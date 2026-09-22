Live Review: Beartooth - Oberhausen 2026

18th September 2026
Beartooth - “pure ecstasy europe + uk tour 2026” - Special Guests: Silverstein, Kingdom of Giants
Awww man, they grow up so fast, don’t they? Just two years ago, BEARTOOTH was playing the Palladium in Cologne together with LANDMVRKS (!) and POLARIS as openers, and this time around they were scheduled to play the Rudolf-Weber-Arena for their arena headliner tour.
However, things turned out differently for the band, and especially singer Caleb Shomo, whose public coming out via social media stirred up a storm of controversy and hateful comments (as unfortunately often in the so-called ‘social media’) in spring this year. Fortunately, the band has left all this behind them, and the Turbinenhalle is a much better location anyway, so everybody wins.
Kingdom of Giants
Hailing from Northern California, KINGDOM OF GIANTS are a five-piece force delivering a polished blend of melodic metalcore with heavy electronic influences and straightforward, accessible song structures. Formed in 2010, the band spent years laying down a solid touring foundation, contributing to the early-2010s modern metalcore movement. Their heritage lies in combining heavy breakdown sections with massive synth textures and clean-and-unclean vocal dynamics.
Their discography kicked off with their 2011 EP ‘Abominable’, followed by their debut full-length ‘Every Murmur, Every Call’ in 2012, ‘Ground Culture’ in 2014, and ‘All The Hell You’ve Raised’ in 2017. Their defining moment came with the 2020 record ‘Passenger’ featuring standout tracks like ‘Sync’ and ‘Wayfinder’, followed up by their hard-hitting 2024 EP ‘Bleed’. https://kingdomofgiants.com
Music & Performance
Hitting the stage precisely at 7:00 PM, KINGDOM OF GIANTS wasted no time getting the early crowd engaged. Their dual-vocal dynamic worked seamlessly live, pairing clean vocals from the new bass player JT Gutierrez with raw, thunderous growls and screams from the lead singer Dana Willax. The band leaned into straightforward, punchy arrangements with a high recognition factor, locking the audience in right away.
A highlight of their set came when they initiated a classic sit-down game on the floor - a moment that - as Dana grinningly commented - instantly sorted out who was fully committed to the party and who is way too cool or has bad knees. Despite the early hour, the crowd was surprisingly engaged, keeping security busy as a steady stream of crowd-surfers rode over the barrier. It was a statement opening performance from a band we will definitely be hearing much more from.
Silverstein
Originating from Burlington, Ontario, SILVERSTEIN stand as true pioneers of the post-hardcore scene. Formed in 2000, the Canadian outfit has maintained remarkable consistency for over two decades, crafting a signature sound that bridges emo, screamo, and heavy alternative rock. Their heritage is foundational, having influenced countless modern bands through their signature mix of aggressive screams, soaring pop-punk choruses, and deeply personal lyricism.
Their vast discography features their iconic 2003 debut ‘When Broken Is Easily Fixed’ and the seminal 2005 release ‘Discovering The Waterfront’. They continued building a massive catalogue with ‘Arrivals & Departures’ (2007), ‘A Shipwreck In The Sand’ (2009), ‘Rescue’ (2011), ‘This Is How The Wind Shifts’ (2013), ‘I Am Alive In Everything I Touch’ (2015), ‘Dead Reflection’ (2017), ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’ (2020), and their 2022 album ‘Misery Made Me’. https://silversteinmusic.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage at 8 pm, SILVERSTEIN raised the energy level instantly. Frontman Shane Told was visibly in fantastic spirits, radiating an infectious enthusiasm from the moment he stepped up to the microphone. Early in the set, he declared to the crowd with a grin, “It’s official, I am no longer jetlagged, which means I am ready to party. The question is, are you, Oberhausen?” - which only added to the sheer light-hearted fun of their set. The band delivered a thoroughly entertaining, high-octane performance that had the entire room singing along, proving why their live reputation remains untarnished after twenty-five years.
Beartooth
Formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2012 by former ATTACK ATTACK! member Caleb Shomo, BEARTOOTH emerged as a raw, visceral outlet for personal struggles, mental health battles, and heavy music catharsis. Rooted in aggressive hard rock, punk, and metalcore, the band's heritage centres on anthemic, arena-sized guitar riffs and deeply vulnerable lyrical themes.
Over the past decade, BEARTOOTH has grown into one of the biggest headlining acts in modern rock. Their discography began with the 2013 EP ‘Sick’, leading to their breakthrough 2014 debut album ‘Disgusting’ featuring the hit ‘In Between’. They expanded their sound on ‘Aggressive’ (2016), ‘Disease’ (2018), the heavy record ‘Below’ (2021), the triumphant ‘The Surface’ (2023), and their latest album ‘Pure Ecstasy’. https://beartoothband.com
Music & Performance
By 9:15 PM, the venue was packed to the brim for BEARTOOTH. The band leaned heavily into anthems from their new album ‘Pure Ecstasy’, driving the pit into a frenzy. The emotional core of the evening arrived as an intro to the track ‘Free’. Caleb Shomo unveiled a rainbow flag from a package, wrapping it around himself like a scarf. He spoke openly about his personal struggles over the past few months, confessing that it was the power of music and the community that gave him hope.
He shared that after all the struggles of coming out, he finally felt closer to who he really is and closer to loving himself as he is. The Turbinenhalle erupted in cheers, with thousands of fans flashing heart signs back toward the stage. The main set wrapped up after a good hour of playtime, but the night was far from over. Caleb returned to the stage alone under a single spotlight, asking with a smile, “Oberhausen, do you mind if I have a little more fun with you before we go?”
He then started a fun call-and-response singing game with the audience, which after a while turned into a heartfelt confession of deep appreciation and a powerful call to tolerance and acceptance. It was an unforgettable, human moment that capped off an extraordinary night of intensive live music.
Setlist
01. Pure Ecstasy
02. Bullshit
03. Beaten in Lips
04. Hated
05. In Between
06. Beautiful Again
07. Bad Listener
08. Disease
09. Free
10. Sunshine!
11. The Past Is Dead
12. Drum Solo
13. Stadiums
14. Eyes Closed
15. Riptide
16. The Lines
17. Might Love Myself
All Pictures by Marcus Nathofer