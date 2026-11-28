16th November 2026
Muse - “The Wow! Signal Europa Tour 2026” - Support: Dead Poet Society
MUSE in Düsseldorf: A rock show on the highest level! MUSE are on a major European tour with their new album ‘The Wow! Signal’ and were also be stopping at the PSD BANK DOME in Düsseldorf für two evenings. The exceptional British Rock band led by Matt Bellamy has been one of the most successful and spectacular live bands in the world for decades and proved it once again on their current tour. With songs from their new album as well as major hits from over 30 years of band history, fans experienced an energetic show blending Alternative Rock, stadium sound, and an impressive live production.
Dead Poet Society
Before the iconic British band took to the futuristic stage, American Alternative rockers DEAD POET SOCIETY had the task of warming up the crowd - and they certainly made the most of their time. Formed in 2013 by four students at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, the band have since relocated to Los Angeles and carved out a distinctive sound that blends heavy Alternative Rock with Progressive and Indie influences. Their music thrives on the contrast between down-tuned, hard-hitting guitar riffs, driving rhythms and melodic, sometimes almost melancholic vocal passages.
With three studio albums under their belt, including their latest release ‘Monarch’, which arrived in October 2026, the quartet have steadily built a reputation for their energetic live performances. Despite being confined to the rear section of the stage, the lads made every inch count, running riot across it and delivering a powerful, high-energy performance. Their five-song set kicked off with ‘Hollywood on Fire’ before moving through ‘Roach’ and ‘Cold’. Fan favourite ‘.intoodeep.’ provided another highlight, while ‘Running in Circles’ brought their short but punchy appearance to a fitting close. A solid introduction to a band whose raw energy and modern take on alternative rock made them a fitting choice to open for MUSE. https://wearedps.com / https://www.instagram.com/wearedps / https://www.facebook.com/deadpoetsocietyband
Setlist
01. Hollywood on Fire
02. Roach
03. Cold
04. .intoodeep.
05. Running in Circles
Muse
Formed in Teignmouth, Devon, in 1994, MUSE - comprising Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - have evolved from small-town Alternative Rockers into one of the most ambitious stadium acts in music. Their 1999 debut ‘Showbiz’ introduced Bellamy’s distinctive falsetto and melancholic rock sound, but it was ‘Origin of Symmetry’ (2001) that established their signature blend of classical influences, distorted basslines and operatic grandeur. Albums such as ‘Absolution’ (2003) and ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ (2006) cemented their international success, delivering iconic tracks including ‘Time Is Running Out’ and ‘Supermassive Black Hole’. Throughout the following decades, the trio continued to reinvent themselves, exploring symphonic rock on Grammy-winning ‘The Resistance’ (2009), electronic influences on ‘The 2nd Law’ (2012), and everything from conceptual rock to synth-wave across ‘Drones’ (2015), ‘Simulation Theory’ (2018) and ‘Will of the People’ (2022).
Now, MUSE have reached another milestone with their tenth studio album, ‘The Wow! Signal’. True to form, they announced the new record with considerable theatrical flair, sending a broadcast into the upper atmosphere. Blending electronic experimentation, cosmic mysteries and progressive rock grandeur, the album bridges the riff-heavy space rock of their early years with a more forward-thinking conceptual approach. More than three decades into their career, MUSE continue to push boundaries and prove that they have never been a band to think small. https://www.muse.mu / https://www.instagram.com/museband / https://www.facebook.com/museband
Music & Performance
MUSE concerts are rarely just concerts. On 24 November 2026, Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard transformed Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome into a futuristic space station - complete with moving stage elements, laser beams, artificial intelligence and a sound at least as monumental as the production itself. The stage alone made it clear that this was going to be anything but a low-key affair. Stretching far out into the arena, the elaborate structure was dominated by a huge rotating element suspended above the band. Its individual sections could be lowered to just above the stage or set in motion, creating constantly changing perspectives. Combined with the spotlights and lasers, the effect was truly spectacular. Matt Bellamy made a particularly striking entrance at the beginning of ‘Hexagons’: while the other musicians appeared on stage from various directions, the singer and guitarist descended from the ceiling inside a glowing cone-shaped structure, complete with its own platform.
Visually, the space theme ran throughout the entire evening. Lasers sliced through the Dome, red planets appeared as part of the elaborate staging, and additional lighting modules descended from the ceiling. Even the audience became part of the spectacle: illuminated wristbands handed out at the entrance flickered in different colours in sync with selected songs. The interplay of light, deep bass and metallic, futuristic stage elements was particularly impressive. At times, the venue felt more like the interior of a spaceship than a concert arena.
Musically, MUSE relied on their tried-and-tested combination of new material and established crowd favourites. Following the opening track ‘Hexagons’, the set included ‘The Sickness in You & I’, ‘Unravelling’, ‘Cryogen’ and ‘The Dark Forest’, amongst others. With their electronic, dystopian soundscapes, the newer songs fitted seamlessly into the show’s science-fiction concept. By the time ‘Hysteria’ and ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ arrived, however, the mesmerised audience had turned into a mass of singing, jumping fans. Heavier numbers such as ‘Kill or Be Killed’ and ‘Psycho’ delivered those moments of sheer sonic force, with Wolstenholme’s bass and Howard’s drums hitting with almost physical intensity. Lasting just under two hours, the show began at around 9.10 pm and drew to a close at approximately 10.55 pm.
A cyborg with an AI-generated voice provided the narrative thread throughout the performance, telling the story of an artificial intelligence seeking to break free and gain independence. As expected, the storyline was suitably melodramatic, at times bringing to mind a science-fiction blockbuster rather than a traditional Rock concert. Yet this kind of grandiosity is something MUSE have perfected over the years. While other bands might risk being overshadowed by such an elaborate production, Bellamy, Wolstenholme and Howard had more than enough musical firepower to hold their own.
The musicians’ outfits complemented the futuristic aesthetic without competing with the stage itself. Rather than opting for colourful pop costumes, the band went for a darker, Rock-inspired and functional look, reinforcing Bellamy’s role as the eccentric frontman and guitar hero. Wolstenholme and Howard kept things more understated, leaving the more theatrical gestures to their singer. ‘Starlight’ ultimately provided the emotional counterpoint to all the technical wizardry. After the lasers, planets, mechanical voices and apocalyptic soundscapes, the entire Dome joined in, singing the chorus in unison. It was precisely this moment that demonstrated why Muse have been filling arenas around the world for decades: beneath all the elaborate technology lie songs that are powerful enough to work without any special effects.
Ultimately, MUSE’s Düsseldorf show was a meticulously crafted rock spectacle, deliberately designed to be larger than life - louder, bigger and more extravagant than almost anything else. Not every effect was strictly necessary, and there were moments when it was difficult to know where to look first. But that was precisely the appeal. With an elaborate stage extending right into the audience, a gigantic video screen, a lifting platform, spectacular laser effects and synchronised illuminated wristbands worn by the crowd, Muse delivered a truly monumental audiovisual experience. Every technical element was carefully choreographed, coming together to form an impressive Gesamtkunstwerk - a complete audiovisual work of art. This was far more than an ordinary tour show; it was a production in which the stage itself almost became a fourth band member.
Setlist
01. Intro: Clearest Blue (CHVRCHES song)
02. Hexagons
03. The Sickness in You & I
04. Unravelling
05. Interlude
06. Hysteria
07. Cryogen
08. Supermassive Black Hole (extended intro)
09. The Dark Forest
10. Kill or Be Killed (Fellsman + Tiley reinterpretation; shortened; Ameca robot vocals; Chris and Dom on bass and drums)
11. Be With You
12. [Drill Sergeant] (Ameca robot version)
13. Psycho
14. Madness
15. Plug In Baby
16. Hanging in Victory Square (Ilan Eshkeri & Matt Bellamy cover)
17. Time Is Running Out
18. [JFK] (extended remix; with Ameca robot vocals; Dom on drums and Dan on keys)
19. Uprising
20. Knights of Cydonia (with Ennio Morricone’s ‘Man With a Harmonica’ intro)
21. The 2nd Law: Isolated System (Dan Lancaster remix)
22. Nightshift Superstar
23. Algorithm (Instrumental; with Rachmaninov’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 2’ intro)
24. Undisclosed Desires
25. Prelude
26. Starlight
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27. Take a Bow
28. Outro: How Does It Make You Feel? (Air Song)
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg