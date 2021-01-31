Latest Raffles
CD Review: Haunt - Beautiful Distractions
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Haunt
Title: Beautiful Distractions
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 12th February 2021
Label: Church Recordings
Album Review
There is not much left to say about Trevor Church, he plays in BEASTMAKER, HAUNT and HYSTERIA while his former bands include INSIDE THE SUN, WOLF GHOST and WORSHIP OF KERES. He is a singer, a kick-ass guitar and bass player and his drumming is pretty decent too. He is capable in recording, mixing and as a songwriter he is already a little legend. HAUNT was formed as a solo band in 2017 since then Trevor did what he could to put HAUNT on everyone’s radar, this is HAUNT’s sixth album since 2017. So, once again I am facing new material born in Mr Church’s big workaholic brain. Ten songs and 38:47 minutes of pure NWOTHM gold, as always there is only a handful of Rockers on the planet that can write and play riffs and hooks like this.
Trevor shreds and riffs through the high melodic narrative like his life depends on it (‘Sea of Dreams’ is a catchy as fuck straight rocker with mighty fine riffs of master Church). ‘Imaginary Borders’ is full of riffs and licks that are really charming and will be a great earworm later on. All in all, the keys are more present than ever, these are perfect little intros to the ANGEL WITCH worshipping songs (same catchiness and similar approach to vocals sometimes). Once more a very good output by one of the most hard-working guys in the business (try not to miss Trevor on Instagram, he rocks this shit). If you dig HAUNT, buy this right now!
Tracklist
01. Beautiful Distractions
02. In Our Dreams
03. Fortunes Wheel
04. Face of Danger
05. Sea of Dreams
06. Keeping Watch
07. Imaginary Borders
08. A Fool's Paradise
09. Hearts on Fire
10. It's in My hands
Line-up
All Music by Trevor William Church
https://hauntthenation.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hauntthenation
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
