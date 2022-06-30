Latest Raffles

Live Review: Iggy Pop - Düsseldorf 2022

Details
IggyPop Düsseldorf 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany
24th June 2022
Iggy Pop - “Free Tour” 2022

Düsseldorf is considered the birthplace of German Punk music and on this day the German Punk legends DIE TOTEN HOSEN played for their 40th birthday in a Düsseldorf stadium and the “Godfather of Punk” IGGY POP performed in the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf. We opted for the American legend and were not disappointed.

Most people who entered the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf that evening looked very irritated. Because if you want to see the “Godfather of Punk” you don’t expect a hall with chairs and a stage with candle lighting. When the first sounds of very quiet music could be heard, the irritation increased. But the confusion ended abruptly when IGGY POP jumped on stage. The fans rose from their chairs and ran to the stage. In a short time, the area in front of the stage was filled with cheering people. Already during the first songs IGGY POP was fully in his element and jumped across the stage. To great cheers, IGGY took off his jacket and threw it behind him.

IggyPop Düsseldorf 2022 3 von 33

When IGGY POP started his song ‘T.V. Eye’, the first visitors climbed onto the stage via the loudspeakers. After a short time, the stage was full of fans. Everyone tried to touch the singer at least once or take a selfie with him. IGGY POP already had difficulties keeping himself on stage, but nevertheless everyone stayed peaceful and sang along. After the crowd left the stage, IGGY first leaned against a chair and took a big gulp from his water bottle. Besides his own songs, IGGY POP also performed some songs by his former band, THE STOOGES, such as ‘Death Trip’, ‘Gimme Danger’ or ‘Search and Destroy’.

IggyPop Düsseldorf 2022 7 von 33

But when the first notes of ‘Lust For Life’ rang out, the whole hall went crazy and sang along from the beginning to the end. The audience didn’t get a break, though, because ‘The Passenger’ followed which segued almost seamlessly into THE STOOGES classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’. Then he went into a well-deserved break. During the encore, the man gave everything again. When IGGY POP sat down at the edge of the stage and wanted to sing ‘I’m Sick of You’, unfortunately the microphone failed. But within a short time a new microphone came which then didn’t work either. With the third microphone it worked and IGGY POP started the song again from the beginning.

IggyPop Düsseldorf 2022 20 von 33

As another highlight, IGGY POP played a cover version of the song ‘Hero’ by the German Krautrock band NEU! At the end, IGGY POP, who is now 75 years old, let himself be celebrated by the audience during the song ‘Search and Destroy’. Respect for the power this man brought to the stage that evening. https://iggypop.com / https://www.facebook.com/iggypop

Setlist
01. Intro (Noveller solo)
02. Five Foot One
03. Loves Missing
04. T.V. Eye (The Stooges song) (Crowd on stage after Iggy invited them come up, at least 30+ people)
05. The Endless Sea
06. Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges song)
07. Mass Production
08. Free
09. Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges song)
10. Lust for Life
11. The Passenger
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song)
---
13. Sister Midnight
14. James Bond
15. Run Like a Villain
16. I’m Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges song) (Started twice because Iggy‘s mic not working)
17. Hero (Neu! cover)
18. Nightclubbing
19. Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song)

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 9.2 / 10

All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg
