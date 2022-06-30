Live Review: Iggy Pop - Düsseldorf 2022

Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany
24th June 2022
Iggy Pop - “Free Tour” 2022
Düsseldorf is considered the birthplace of German Punk music and on this day the German Punk legends DIE TOTEN HOSEN played for their 40th birthday in a Düsseldorf stadium and the “Godfather of Punk” IGGY POP performed in the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf. We opted for the American legend and were not disappointed.
Most people who entered the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf that evening looked very irritated. Because if you want to see the “Godfather of Punk” you don’t expect a hall with chairs and a stage with candle lighting. When the first sounds of very quiet music could be heard, the irritation increased. But the confusion ended abruptly when IGGY POP jumped on stage. The fans rose from their chairs and ran to the stage. In a short time, the area in front of the stage was filled with cheering people. Already during the first songs IGGY POP was fully in his element and jumped across the stage. To great cheers, IGGY took off his jacket and threw it behind him.
When IGGY POP started his song ‘T.V. Eye’, the first visitors climbed onto the stage via the loudspeakers. After a short time, the stage was full of fans. Everyone tried to touch the singer at least once or take a selfie with him. IGGY POP already had difficulties keeping himself on stage, but nevertheless everyone stayed peaceful and sang along. After the crowd left the stage, IGGY first leaned against a chair and took a big gulp from his water bottle. Besides his own songs, IGGY POP also performed some songs by his former band, THE STOOGES, such as ‘Death Trip’, ‘Gimme Danger’ or ‘Search and Destroy’.
But when the first notes of ‘Lust For Life’ rang out, the whole hall went crazy and sang along from the beginning to the end. The audience didn’t get a break, though, because ‘The Passenger’ followed which segued almost seamlessly into THE STOOGES classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’. Then he went into a well-deserved break. During the encore, the man gave everything again. When IGGY POP sat down at the edge of the stage and wanted to sing ‘I’m Sick of You’, unfortunately the microphone failed. But within a short time a new microphone came which then didn’t work either. With the third microphone it worked and IGGY POP started the song again from the beginning.
As another highlight, IGGY POP played a cover version of the song ‘Hero’ by the German Krautrock band NEU! At the end, IGGY POP, who is now 75 years old, let himself be celebrated by the audience during the song ‘Search and Destroy’. Respect for the power this man brought to the stage that evening. https://iggypop.com / https://www.facebook.com/iggypop
Setlist
01. Intro (Noveller solo)
02. Five Foot One
03. Loves Missing
04. T.V. Eye (The Stooges song) (Crowd on stage after Iggy invited them come up, at least 30+ people)
05. The Endless Sea
06. Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges song)
07. Mass Production
08. Free
09. Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges song)
10. Lust for Life
11. The Passenger
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song)
---
13. Sister Midnight
14. James Bond
15. Run Like a Villain
16. I’m Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges song) (Started twice because Iggy‘s mic not working)
17. Hero (Neu! cover)
18. Nightclubbing
19. Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 9.2 / 10
All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
- Preview THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Cologne 2022-08-11
- Preview DROPKICK MURPHYS - Leipzig 2022-07-16
- Preview ELBRIOT - Hamburg 2022-08-20
- Preview MTV HEADBANGER’S BALL - Tour 2022
- Preview RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING - Oberhausen 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: IAMX - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Gary Numan - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Judas Priest - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Einstürzende Neubauten - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Ironflame - Where Madness Dwells
- Interview: Jules Maxwell - June 2022
- Live Review: PiL - London 2022
- Live Review: She Past Away - Berlin 2022
- CD Review: Kreator - Hate Über Alles
- CD Review: Don’t Drop The Sword - Prelude To The Age Of Heroes EP
- CD Review: Carpet Waves - Inner Weapons
- Live Review: Linea Aspera - Wroclaw 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Hamburg 2022
- Interview: Neila Invo - June 2022
- Live Review: Fury in the Slaughterhouse - Mönchengladbach 2022
- CD Review: Black Nail Cabaret - Pseudopop (remastered)
- CD Review: Jeremy Days, The - Beauty In Broken
- Live Review: 29th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2022
- CD Review: Arkham Witch - Three Bladed Doom
Latest News
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up Changes
- JUDAS PRIEST - Exclusive first Germany show announced for May 31, 2022
.