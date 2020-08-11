Latest Raffles

CD Review: Haunt - Flashback

Details
haunt flashback
Artist: Haunt
Title: Flashback
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 12th June 2020
Label: Church Recordings


Album Review

And once again a new audible masterpiece to melt your face off with riffs forged in classic Metal heaven. Fresno’s best: Trevor William Church is at it again with ‘Flashback’, the fourth LP of HAUNT. HAUNT was a strong band from the start but as it seems the sound is still further re-and defined with every coming output. Not so long ago I joked about Trevor, who is well-known for being a workaholic that creates great music in short periods of time, writing five records during Corona (and now we have a new one and a compilation named ‘Burst into Demos’).

The new material is pure gold to be honest. Songs like ‘Figure in a Painting’ remind of achievements like ‘Mindfreeze’, the title song of the predecessor, and ‘Electrified’ with its incredibly nuanced use of synth sounds is a little insider tip in my book. I even think that this output is overall catchier than the last one (which I appreciate very much). If Trevor continues writing music like this, HAUNT may become one of my top three Heavy bands of the last 20 years (which means a lot because I demand an awful lot for a position like that). It is fucking crazy but I will have to decide if it is ok to have two records of one band in my top 20 of the year. By the way: BUY THIS NOW, THANK ME LATER!


Tracklist

01. Flashback
02. Winter’s Breath
03. Electrified
04. One with the Universe
05. Spend a Fortune
06. Figure in a Painting
07. The Great Beyond
08. Sweet Embrance


Line-up

Trevor William Church - All Instruments, Vocals


Website

https://hauntthenation.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hauntthenation


Cover Picture

haunt flashback


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10


