Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mannheim 2023

Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany26th June 2023This is how “HOT” the RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS were in Mannheim! Around 35,000 Rock fans flooded the Mannheim Maimarkt grounds on Monday evening. The reason? THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS played their only concert in Germany in wonderful, very hot summer weather, supported by IGGY POP and THE MARS VOLTA.With THE MARS VOLTA, the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS brought a world-class support on stage. The Progressive Metal band welcomed the audience with “We are Tokio Hotel” and then played a mix of Progressive Rock, Salsa, Jazz and many other musical styles. Admittedly, it was sometimes hard to hear the end of one song and the beginning of another, but no matter, the audience and the band had a great time. https://www.themarsvoltaofficial.com / www.facebook.com/TheMarsVoltaSetlist01. Drunkship of Lanterns (first half)02. L’Via L’Viaquez03. Graveyard Love04. Drunkship of Lanterns (second half, on setlist as “Shipdrunk”)As a special guest, IGGY POPP heated up the audience. With a naked chest and a lot of anger in his belly, the “Godfather of Punk” stormed across the stage. Hard to believe, but the Rock icon is now 76(!) years old. And he can still do it! With ‘Lust for Life’ or an extra-long version of ‘The Passenger’ he showed the audience what Punk is. Iggy then left the stage with ‘Search And Destroy’, but not before dropping the microphone loudly and giving it a good kick. https://iggypop.com / https://www.facebook.com/iggypopSetlist01. Rune (Noveller cover)02. Five Foot One03. T.V. Eye (The Stooges song)04. Modern Day Rip Off05. Raw Power (Iggy and The Stooges song)06. The Passenger07. Lust for Life08. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song)09. Frenzy10. Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song)When you think of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, you immediately think of at least one of their countless world hits - ‘Californication’, ‘Around the World’, ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’ and many, many more. These and many other “classics”, but also songs from their current albums were performed by the four boys. With almost 40 years of music history under their belts, they have fortunately not become any quieter. Quite the opposite! With extensive guitar solos, fat basses and fast raps, the four Americans rocked Mannheim. https://redhotchilipeppers.de / www.facebook.com/ChiliPeppersMusic & PerformanceExtensive announcements or audience interactions are not really their thing. Instead, there were wild jumps, a wacky, very colourful stage show and a really fat sound for “Mann-fucking-heim”. Bassist Flea entered the stage on his hands and had a great time playing the entertainer. And Anthony Kidies let himself be celebrated by the crowd. Although he didn’t dance quite as wildly this time, you couldn’t tell he had an injury to his leg. You couldn’t be in Mannheim? No problem! On 30th June, the RHCP will be back in Belgium at Rock Werchter, or you can have a look at our picture galleries now.Setlist01. Intro Jam02. Around the World03. Scar Issue04. Snow (Hey Oh)05. Here Ever After06. Suck my Kiss07. Eddie08. Soul To Squeeze09. Me & My Friends10. These Are The Ways11. Throw Away Your Television12. Tell Me Baby13. Whatchu Thinkin’14. Californication15. Black Summer16. By The Way---17. I Could Have Lied18, Give It AwayAll pictures by Mathias Utz (www.instagram.com/mathiasutzphotographer)