Live Review: Behemoth & Dimmu Borgir - Esch sur Alzette2026

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg11th October 2026Three heavyweights of Extreme Metal descended upon Luxembourg for an evening of darkness, theatrical excess, and uncompromising aggression. Although a few familiar elements kept the ritual from becoming truly unpredictable, BEHEMOTH ultimately delivered the night’s most imposing spectacle, with DARK FUNERAL and DIMMU BORGIR setting the stage.Although Sunday evening is not the most obvious time for a gathering of the dark arts, the prospect of seeing DARK FUNERAL, DIMMU BORGIR and BEHEMOTH live at the Rockhal in Esch / Alzette was more than enough incentive to brave the evening. The “In League with Satan” tour brought together three well-established extreme metal acts, each representing a different shade of darkness: the relentless ferocity of Swedish black metal, the grandiose orchestration of Norwegian symphonic masters and the blasphemous theatricality of Polish band BEHEMOTH.The Rockhal was not sold out, so the crowd was less overwhelming than you might expect from such a prestigious triple bill. Nevertheless, the atmosphere gradually intensified as the evening went on. With three bands sharing the spotlight, the challenge was to make each performance count within a relatively limited time frame, and expectations were high.DARK FUNERAL is a Swedish Black Metal band from Stockholm. Founded by guitarists Blackmoon and Lord Ahriman in 1993, the group emerged during the second wave of black metal. They have released seven full-length albums and are a prominent part of the Swedish Black Metal scene.Music & PerformanceDARK FUNERAL were tasked with opening the proceedings, but the Swedish veterans wasted no time in demonstrating why they remain a dominant presence in the world of black metal. After an extended introduction, the band launched into a set characterised by speed, razor-sharp riffs and a distinctly hostile atmosphere.Rather than relying on elaborate stage theatrics, DARK FUNERAL focused on their music. Lord Ahriman’s sinister guitar work formed the basis of their sound, while the relentless drumming provided the propulsion needed to keep the music moving at full throttle. Meanwhile, Heljarmadr proved to be an engaging frontman, combining vicious screams with expressive gestures and an intense stage presence.Tracks such as ‘The Arrival of Satan’s Empire’ and ‘The Secrets of the Black Arts’ offered a welcome reminder of the band’s enduring legacy, while ‘Where Shadows Forever Reign’ provided a fitting conclusion. The latter brought the performance to a triumphant close, with the band looking and sounding every bit as convincing as one would expect from musicians who have spent decades perfecting their art.The relatively short setlist was frustrating in one respect. DARK FUNERAL had the intensity and precision to justify considerably more stage time. However, their focused performance made them an effective opening act, setting the tone for the rest of the evening without overstaying their welcome.Setlist01. Unchain My Soul02. The Arrival of Satan’s Empire03. The Secrets of Black Arts04. Let the Devil In05. Where Shadows Forever ReignDIMMU BORGIR is a Symphonic Black Metal band from Jessheim, Norway, formed in 1993. The band’s name is derived from Dimmuborgir, a volcanic formation in Iceland whose name means “dark cities” or “dark castles / fortresses” in Icelandic, Faroese, and Old Norse. The band has undergone numerous line-up changes over the years. Vocalist Shagrath and guitarist Silenoz are the only remaining original members.Music & PerformanceWhile DARK FUNERAL represented Black Metal in a direct and uncompromising way, DIMMU BORGIR took a far more cinematic approach to the genre. The Norwegian ensemble emerged after a dramatic introduction and imposing stage design had established the mood, transforming the stage into a setting worthy of their grandiose compositions.The set opened with ‘Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel’, showcasing material from the band’s latest album, Grand Serpent Rising. This was followed by ‘Mourning Palace’, which transported the audience back to the era that established DIMMU BORGIR as one of the most recognisable names in symphonic black metal. The audience’s immediate response to the older material demonstrated the lasting appeal of songs that have become staples of the band’s catalogue.With his imposing appearance and controlled movements, frontman Shagrath commanded attention, while Silenoz’s sharp guitar work kept the band’s compositions anchored in metal, rather than allowing them to disappear entirely into orchestral grandeur. ‘The Council of Wolves and Snakes’ was particularly effective, with its tribal atmosphere and dramatic dynamics providing one of the most theatrical moments of the set. ‘Ætheric’ and ‘Cataclysm Children’ added further weight, balancing melodic passages with muscular riffing.There was an enthusiastic response to ‘Gateways’, and ‘Progenies of the Great Apocalypse’ provided a suitably emphatic finale. DIMMU BORGIR proved that their blend of theatricality, melody and aggression is just as effective live as it is on record, although the relatively short set could have been improved.Setlist01. Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel02. Mourning Palace03. Kings of the Carnival Creation04. Council of Wolves and Snakes05. As Seen in the Unseen06. Ascent07. Ætheric08. Cataclysm Children09. The Insight and the Catharsis10. The Serpentine Offering11. Puritania12. Gateways13. Progenies of the Great ApocalypseBEHEMOTH is a blackened Death Metal band from Gdańsk, Poland, formed in 1991. Along with VADER and HATE, they are considered important in establishing the Polish Extreme Metal underground. BEHEMOTH have been referred to as “a leading light in the Polish metal scene”. The band’s releases have received acclaim from major publications. In 2016, Loudwire staff named them the 50th-best metal band of all time.Music & PerformanceBy the time BEHEMOTH took to the stage, the evening had already seen two strong performances. However, the Polish headliners approached their set with the confidence of a band accustomed to turning concerts into carefully choreographed events.A cinematic prelude heightened the anticipation before the curtain dropped and ‘Daimonos’ began their opening assault. From the outset, Nergal appeared to be in complete control, combining commanding vocals with an almost predatory stage presence. His deliberate movements reinforced the impression that every gesture had been designed to contribute to the visual narrative.The opening stretch, which included ‘Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer’ and ‘Thy Becoming Eternal’, set the musical foundations for the performance: a punishing death-metal sound, a black-metal atmosphere, and a level of technical precision that never felt forced. The sound was powerful yet well defined, enabling the individual instruments to retain their character while maintaining the collective impact.The title track from ‘The Shit Ov God’ brought the band’s confrontational imagery into sharper focus. Nergal’s gestures, coupled with audience participation, elevated the song to one of the evening’s defining moments. Meanwhile, ‘Conquer All’ demonstrated the band’s ability to blend intricate arrangements with raw power. Seth’s guitar work added another dimension to the performance, and Orion’s bass remained clearly audible beneath the dense instrumental assault.BEHEMOTH’s strength lies in their understanding that a compelling live show requires more than just brutality. Their stage production is an integral part of the experience, but the music remains powerful even when stripped of its visual embellishments. During ‘Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel’, the band allowed the slower, heavier passages to breathe, providing a welcome contrast to the relentless pace of the preceding songs.The visual dimension became increasingly prominent as the performance progressed. Dramatic lighting, flames and carefully choreographed stage movements reinforced the group’s signature blend of religious provocation and occult imagery. ‘I, Scvlptor’ had an especially aggressive edge, and ‘Ov Fire and the Void’ benefited from the contrast between its melodic elements and the surrounding sonic violence. During ‘Bartzabel’, the ceremonial atmosphere offered a fresh perspective on BEHEMOTH’s sound, showcasing the band’s ability to generate tension beyond speed and aggression.One of the most highly anticipated moments of the night arrived with VENOM’s ‘In League With Satan’. The appearance of DIMMU BORGIR vocalist Shagrath alongside Nergal added an extra dimension to the performance, uniting two of the evening’s key figures in a tribute to one of the foundational acts of extreme metal. The final stretch brought the evening to a close with ‘O Father, O Satan, O Sun!’, a fitting finale for a performance built around atmosphere, intensity, and carefully controlled excess.As the final notes faded away, BEHEMOTH had delivered the imposing finale their reputation demanded.Setlist01. Daimonos02. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer03. Thy Becoming Eternal04. The Shit ov God05. Conquer All06. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel07. I, Scvlptor08. Ov Fire and the Void09. To Drown the Svn in Wine10. Bartzabel11. In League With Satan (Venom Cover w/ Shagrath of Dimmu Borgir)12. Slaves Shall Serve13. Chant for Eschaton 200014. O Father O Satan O Sun!The Rockhal’s triple bill offered a compelling showcase of three distinct approaches to extreme metal. DARK FUNERAL delivered an uncompromising black metal assault, while DIMMU BORGIR brought cinematic grandeur and memorable anthems. BEHEMOTH, meanwhile, combined technical precision with a visual identity that has become unmistakably their own.All Pictures by Elena Arens