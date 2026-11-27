24th November 2026
In Extremo - “Tranquilo II Acoustic Tour 2026”
A cold November evening descended upon Hamburg, the Hanseatic city of bridges, canals and centuries of maritime history. Yet behind the stately doors of the Laeiszhalle, winter seemed a long way away. In its magnificent Grand Hall, nearly every seat was filled with people waiting to hear familiar songs in a completely different light. On 24 November, IN EXTREMO brought their “Tranquilo II Acoustic Tour” to one of Hamburg’s most beautiful musical landmarks, and the atmosphere felt warm from the very beginning.
Opened in 1908, the Laeiszhalle has witnessed generations of music-making. Its elegant neo-Baroque interior, glass ceiling and celebrated acoustics provided a striking home for a band usually associated with blazing pyrotechnics and thunderous Medieval Rock. With around 2,000 seats, the Grand Hall is also one of the larger venues on this tour, alongside imposing stops such as Berlin’s Admiralspalast and Munich’s Circus Krone-Bau. Instead of flames and huge festival stages, IN EXTREMO offered a different kind of spectacle: musical imagination, closeness and a wonderful sense of occasion.
For more than three decades, IN EXTREMO have travelled from Medieval markets to major Rock and Metal stages, creating their unmistakable sound from bagpipes, old melodies, heavy guitars and infectious choruses. Their first ‘Tranquilo’ project, presented sixteen years ago, showed how well the songs could survive - and flourish - without their usual electric force. The long-awaited successor arrived on 23 October 2026 and entered the German album charts at number two.
‘Tranquilo II’ is not simply a collection of unplugged versions. The band have rebuilt seventeen tracks from different eras, introducing touches of Swing, Rockabilly, Ska, Reggae and Eastern European Folk colours. The studio recordings also feature friends from across the scene, including Oliver “SaTyr” Pade and Niel Mitra of FAUN, violinist Justin Ciuche, Doro Pesch, Laura Fella and members of FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET. On this tour, Oliver, Niel and Justin joined IN EXTREMO on stage, giving the acoustic concept extra depth and character. https://www.inextremo.de / https://www.facebook.com/InExtremo / https://www.instagram.com/inextremo_official
Music & Performance
The evening began with the instrumental intro ‘Hameln’, establishing an almost theatrical sense of anticipation before ‘Feuertaufe’ opened the first set. ‘Nur ihr allein’, ‘Küss mich’ and ‘Lebensbeichte’ followed, setting the tone for a programme in which songs known for their electrifying power could breathe, change shape and reveal details that are easier to miss in a conventional IN EXTREMO show. The arrangements did not make the music smaller. Quite the opposite: they made room for melody, rhythm and storytelling.
The setlist moved confidently across the band’s history. Long-loved pieces such as ‘Vollmond’, ‘Merseburger Zaubersprüche’ and ‘Herr Mannelig’ connected directly with the group’s Medieval roots, while ‘Rasend Herz’, ‘Frei zu sein’, ‘Quid pro Quo’ and ‘Troja’ showed just how adaptable later anthems can be. There was pleasure in recognising the songs and an equal pleasure in discovering what had changed. Their familiar outlines remained, but new acoustic colours reshaped the mood.
The guests were much more than decorative additions. Justin Ciuche - the violinist known as Justin der Teufelsgeiger - brought a particularly vivid, expressive quality to ‘Störtebeker’ and ‘Vollmond’. When Oliver “SaTyr” Pade and Niel Mitra joined the ensemble for ‘Merseburger Zaubersprüche’, ‘Liam’ and ‘Reiht euch ein ihr Lumpen’, the range of sounds grew richer still. Historic instruments, the violin and Niel’s electronic textures gave the songs a layered, sometimes almost cinematic dimension, perfectly suited to the elegant surroundings.
Some of the evening’s most interesting moments invited comparison with the new album. On the studio version of ‘Liam’, Laura Fella of FAUN lends her voice to the song; ‘Störtebeker’ features Monchi and Max of FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET. And ‘Feine Seele’ is recorded with Metal icon Doro Pesch. None of those studio collaborations needed to be reproduced note for note on stage to make an impression. In Hamburg, the musicians present found their own way into the material, illustrating how alive these arrangements remain beyond the recording studio.
After the break, ‘Weckt die Toten’ launched the second set, followed by ‘Heute wird der Himmel brennen’, a new song introduced with ‘Tranquilo II’. It was an apt reminder that this project is not just a nostalgic journey. There is new music here too, and IN EXTREMO clearly have no intention of becoming a tribute to their own past. ‘Blutmond’, ‘Troja’, ‘Gaukler’ and ‘Quid pro Quo’ then took the audience through contrasting moods, ranging from intimate reflection to unmistakably communal celebration.
The grandeur of the Laeiszhalle could have created a distance between artists and audience, but it seemed to do the opposite. The packed hall listened closely, responded enthusiastically to beloved melodies and embraced the unusual arrangements. The setting encouraged attention to the finer details: a violin line cutting through the ensemble, an ancient melody taking centre stage, a familiar refrain suddenly sounding fresh. It was a delight to see IN EXTREMO’s followers enjoying this gentler side of their favourite band with such obvious affection.
‘Feine Seele’ was one of the emotionally resonant points of the second half, followed by ‘Rasend Herz’ and ‘Spielmannsfluch’, songs that demonstrated the band’s ability to move between tenderness and dramatic force even without their usual arsenal of electric guitars and flames. For the encore, ‘Herr Mannelig’ returned to the oldest storytelling traditions at the heart of IN EXTREMO. Finally, ‘Sternhagelvoll’ turned the farewell into a celebration – a perfect counterpart to the exuberant ‘Sternhagelvoller’ bonus recording, on which friends from numerous bands of the Medieval and Folk Rock scene joined the party.
Sixteen years is a long wait for a second acoustic chapter. Yet in Hamburg it felt entirely justified. These experienced gentlemen, together with their exceptional guests, delivered an evening that was epic not because it was loud, but because it was so beautifully imagined. The magnificent hall, the engaged audience and the bold new arrangements formed a memorable whole. IN EXTREMO proved once again that their music can fill historic concert halls just as naturally as it fills castles and festival fields - and that sometimes the strongest fire is the one music lights without a single flame.
Setlist
---Set 1---
01. Hameln (Intro)
02. Feuertaufe
03. Nur ihr allein
04. Küss mich
05. Lebensbeichte
06. Störtebeker
07. Vollmond
08. Merseburger Zaubersprüche
09. Liam
10. Reiht euch ein ihr Lumpen
11. Frei zu sein
---Set 2---
12. Weckt die Toten
13. Heute wird der Himmel Brennen
14. Blutmond
15. Troja
16. Gaukler
17. Quid pro Quo
18. Feine Seele
19. Rasend Herz
20. Spielmannsfluch
---
21. Herr Mannelig
22. Sternhagelvoll
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska