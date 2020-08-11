Latest Raffles
|Wed Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAND UP 44
|Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
|Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMODE (Depeche Mode Tribute)
|Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FABER
|Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
|Mon Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALIN COEN DUO
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POKEY LAFARGE
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
CD Review: Haunt - Flashback
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Haunt
Title: Flashback
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 12th June 2020
Label: Church Recordings
Album Review
And once again a new audible masterpiece to melt your face off with riffs forged in classic Metal heaven. Fresno’s best: Trevor William Church is at it again with ‘Flashback’, the fourth LP of HAUNT. HAUNT was a strong band from the start but as it seems the sound is still further re-and defined with every coming output. Not so long ago I joked about Trevor, who is well-known for being a workaholic that creates great music in short periods of time, writing five records during Corona (and now we have a new one and a compilation named ‘Burst into Demos’).
The new material is pure gold to be honest. Songs like ‘Figure in a Painting’ remind of achievements like ‘Mindfreeze’, the title song of the predecessor, and ‘Electrified’ with its incredibly nuanced use of synth sounds is a little insider tip in my book. I even think that this output is overall catchier than the last one (which I appreciate very much). If Trevor continues writing music like this, HAUNT may become one of my top three Heavy bands of the last 20 years (which means a lot because I demand an awful lot for a position like that). It is fucking crazy but I will have to decide if it is ok to have two records of one band in my top 20 of the year. By the way: BUY THIS NOW, THANK ME LATER!
Tracklist
01. Flashback
02. Winter’s Breath
03. Electrified
04. One with the Universe
05. Spend a Fortune
06. Figure in a Painting
07. The Great Beyond
08. Sweet Embrance
Line-up
Trevor William Church - All Instruments, Vocals
Website
https://hauntthenation.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hauntthenation
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
