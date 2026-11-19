CD Review: Scenius - On Balance

Artist: SceniusTitle: On BalanceGenre: Synth Pop / Darkwave / Post PunkRelease Date: 13th November 2026Label: Self ReleasedAnglo French duo SCENIUS are back with another single to delight us with on Friday the 13th. It is the first in a string of releases set to tease our senses in anticipation of their new album slated for release next year. In the six years or so that they have been in existence they have been busy in the studio releasing three albums, ‘Enough Fears’ in 2020, ‘Life Is A Thing’ in 2023 and ‘13 Billion Light Years’ in 2025. Let’s not forget to mention numerous singles such as ‘Glass Rain’ and the watery ‘Blade Runner’ vibed ‘Held’ both from 2020, and the sublime ‘Chinese Room’ from 2023.Vocalist Fabrice Nau and producer, instrumentalist / programmer Steve Whitfield who both have a passion for vintage synth sounds from the pioneer era of the late 1970s and early 1980s and nod with respect towards the likes of KRAFTWERK, JOHN FOXX and BRIAN ENO have gone from strength to strength. Other influences that inform their very unique and fresh sound include JOY DIVISION, THE CURE and BOARDS OF CANADA. All the hard work has culminated in a support slot with MIDGE URE on his nationwide tour earlier this year that will commence again on the in a few weeks.Anyway this track was inspired by the building blocks of matter, the lyrics explore the six “flavours” of quarks and how we find balance when everything is or feels fragile. Erm, stop rocking the boat is one idea I suppose? There is a tension between balance and imbalance, chaos and harmony. like riding a skateboard, there’s that line between falling off and the boredom of stable predictability.The track is short and sweet. It starts deep and punchy. The bass is gloopy and throaty with a bit of vibration on the end. The drum pattern is simple. It feels like a multitude of contemptuous spits whilst the vocal paints a picture of Frankish robotics. The whole vibe is, as with previous singles, a respectful nod to the pioneers of this type of music. But the nods are fleeting, they don’t linger so you go “Oh gawddd it sounds like....” if you are formulating that thought then SCENIUS are a step ahead of you with “You thought but you thought wrong”.I like it, it true to form in the intention to create a meld of old new synth music that is contemporarily retro. Nice!01. On BalanceFabrice Nau - VocalsSteve Whitfield - Keyboards, Drums, Programming and ProductionMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10