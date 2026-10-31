Live Review: Warren Zeiders - Frankfurt 2026

27th October 2026
Warren Zeiders - “World Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Bellah Mae
The hugely successful TV series ‘Yellowstone’ and its various spin-offs and prequels have brought cowboys back into the spotlight in recent years, and country music has certainly benefited from this renewed fascination with the Wild West. Cowboy boots, denim, rugged charm and heartfelt songs are enjoying a remarkable revival. So, it was hardly surprising that WARREN ZEIDERS’ show at Frankfurt’s Batschkapp was almost sold out.
And Zeiders certainly looks like a cowboy straight out of a picture book: handsome, long-haired, broad-shouldered and undeniably charismatic, with a gorgeous, distinctive voice that perfectly represents the modern country sound. Combining traditional country influences with a contemporary rock edge, he has everything it takes to captivate an audience. I arrived at the venue with very high expectations, and I am happy to say that I wasn’t disappointed in the slightest.
Bellah Mae
BELLAH MAE is a rising British Country-Pop singer-songwriter whose music combines catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics and a refreshingly honest approach to relationships, heartbreak and growing up. With her expressive voice, charming personality and a sound that moves effortlessly between modern country and pop, she is steadily making a name for herself on the international music scene. https://www.bellahmae.com / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564469617727
Music & Performance
When BELLAH MAE stepped onto the stage accompanied by her guitarist, there was only one thought running through my mind: “Wow, this woman is absolutely gorgeous!” Long blonde hair, striking facial features, a stage outfit that perfectly complemented her figure and, of course, a pair of cowboy boots - she certainly knew how to make an entrance. And whenever she smiled, it felt as though the entire room lit up.
The second pleasant surprise came the moment she started singing. As we all know, studio recordings and live performances can sometimes be two completely different worlds, and not always in a good way. In Bellah’s case, however, I actually found her voice even more beautiful live. There was a warmth and natural quality to her singing that made her performance particularly enjoyable.
She seemed a little nervous and shy at times, repeatedly touching or adjusting her hair between songs. But rather than taking anything away from her performance, these small gestures made her appear even more genuine and likeable. There was something wonderfully unpretentious about her presence on stage. My absolute favourite song of her set was ‘Love Me Less’, during which Bellah also picked up a guitar herself. It was one of those moments when everything simply came together: her voice, the melody and the emotion behind the lyrics.
Another interesting moment was the introduction of ‘Platinum’, an unreleased song that she presented to the Frankfurt audience, asking for their opinion. Giving fans the opportunity to hear new material before its official release always adds a special touch to a live show. And there was another lovely detail that certainly didn’t escape my attention. During part of Bellah’s performance, WARREN ZEIDERS himself was standing in the photo pit, watching her, singing along and enthusiastically cheering her on. It was genuinely heartwarming to see the headliner showing such appreciation and support for his special guest.
Bellah finished her set with ‘Fast Lane’, leaving me wishing she could have stayed on stage a little longer. She had definitely won me over, and I would be more than happy to see her perform again.
Setlist
01. Drama King
02. Salt and Sugar
03. Love Me Less
04. Teenage Dream (Katy Perry cover)
05. On Purpose (For My Future Daughter)
06. Platinum (Unreleased song)
07. Fast Lane
Warren Zeiders
WARREN ZEIDERS is an American Country singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania who has established himself as one of the exciting voices of modern country music. Known for his powerful, raspy vocals and his blend of Country, Rock and Southern influences, he first attracted widespread attention through social media before achieving mainstream success with songs such as ‘Ride the Lightning’ and ‘Pretty Little Poison’. His music combines raw emotion, memorable melodies and a rebellious spirit, making him particularly appealing to a new generation of country fans. https://www.warrenzeiders.com / https://www.facebook.com/WarrenZeidersMusic
Music & Performance
After a short changeover, it was finally time for the man everyone had been waiting for. The stage design was relatively simple but very effective. The drum kit occupied the centre, with raised platforms on either side providing additional space for the musicians. There were no unnecessary decorations or elaborate constructions, but there was plenty of lighting equipment, promising a visually impressive show. And then WARREN ZEIDERS appeared.
The reaction from the audience was immediate. The moment he stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere changed, and the crowd greeted him with overwhelming enthusiasm. Opening with ‘Intoxicated’, followed by ‘Up To No Good’ and ‘Betrayal’, he wasted absolutely no time getting the evening into full swing. It quickly became obvious that this man knows exactly what he is doing on stage.
Warren has that rare kind of natural charisma that simply cannot be taught. He knows how to present himself, how to move, how to look at his audience and, most importantly, how to make people feel that he is performing just for them. He interacted with the crowd, flirted shamelessly with his fans and effortlessly drew everyone under his spell. And yes, I must admit, watching him work his magic was an absolute pleasure!
What impressed me most was how natural it all felt. There was no need for exaggerated gestures or artificial showmanship. His confidence, his powerful voice and his undeniable stage presence were more than enough. Every movement, every smile and every interaction seemed perfectly timed, yet never forced. It was fascinating to watch someone who has clearly mastered the art of captivating an audience.
Musically, the evening offered a wonderful mixture of powerful country-rock anthems and more emotional moments. Songs such as ‘Heartbreaker’, ‘Weeping Willow’ and ‘Sin So Sweet’ demonstrated the versatility of his distinctive voice, while ‘Burn It Down’ and ‘Ride the Lightning’ brought a completely different kind of energy to the room. However, my personal highlight of the entire evening was undoubtedly ‘Overrated’, performed together with BELLAH MAE.
Having already been so impressed by Bellah’s opening performance, I was delighted to see her return to the stage. And what a beautiful combination it turned out to be! In my opinion, their voices complement each other perfectly. Warren’s deep, slightly rough vocal tone and Bellah’s softer, brighter voice created something truly special. Their chemistry made the duet one of the most memorable moments of the night. Unfortunately, there was one thing I could complain about: the concert was simply too short!
With only 18 songs on the setlist, the evening seemed to fly by far too quickly. I could easily have watched WARREN ZEIDERS perform for another hour or two without getting bored for a single moment. When the final notes of ‘Ride the Lightning’ faded away, I was definitely not ready to say goodbye. But perhaps that is the best compliment an artist can receive: leaving the audience wanting more. All in all, it was an absolutely wonderful evening filled with beautiful voices, genuine emotions, undeniable charisma and plenty of country charm.
Both BELLAH MAE and WARREN ZEIDERS delivered performances that exceeded my expectations, and I am certain that this is one of those concerts I will remember for a very long time.
Setlist
01. Intoxicated
02. Up To No Good
03. Betrayal
04. Heartbreaker
05. No Brakes
06. Drinking Game
07. Weeping Willow
08. Looks Good On You
09. Souvenirs
10. Sin So Sweet
11. Burn It Down
12. Days of My Life
13. Brand New Man (Brooks & Dunn cover)
14. Overrated (with Bellah Mae)
15. Relapse
16. Never Look Back
17. Pretty Little Poison
18. Ride the Lightning
All Pictures by Daria Tessa