Live Review: Hämatom - Offenbach 2026

Stadthalle, Offenbach, Germany16th October 2026On 16th October, HÄMATOM brought their “Gagamania Tour 2026” to the Stadthalle in Offenbach, marking the beginning of the German leg of their latest live adventure. After all the promotion, crazy announcements and creative ideas the band had been sharing in the months leading up to the tour, my curiosity had reached its peak. I simply had to experience this madness for myself!And I must say, the attention to detail was impressive from the very beginning. “Gagamania” was much more than just another concert tour. It was an entire world of its own, somewhere between a psychiatric institution, a bizarre carnival and a wonderfully chaotic amusement park. Even before entering the concert hall, visitors could discover plenty of little attractions that perfectly matched the concept of the evening.Besides the usual merchandise, fans could buy balloons, take funny pictures with their friends inside a special “Gagamania” photo frame or try their luck at a claw machine. However, instead of the usual stuffed animals, this machine was filled with HÄMATOM merchandise and little surprises. Later in the evening, two adorable unicorns also appeared, adding another touch of absurdity to an already wonderfully crazy atmosphere.By the time I arrived, the venue was already packed with enthusiastic fans, and the excitement was almost tangible. Unfortunately, heavy traffic and the seemingly endless search for a parking space had delayed my arrival, meaning that I missed the performance of the first act, ANSTANDSLOS & DURCHGEKNALLT.ANSTANDSLOS & DURCHGEKNALLT are a German electronic music duo known for their energetic mixture of Dance, Electro and German-language Pop. Their music combines catchy melodies, powerful electronic beats and a party-oriented atmosphere, making them an interesting addition to this rather unusual touring line-up. Unfortunately, as mentioned before, I arrived too late to catch their performance. Therefore, I cannot give a fair assessment of their show. It would certainly have been interesting to see how their electronic sound worked in front of a predominantly Metal-oriented audience.Founded in Erlangen in 1989, J.B.O. have become one of Germany’s best-known Fun Metal bands. Famous for their unmistakable pink outfits, humorous lyrics, entertaining cover versions and their ability to turn almost any concert into a gigantic party, the band have been spreading their very own kind of musical madness for more than three decades. Their discography includes numerous successful releases, while their latest studio album, ‘Haus Of The Rising Fun’, was released in January 2026. With their combination of Heavy Metal, Comedy and a healthy dose of self-irony, J.B.O. were undoubtedly a perfect choice for the GAGAMANIA tour. https://www.jbo.de Music & PerformanceIt was time for some good old pink Metal madness! And who could possibly deliver it better than J.B.O.? As always, the band brought their unmistakable combination of powerful guitar riffs, hilarious lyrics and pure nonsense to the stage. Their performance was entertaining from beginning to end, proving once again that Metal does not always have to be serious to be good.J.B.O. know exactly how to communicate with their audience, and their concerts have always been about having fun together. The musicians were in great spirits, delivering their songs with plenty of energy and their characteristic sense of humour. The crowd happily joined in, singing along and celebrating the wonderfully ridiculous atmosphere. Of course, classics such as ‘Ich will Spaß’ and ‘Ein guter Tag zum Sterben’ could not be missing from the set. These songs are practically invitations to sing along, and the audience certainly did not need to be asked twice.The band’s pink-coloured madness fitted surprisingly well into the overall GAGAMANIA concept. After all, when you are about to enter a musical madhouse, a generous dose of J.B.O.’s absurd humour is probably the best possible preparation. A thoroughly entertaining performance that brought plenty of smiles to the faces of the audience and warmed everyone up for the main attraction of the evening.Founded in 2004, HÄMATOM have established themselves as one of the most distinctive acts in the German Metal scene. Known for their masks, provocative lyrics, powerful riffs and spectacular live performances, the band have developed a unique identity that combines Neue Deutsche Härte, Alternative Metal and theatrical show elements. Over the years, HÄMATOM have released numerous successful albums, including ‘Lang lebe der Hass’ and ‘Für dich’.





Following the tragic loss of their founding member WEST in 2023, the band continued their musical journey with guitarist ROSE, opening a new chapter in their history. Their recent releases and ambitious live productions demonstrate that HÄMATOM have no intention of slowing down. With GAGAMANIA, they have taken their passion for extraordinary stage concepts to an entirely new level. https://haematom.de / https://www.facebook.com/haematommusic







Music & Performance

Welcome to the madhouse! Or, to be more precise, welcome to the grand opening of the “Gagamania” West Wing! HÄMATOM had invited us into their very own psychiatric institution, and they certainly took the concept seriously. Well, as seriously as anything can possibly be taken in the wonderfully insane universe of HÄMATOM. Even the stage curtain revealed where we were about to spend the next couple of hours: the “Gagamania” West Wing. The anticipation was enormous, and when the curtain finally dropped, the band members appeared on stage wearing straitjackets. What a brilliant way to introduce the evening!







The entire stage production followed the same concept. All the supporting performers, including the cameraman, were dressed in blue medical uniforms, creating the impression that we had entered an institution where the patients had somehow taken control of the entertainment programme. Towards the end of the opening song, the straitjackets finally came off, and the madness could begin properly! From that moment on, there was hardly a chance to catch your breath. HÄMATOM delivered a spectacular combination of heavy music, theatrical performances, humour and countless little surprises.







Every detail seemed carefully planned, yet the whole show maintained that wonderfully unpredictable atmosphere that makes their concerts so entertaining. Before ‘Bleibst du heute mit mir wach?’, Nord introduced his rather unusual creation called “Einhornwixxe”. Yes, you read that correctly! One lucky fan in the front row even received an entire bottle of this mysterious beverage. Meanwhile, security staff walked along the photo pit carrying trays with small sample glasses, offering the audience in the first rows a chance to taste it themselves.







I have to admit, this was certainly not something I expected to witness at a Metal concert. But then again, what exactly should one expect from “Gagamania”? Naturally, pyrotechnics could not be missing from such an elaborate production. Flames and spectacular effects added another visual dimension to the performance, making the already impressive stage look even more spectacular. Together with the lighting design, the costumes and the carefully coordinated stage action, they created a truly fascinating visual experience.







And just when you thought things could not possibly get any crazier, HÄMATOM proved you wrong once again. During ‘Erzähl es meinem Mittelfinger’, two medical attendants appeared on stage carrying sticks and started chasing NORD around. The scene was hilarious and perfectly matched the theatrical concept of the show. It was precisely this combination of music and little comedic performances that made the evening so special. Of course, ‘Ich hasse dich zu lieben’ was another essential part of the setlist, while ‘Wir haben Dorf’ took the party atmosphere to an entirely different level.







For this song, Nord instructed the audience to link arms with their neighbours and jump either to the left or to the right, depending on his commands. The result was a wonderfully chaotic mass of people moving together through the hall. And here comes one of my favourite little moments of the evening: even the security staff in the photo pit joined in! Anyone who regularly attends concerts knows that security personnel usually remain rather serious and focused on their duties. Seeing them participate in the fun was therefore a particularly amusing and heartwarming sight. These are the little moments that make a live performance memorable, because they show how the atmosphere can reach absolutely everyone involved.







Another highlight came when the band temporarily left the main stage and moved to a smaller stage positioned in front of the front-of-house mixing desk. Suddenly, the distance between the musicians and the audience became much smaller, creating an entirely different kind of concert experience. Fans who had spent most of the evening further away from the main stage now had the opportunity to see their favourite musicians from just a few metres away. The audience absolutely loved it!







I have always appreciated such moments during concerts. No matter how spectacular the main stage production might be, there is something particularly special about musicians leaving their carefully constructed stage world behind and getting closer to their fans. It creates a much more personal atmosphere and reminds everyone that, behind all the masks, costumes and special effects, there are musicians who simply love performing for their audience.







What impressed me most about “Gagamania” was how consistently the entire concept had been implemented. This was not simply a concert with a few additional decorations or theatrical elements. HÄMATOM had created a complete experience, beginning with the attractions outside the concert hall and continuing through every aspect of the performance. The costumes, stage design, lighting, pyrotechnics, little comedy scenes and interaction with the audience all fitted together beautifully. Nothing seemed out of place, even though the entire concept was based on absolute madness.







And that is probably the greatest achievement of this production: creating something that looks completely chaotic while keeping everything perfectly coordinated. Musically, HÄMATOM were in excellent form, delivering their songs with tremendous energy and enthusiasm. Nord once again proved himself to be an outstanding frontman, effortlessly keeping the audience entertained and involved throughout the performance. The interaction between the band members, the supporting performers and the crowd worked wonderfully, leaving hardly a dull moment during the entire show.







From my perspective, the German premiere of “Gagamania” was an absolute success! I left the Stadthalle with a huge smile on my face, still thinking about all the crazy little details I had witnessed throughout the evening. And I must confess something: I am actually a little jealous of everyone who will experience this show for the first time during the upcoming tour dates. They have absolutely no idea what kind of wonderful madness is waiting for them!









If you have the opportunity to attend one of the remaining GAGAMANIA concerts, do not miss it. Just leave your expectations of an ordinary Metal show at the entrance and prepare yourself for a journey into HÄMATOM’s delightfully insane universe. After all, a little madness never hurt anyone. Especially when it comes with great music, spectacular pyrotechnics and a couple of unicorns!





All Pictures by Daria Tessa