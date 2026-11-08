Live Review: Erra & Currents - Cologne 2026

6th November 2026
Erra & Currents - “The Silence Follows” Tour 2026 - Special Guests: Caskets, Aviana
Metalcore and Djent fans had all reasons to rejoice. After the two genre heavyweights ERRA and CURRENTS successfully completed a joint co-headlining tour in North America, they confirmed that they will be coming to Europe in the same constellation. And today on a cold November day in Cologne it was time for the wait to be over.
Aviana
Swedish Alternative Metalcore force AVIANA emerged from Gothenburg in 2016, blending crushing modern Metalcore riffs with ambient synth textures and atmospheric intensity. Early on, they made waves with their 2017 debut album ‘Polarize’, featuring standouts like ‘Solar’ and ‘The Remedy’, followed by their sophomore record ‘Epicenter’ in 2019.
After undergoing a massive line-up shift, frontman Joel Holmqvist reinvented the outfit, releasing single after single throughout the pandemic - later collected on the brutal 2022 album ‘Corporation’, which showcased ferocious tracks like ‘Rage’, ‘Oblivion’, and ‘Retaliation’. Pushing their sonic identity into darker territories, they followed up with their 2025 record ‘Void’. https://avianaofficial.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage for an early 6:00 PM start, the Swedish quartet instantly set an unsettling atmosphere. With the guitarist and drummer clad in pitch-black hoodies and ominous hockey masks, their stage presence felt menacing and focused. Sonically, the set relied on colossal low-end drops that shook the hall’s concrete floors, grounding their bone-shaking riffs.
Holmqvist displayed incredible vocal versatility, seamlessly shifting between visceral, gut-wrenching gutturals and polished soaring melodies. Visually, the masked guitarist stole the spotlight, pulling off acrobatic 360-degree spins with his instrument without missing a single beat, keeping the energy electric throughout their short yet heavy opening slot.
Caskets
Hailing from Leeds, UK, CASKETS are a four-piece Post-Hardcore band formed in 2018 under the initial moniker CAPTIVES before adopting their current name in 2021. The band forged a signature sound by fusing hard-hitting post-hardcore riffs with cathartic emo lyricism and polished pop melodies.
Their debut album ‘Lost Souls’ arrived in 2021 via SharpTone Records, anchored by beloved tracks such as ‘Glass Heart’, ‘Lost in Echoes’, and ‘Drowned in Emotion’. They expanded their anthemic, synth-layered style with their 2023 follow-up ‘Reflections’, featuring single hits like ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘By The Sound’, before dropping their third studio record ‘The Only Heaven You’ll Know’. https://casketsband.com
Music & Performance
Just before their 6:50 PM start, the sound system blasted BON JOVI’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’, sparking an impromptu arena-style singalong across the floor. When the British Post-Hardcore quartet stepped out, the crowd was already warmed up. Frontman Matthew Flood led the charge with impassioned clean vocals, while the band delivered tight, emotional hooks.
A standout moment came when the group paused to give a heartfelt shoutout to MAKE THEM SUFFER right before launching into ‘Our Remedy’, which drew massive cheers from the crowd. By the time their set wrapped up at 7:30 PM, the atmosphere inside Carlswerk Victoria was humming with emotion.
Currents
CURRENTS was formed in 2011 in Fairfield, Connecticut. After gaining traction with their early releases, they solidified their lineup and sound with their debut full-length album, ‘The Place I Feel Safest’ (2017). The album showcased their ability to blend heavy instrumentation with melodic and atmospheric elements.
This was followed by ‘I Let the Devil In’ (2018), an EP that highlighted the band’s growth. In 2020, they released ‘The Way It Ends’, a critically acclaimed record exploring themes of despair, introspection, and hope. Their most recent album, ‘The Death We Seek’ (2023), continues to push boundaries with technical precision and emotional resonance. Check out www.currentsofficial.com.
Music & Performance
Co-headliners CURRENTS opened their set with the explosive ‘So Alone’, immediately commanding the crowd’s attention. The band, consisting of vocalist Brian Wille, whose dynamic range seamlessly transitioned between visceral screams and melodic clean vocals; guitarist Ryan Castaldi, delivering both crushing riffs and ethereal leads; bassist and backing vocalist Chris Wiseman, who also contributed musical foundation; and drummer Jeff Brown, whose relentless rhythms anchored the set, released a storm inside the Carlswerk.
The energy never wavered as they tore through fan-favourite tracks like ‘Unfamiliar’, ‘Better Days’, and ‘Remember Me’. Brian Wille’s vocal performance was a highlight, perfectly capturing the intensity of the band’s heaviest moments while adding a haunting emotional depth during the melodic sections. Ryan Castaldi and Chris Wiseman’s guitar interplay shone throughout the night, with technical solos and harmonized riffs adding layers of complexity to tracks like ‘Kill the Ache’ and ‘The Death We Seek’.
Jeff Brown’s drumming was equally impressive, driving the energy with precision and power, particularly during breakdown-heavy songs. The atmosphere was electric from start to finish, with mosh pits erupting during the heavier tracks and fans singing along passionately to the melodic choruses. The band’s connection with their audience was evident, as they frequently interacted with fans, expressing gratitude and sharing the meaning behind their songs. CURRENTS delivered a performance that was both sonically powerful and emotionally stirring.
Their ability to balance technical mastery with heartfelt storytelling makes them one of the most compelling acts in modern Metalcore. CURRENTS delivered what was easily the most intense set of the evening. Framed by a captivating backdrop projection, their performance was defined by mesmerizing technical precision. Every heavy breakdown hit with surgical tightness, while Wille’s vocals cut through the venue with commanding force. The wall of sound, paired with immaculate lighting, created a hypnotic experience that completely absorbed the room.
Setlist
01. So Alone
02. Unfamiliar
03. Retributioner
04. Kill the Ache
05. My Severance
06. Making Circles
07. Can’t Turn Back
08. Rise & Fall
09. Remember Me
10. The Death We Seek
11. Monsters
12. Let Me Leave
13. Better Days
14. Into Despair
15. It Only Gets Darker
Erra
Formed in Birmingham, Alabama in 2009, Progressive Metalcore titans ERRA are celebrated for their technical riffing, ambient soundscapes, and dual-vocal dynamics. After establishing their presence with ‘Impulse’ (2011) and ‘Augment’ (2013), they reached wider acclaim with 2016’s ‘Drift’ and 2018’s ‘Neon’, featuring tracks like ‘Luminesce’ and ‘Breach’.
Joining UNFD, the band released their self-titled album ‘ERRA’ in 2021 - yielded by anthems like ‘Snowblood’ and ‘Gungrave’ - followed by 2024’s ‘Cure’, featuring ‘Pale Iris’ and ‘Blue Reverie’. Check out their official website at https://errastore.com.
Music & Performance
When ERRA launched their headline performance at 9:10 PM, the energy initially felt slightly anticlimactic following the sonic onslaught of CURRENTS. However, that lull was brief.
Within a few tracks, the Alabama quintet found their groove, locked into their technical rhythms, and took complete control of the venue. The audience responded in kind: the venue exploded into continuous circle pits, while a steady stream of crowd surfers rode the tide toward the barrier. By the time they finished after a good hour of playtime, ERRA had turned Carlswerk Victoria into a sweaty pool of bodies, closing out the night on a high note.
Setlist
01. gore of being
02. cicada siren
03. Crawl Backwards Out of Heaven
04. Pale Iris
05. Drift
06. black cloud
07. Cure
08. i. the many names of god
09. ii. in the gut of the wolf
10. further eden
11. Gungrave
12. Skyline
13. echo sonata
14. Snowblood
All Pictures by Andreas Müller (https://designfaktum.de)