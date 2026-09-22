Live Review: Beartooth - Oberhausen 2026

Turbinenhalle 1, Oberhausen, Germany18th September 2026Awww man, they grow up so fast, don’t they? Just two years ago, BEARTOOTH was playing the Palladium in Cologne together with LANDMVRKS (!) and POLARIS as openers, and this time around they were scheduled to play the Rudolf-Weber-Arena for their arena headliner tour.However, things turned out differently for the band, and especially singer Caleb Shomo, whose public coming out via social media stirred up a storm of controversy and hateful comments (as unfortunately often in the so-called ‘social media’) in spring this year. Fortunately, the band has left all this behind them, and the Turbinenhalle is a much better location anyway, so everybody wins.Hailing from Northern California, KINGDOM OF GIANTS are a five-piece force delivering a polished blend of melodic metalcore with heavy electronic influences and straightforward, accessible song structures. Formed in 2010, the band spent years laying down a solid touring foundation, contributing to the early-2010s modern metalcore movement. Their heritage lies in combining heavy breakdown sections with massive synth textures and clean-and-unclean vocal dynamics.Their discography kicked off with their 2011 EP ‘Abominable’, followed by their debut full-length ‘Every Murmur, Every Call’ in 2012, ‘Ground Culture’ in 2014, and ‘All The Hell You’ve Raised’ in 2017. Their defining moment came with the 2020 record ‘Passenger’ featuring standout tracks like ‘Sync’ and ‘Wayfinder’, followed up by their hard-hitting 2024 EP ‘Bleed’. https://kingdomofgiants.com Music & PerformanceHitting the stage precisely at 7:00 PM, KINGDOM OF GIANTS wasted no time getting the early crowd engaged. Their dual-vocal dynamic worked seamlessly live, pairing clean vocals from the new bass player JT Gutierrez with raw, thunderous growls and screams from the lead singer Dana Willax. The band leaned into straightforward, punchy arrangements with a high recognition factor, locking the audience in right away.





A highlight of their set came when they initiated a classic sit-down game on the floor - a moment that - as Dana grinningly commented - instantly sorted out who was fully committed to the party and who is way too cool or has bad knees. Despite the early hour, the crowd was surprisingly engaged, keeping security busy as a steady stream of crowd-surfers rode over the barrier. It was a statement opening performance from a band we will definitely be hearing much more from.



