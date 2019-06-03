Latest Raffles
|Mon Jun 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FARID
|Mon Jun 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BIG THIEF
|Mon Jun 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SONS OF AN ILLUSTRIOUS FATHER
|Mon Jun 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAROON 5
|Tue Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INTERPOL
|Tue Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMIROQUAI
|Tue Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER PERRETT
|Tue Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JEANGU MACROOY
|Wed Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EX HEX
|Wed Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OKTA LOGUE
|Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRISTIAN DEATH
|Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIRST AID KIT
|Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOV'T MULE
|Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE SCORE
|Fri Jun 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
|Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH
|Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SILBERMOND
|Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Sat Jun 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
.
CD Review: Haunt - If Icarus could fly
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Haunt
Title: If Icarus could fly
Genre: Mystical Heavy Metal / NWOTHM
Release Date: 15th March 2019
Label: Shadow Kingdom, Church Recordings
Review Flash
Not a year ago HAUNT released their debut, ‘Burst into Flames’, to critical acclaim of press and the Metal scene itself. Now we face ‘If Icarus could fly’, the second output of the Fresno foursome (sic). HAUNT really remind me somewhat of HIGH SPIRITS but with a little more Metal in it and a singer that is sound-wise is more rooted in old-school Metal and brings the glory of the NWOBHM into mind. The overall material is fast paced and the guitars really kill it from the first second of this fine product. Vocalist Trevor William Church has a rather clean and high singing voice and levitates sometimes over and often through the songs. The energetic guitars really shine in a major way and the rhythmic groundwork is dominant and always perceivable (unlike some major bands that always hide the bass sound).
Conclusion: For any fans of NIGHT DEMON and SKULLFIST this is the next metallic revelation, just listen to ‘Run and Hide’ and see for yourself...
Rating: 8 / 10
