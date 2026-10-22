Live Review: Future Palace - Frankfurt 2026

14th October 2026
Future Palace - “Deep Blue Tour 2026” - Support: Luna Kills - Special guest: As Everything Unfolds
It was time for another evening of powerful female-fronted Post-Hardcore and Alternative Rock at Frankfurt’s Batschkapp. This time, the line-up featured three bands with remarkable women behind the microphones, each bringing their own musical identity and approach to the heavier side of modern Rock.
Finnish newcomers LUNA KILLS opened the evening, followed by British Post-Hardcore band AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS, before German headliners FUTURE PALACE took over the stage. Although all three bands share certain musical characteristics, their individual sounds and vocal styles made for an interesting combination. From melodic passages and emotional lyrics to aggressive breakdowns, electronic elements and powerful screams, the evening promised plenty of musical contrasts. And with three charismatic female vocalists leading the performances, there was certainly no shortage of energy on stage.
Luna Kills
LUNA KILLS is a Finnish Alternative Metal band combining elements of Nu Metal, Metalcore and modern Alternative Rock. Fronted by vocalist Lotta Ruutiainen, the band blends heavy guitar riffs, electronic influences and a mixture of melodic singing and aggressive vocals. Their music is characterised by emotional intensity, contemporary production and a rebellious attitude.
The band has continued developing its distinctive sound through releases such as the album ‘Deathmatch’ (2025), establishing itself as an interesting name within the modern Finnish Metal scene. With songs exploring personal struggles, inner conflicts and self-empowerment, LUNA KILLS delivers music that is both emotionally charged and unapologetically energetic. https://shop.lunakills.com / https://www.facebook.com/lunakillsband
Music & Performance
LUNA KILLS provided a very enjoyable and convincing opening to the evening. Right from the beginning, vocalist Lotta Ruutiainen attracted everyone’s attention with her charismatic appearance and energetic performance. There is something particularly appealing about musicians who manage to combine a strong stage presence with convincing vocal abilities, and Lotta certainly belongs in that category. Her performance moved confidently between melodic passages and more aggressive vocal sections, perfectly complementing the band’s modern and heavy sound.
The opening track ‘deep cuts’ immediately introduced the audience to LUNA KILLS’ musical world, followed by ‘love u’ and ‘slay ur enemies’. The combination of catchy melodies, powerful riffs and electronic influences created a dynamic atmosphere, while the band’s energy helped establish the mood for the rest of the evening. Songs such as ‘supervillain’, ‘LOWER’ and ‘fever dream’ continued the performance before ‘LEECH’ brought the seven-song set to its conclusion.
Musically, LUNA KILLS delivered a strong and entertaining show. Lotta was undoubtedly the centre of attention, but the instrumental performance provided an equally important foundation for the band’s sound. The lighting was somewhat less impressive, especially compared with what the headliner would offer later in the evening. Nevertheless, the overall performance was a very positive start, and LUNA KILLS certainly left a good impression.
Setlist
01. deep cuts
02. love u
03. slay ur enemies
04. supervillain
05. LOWER
06. fever dream
07. LEECH
As Everything Unfolds
AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS is a British Post-Hardcore and Alternative Metal band from High Wycombe, England. Fronted by vocalist Charlie Rolfe, the band is known for combining emotional melodies, atmospheric electronic elements and heavy guitar-driven arrangements. Their sound moves between Alternative Rock, Metalcore and Post-Hardcore, with Rolfe’s versatile voice providing both vulnerable melodic moments and powerful screams.
The band gained wider attention with its debut album ‘Within Each Lies the Other’ (2021), followed by ‘Ultraviolet’ (2023). Their subsequent material, including ‘SET IN FLOW’ and ‘WHAT YOU WANTED’, continued to develop their sound, combining intense emotional themes with increasingly ambitious musical arrangements. https://www.facebook.com/AsEverythingUnfolds / https://aseverythingunfoldsband.lnk.to/DidYouAskToBeSetFree-Bio
Music & Performance
Next on stage were AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS, bringing a somewhat different atmosphere to the Batschkapp. While LUNA KILLS had concentrated on a modern, energetic mixture of Nu Metal and Alternative Metal, the British band introduced a stronger emphasis on emotional melodies and atmospheric arrangements. Charlie Rolfe’s voice is one of the band’s most recognisable features. Her ability to move between clean, expressive singing and harsh vocals gives the music an additional emotional dimension. This contrast is particularly effective in songs that alternate between quieter passages and heavy instrumental sections.
The band opened its nine-song set with ‘DENIAL’, followed by ‘SET IN FLOW’ and ‘Felt Like Home’. The selection offered a mixture of newer material and familiar compositions, demonstrating the band’s development and musical versatility. ‘Twilight’ and ‘Flip Side’ continued the performance, while ‘WHAT YOU WANTED’ and ‘GASOLINE’ brought further intensity to the set. The combination of melodic vocals, heavy guitars and atmospheric elements remained central to the band’s sound throughout the show.
One of the interesting aspects of AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS is their ability to combine accessible melodies with considerably heavier musical passages without making the transitions feel unnatural. Their compositions often rely on emotional contrasts rather than sheer aggression, giving the music a distinctive character. With ‘Ultraviolet’ and ‘On the Inside’, the band concluded its performance, leaving the stage ready for the evening’s headliner.
Although the musical quality was convincing and the sound was well balanced, the overall stage performance did not quite reach the same level of intensity as the other two acts. The lighting also remained relatively modest. Nevertheless, AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS delivered a solid set that fitted well into the evening’s line-up.
Setlist
01. DENIAL
02. SET IN FLOW
03. Felt Like Home
04. Twilight
05. Flip Side
06. WHAT YOU WANTED
07. GASOLINE
08. Ultraviolet
09. On the Inside
Future Palace
FUTURE PALACE is a German Post-Hardcore and Alternative Metal band from Berlin, formed in 2018. The trio consists of vocalist Maria Lessing, guitarist Manuel Kohlert and drummer Johannes Frenzel. Their music combines powerful Metalcore influences, emotional melodies, electronic elements and deeply personal lyrics. The band established itself within the modern European Post-Hardcore scene with its debut album ‘Escape’ (2020), followed by ‘Run’ (2022) and ‘Distortion’ (2024). Their music frequently addresses subjects such as mental health, personal struggles, toxic relationships and the process of overcoming emotional difficulties.
The contrast between Maria Lessing’s delicate clean vocals and powerful screams has become one of FUTURE PALACE’s defining characteristics. With their increasingly ambitious sound and emotionally intense performances, FUTURE PALACE have developed a dedicated international fan base. Their ‘Deep Blue Tour 2026’ brought the band back to Frankfurt for another evening of heavy music, emotional expression and powerful live energy. https://future-palace.com / https://www.facebook.com/futurepalace
Music & Performance
Finally, it was time for the evening’s headliner, FUTURE PALACE. One of the things I find particularly fascinating about this band is the contrast between Maria Lessing’s delicate appearance and the enormous power of her voice. Seeing this petite singer dressed in white and pink, one might not immediately expect the vocal intensity she is capable of delivering. But the moment she starts singing, and especially when those powerful screams emerge, any such expectations disappear. It is a contrast that never ceases to amaze me.
Maria possesses an impressive vocal range, moving effortlessly between fragile, emotional melodies and aggressive, almost explosive screams. Her voice can sound incredibly vulnerable in one moment and overwhelmingly powerful in the next. This ability to express such different emotions is one of the main reasons why FUTURE PALACE’s music works so well, particularly in a live setting. The band opened the show with ‘Deep blue’, immediately establishing the musical direction of the evening. The title track was followed by ‘The Shades’ and ‘Uncontrolled’, creating a powerful opening sequence that showcased the band’s characteristic mixture of heavy instrumentation and emotional vocals.
What makes FUTURE PALACE particularly interesting is their refusal to rely exclusively on aggression. Their songs often contain beautifully melodic passages, moments of vulnerability and atmospheric arrangements that contrast sharply with the heavier sections. This gives their music considerable emotional depth and prevents even the most intense compositions from becoming monotonous. The set continued with ‘Ebb and Flow’ and ‘Supernova’, maintaining the momentum before another particularly interesting moment arrived with ‘The Echoes of Disparity’.
For this song, Maria was joined by Charlie Rolfe of AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS. Having two such expressive female vocalists sharing the stage added another dimension to the performance. Their different vocal characteristics complemented each other, making the collaboration a particularly fitting addition to an evening dedicated entirely to female-fronted heavy music. The connection between the three bands on this tour was reflected in moments like this, demonstrating how naturally their different musical styles could come together.
Throughout the show, FUTURE PALACE delivered a convincing combination of musical precision and emotional intensity. Manuel Kohlert’s guitar work provided the necessary heaviness, while Johannes Frenzel’s drumming gave the songs their driving rhythmic foundation. Together with Maria’s vocals, they created a powerful and cohesive live sound. The performance moved through ‘Nixy’, ‘Heads Up’, ‘Cyclone’ and ‘Resurge’, offering plenty of opportunities to appreciate the band’s versatility. Heavy riffs and energetic rhythms alternated with more atmospheric passages, allowing the music to breathe between its most intense moments.
Another aspect worth mentioning was the visual presentation. Compared with the two opening acts, FUTURE PALACE benefited from a considerably more effective lighting design. The combination of colours, contrasts and changing intensities complemented the music beautifully and helped underline the emotional character of the performance. For a concert photographer, this is always particularly welcome. Good lighting does not simply make the musicians easier to photograph; it contributes enormously to the atmosphere of a show. And in the case of FUTURE PALACE, the visual presentation worked very well with the band’s musical identity.
The sound was also impressive, with Maria’s vocals remaining clearly distinguishable from the powerful instrumental arrangements. This balance is especially important for a band whose compositions depend so heavily on the contrast between melodic and aggressive elements. As the set progressed through ‘Disintegrate’, ‘Tidal Waves’ and ‘Nightfall’, the band continued to demonstrate why it has become such a prominent name within the modern German Post-Hardcore scene. ‘Defeating Gravity’ and ‘Paradise’ brought the performance closer to its conclusion, followed by ‘Dead Inside’ and finally ‘Malphas’.
With a total of seventeen songs, FUTURE PALACE offered a substantial headline set, giving the audience an extensive journey through their musical world. The performance combined technical quality, emotional expression and a strong visual presentation, resulting in a convincing conclusion to the evening. Looking back, what made this concert particularly interesting was the opportunity to experience three female-fronted bands with different approaches to modern heavy music on the same stage.
LUNA KILLS impressed with their energetic and rebellious attitude, AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS contributed emotional depth and atmospheric melodies, while FUTURE PALACE delivered the most complete and powerful performance of the evening. And Maria Lessing once again demonstrated that physical appearance has absolutely nothing to do with vocal power. Sometimes the most delicate-looking musicians are capable of producing the most astonishing sounds. For fans of modern Post-Hardcore, Alternative Metal and powerful female vocals, this was certainly an evening worth attending.
Setlist
01. Deep blue
02. The Shades
03. Uncontrolled
04. Ebb and Flow
05. Supernova
06. The Echoes of Disparity (with Charlie Rolfe)
07. Nixy
08. Heads Up
09. Cyclone
10. Resurge
11. Disintegrate
12. Tidal Waves
13. Nightfall
14. Defeating Gravity
15. Paradise
16. Dead Inside
17. Malphas
All Pictures by Daria Tessa