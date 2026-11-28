Live Review: Muse - Düsseldorf 2026

PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany16th November 2026MUSE in Düsseldorf: A rock show on the highest level! MUSE are on a major European tour with their new album ‘The Wow! Signal’ and were also be stopping at the PSD BANK DOME in Düsseldorf für two evenings. The exceptional British Rock band led by Matt Bellamy has been one of the most successful and spectacular live bands in the world for decades and proved it once again on their current tour. With songs from their new album as well as major hits from over 30 years of band history, fans experienced an energetic show blending Alternative Rock, stadium sound, and an impressive live production.Before the iconic British band took to the futuristic stage, American Alternative rockers DEAD POET SOCIETY had the task of warming up the crowd - and they certainly made the most of their time. Formed in 2013 by four students at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, the band have since relocated to Los Angeles and carved out a distinctive sound that blends heavy Alternative Rock with Progressive and Indie influences. Their music thrives on the contrast between down-tuned, hard-hitting guitar riffs, driving rhythms and melodic, sometimes almost melancholic vocal passages.





With three studio albums under their belt, including their latest release ‘Monarch’, which arrived in October 2026, the quartet have steadily built a reputation for their energetic live performances. Despite being confined to the rear section of the stage, the lads made every inch count, running riot across it and delivering a powerful, high-energy performance. Their five-song set kicked off with ‘Hollywood on Fire’ before moving through ‘Roach’ and ‘Cold’. Fan favourite ‘.intoodeep.’ provided another highlight, while ‘Running in Circles’ brought their short but punchy appearance to a fitting close. A solid introduction to a band whose raw energy and modern take on alternative rock made them a fitting choice to open for MUSE. https://wearedps.com / https://www.instagram.com/wearedps / https://www.facebook.com/deadpoetsocietyband



Setlist

01. Hollywood on Fire

02. Roach

03. Cold

04. .intoodeep.

05. Running in Circles



