 by five friends from Gothenburg, Sweden. Their musical influence strongly reflects in their own music and includes bands such as AEROSMITH, GUNS’N’ROSES and THE BLACK CROWES. VELVETEEN QUEEN has played at some of Sweden’s major festivals, convincing every one of their skills. And now, the band is proud to present their brand new album. ‘The Greater Good’ comes with eleven songs and lasts for forty-two minutes.‘Too Far Gone’ opens the album with strong and fast arrangements, that are pushing you forward, whether you are prepared for it or not. ‘The Greater Good’ brings along a strong touch of Sleaze Rock along with a smoky voice. ‘Walk or Talk’ keeps pulling you along with its strong arrangements. With ‘Adrenaline’, VELVETEEN QUEEN let their strong 80’s Hard Rock influence shine through.The following ‘Can’t Go Back In Time’ lets the sleaze take over again. ‘Chains’ cuts deep with its slow melodies and emotional lyrics. ‘It Ain’t Over’ and ‘Liar’ show off some of their skills on guitar, alongside strong and pushing vocals. ‘Best Of The Best’ comes at you confident and proud, while ‘Sorry’ takes it back quite a bit, offering you a genuine apology. ‘Try (Try To Believe Me)’ wraps it all up and showcase everything they have to offer, once again, bringing the album to a grand close.With ‘The Greater Good’, VELVETEEN QUEEN sets out to leave their newcomer status behind and establish themselves as a serious contender in the Hard Rock scene. So, if you have not heard of them before, now is your chance to catch up. Start with their debut album, ‘Consequence of the City’, and then check out their brand-new release, ‘The Greater Good’. And what better time to get on board than now?This is a band in the midst of growth - discovering their sound, defining their identity, and finding their place - and ‘The Greater Good’ gives you a chance to follow that journey as it unfolds.01. Too Far Gone02. The Greater Good03. Walk or Talk04. Adrenaline05. Can’t Go Back In Time06. Chains07. It Ain’t Over08. Liar09. Best Of The Best10. Sorry11. Try (Try To Believe Me)Samuel Nilsson - Lead Vocals, KeysLukas Axx - GuitarNoah Mårdh - GuitarVilmer Fall - BassIsac Borg - DrumsMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10