Live Review: Cake - Cologne 2026

23rd September 2026
Cake - “An Evening with Cake Tour 2026”
Fans of the American, genre-bending band CAKE have had to wait 15 years for a live tour in Germany - but that wait is finally over! This autumn, the group led by lead singer John McCrea is also scheduled to release their ninth studio album, and they scheduled a European tour with two gigs in Germany. Arriving at the venue, fans were informed by countless signs and an announcement before the gig’s start, that taking pictures and videos would result in immediate expulsion from the venue.
Formed in Sacramento in 1991, CAKE forged a unique identity by blending deadpan dry humour, funk baselines, country twang, hip-hop rhythm, and mariachi-style trumpet solos. Led by frontman John McCrea, the band bypasses standard alt-rock tropes for a stripped-down sound cantered on rhythmic acoustic guitar, vibrato-laden electric hooks, and McCrea’s spoken-word vocal delivery.
Their breakthrough arrived with 1996’s ‘Fashion Nugget’, anchored by the hit ‘The Distance’ and a reimagined version of ‘I Will Survive’. Subsequent albums like ‘Prolonging the Magic’ featuring ‘Never There’, ‘Comfort Eagle’ containing ‘Short Skirt/Long Jacket’, ‘Pressure Chief’, and ‘Showroom of Compassion’ further cemented their legacy. For fans wanting official tour news and updates, visit their homepage at https://www.cakemusic.com
Music & Performance
CAKE turned the sold-out Carlswerk Victoria in Cologne into a masterclass in dry wit and minimalist showmanship. Stepping onto the stage, the setup immediately gave off their low-fi ethos: singer John McCrea’s acoustic guitar ran through what had to be the smallest guitar amplifier I have ever seen placed on a venue stage. Yet overhead, a massive disco ball swept light across the room while twin soap bubble cannons on the sides of the stage pumped out steady streams of bubbles, crafting an absurdly festive, almost surreal party atmosphere.
McCrea, ever the deadpan provocateur, held up a t-shirt emblazoned with “"I Love Democracy"2 before hurling it into the crowd. As audience members wrestled and shoved over the shirt, McCrea watched with a heavy sigh, stepped up to the microphone, and dryly deadpanned: “There it is. Ripped into pieces. That’s why there is no hope.” Before launching into ‘Sick of You’, McCrea offered a sardonic public health warning, advising anyone in the room who had “been through some shit recently” to step out and take a walk to avoid the wall-to-wall negativity of the upcoming track.
Later, he divided the crowd down the middle for an intensely contested singing competition to handle the chorus responsibilities, driving the room into full voice. The band paused for a brief intermission at 8:50 PM, during which McCrea brought out a live apple tree - a signature staple of their live performances. After a series of hints, he gifted the tree to a woman in the audience who correctly guessed its exact variety. Following a 10-minute break, part two kicked off with renewed energy.
Musically, the ensemble was razor-sharp. Vince DiFiore’s signature trumpet lines sliced through the groove, while the rhythm section kept the foundation tight and understated, giving McCrea’s acoustic strums maximum clarity. The main set closed out at 21:50 after a triumphant rendition of GLORIA GAYNOR’s ‘I Will Survive’, prompting a deafening roar from the Cologne crowd. They returned for a three-song encore, including another masterful cover of ‘War Pigs’ by BLACK SABBATH, delivering a masterclass in tension, release, and irony before bringing the night to a close after two hours.
Setlist
---Set 1---
01. Frank Sinatra
02. Sheep Go to Heaven
03. Wheels
04. Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps (Osvaldo Farrés cover)
05. Rock ‘n’ Roll Lifestyle
06. Meanwhile, Rick James...
07. Sad Songs and Waltzes (Willie Nelson cover)
08. Opera Singer
09. Sick of You
---Set 2: (preceded by Apple tree giveaway)---
10. Billionaire in Space
11. Mexico
12. Love You Madly
13. I Bombed Korea
14. Play Video
15. Mr. Mastodon Farm
16. Never There
17. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
---
18. War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)
19. Short Skirt / Long Jacket
20. The Distance