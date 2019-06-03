Latest Raffles

CD Review: Haunt - If Icarus could fly

Details
haunt ificaruscouldfly
Artist: Haunt
Title: If Icarus could fly
Genre: Mystical Heavy Metal / NWOTHM
Release Date: 15th March 2019
Label: Shadow Kingdom, Church Recordings


Review Flash

Not a year ago HAUNT released their debut, ‘Burst into Flames’, to critical acclaim of press and the Metal scene itself. Now we face ‘If Icarus could fly’, the second output of the Fresno foursome (sic). HAUNT really remind me somewhat of HIGH SPIRITS but with a little more Metal in it and a singer that is sound-wise is more rooted in old-school Metal and brings the glory of the NWOBHM into mind. The overall material is fast paced and the guitars really kill it from the first second of this fine product. Vocalist Trevor William Church has a rather clean and high singing voice and levitates sometimes over and often through the songs. The energetic guitars really shine in a major way and the rhythmic groundwork is dominant and always perceivable (unlike some major bands that always hide the bass sound).

Conclusion: For any fans of NIGHT DEMON and SKULLFIST this is the next metallic revelation, just listen to ‘Run and Hide’ and see for yourself...

Rating: 8 / 10




