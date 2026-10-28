Live Review: Danko Jones - Oberhausen 2026

27th October 2026
Danko Jones - “Rising Tour 2026” - Special Guests: Split Dogs
A little less than one year after their last gig in the sector, the Canadian band DANKO JONES is back on tour and headed through Europe as part of their “Rising Tour”. Formed back in 1996 in Toronto, the three-piece band has dedicated itself to the noble art of riffs, melodies, and life-affirming Rock anthems. Over the past 25 years, DANKO JONES has built a massive international fanbase and become one of the most celebrated live bands - loved by mainstream radio rock fans and die-hard metalheads alike.
Split Dogs
Originating from Bristol, UK, SPLIT DOGS are a ferocious four-piece Punk Rock outfit that marry the raw, snotty attitude of classic UK Punk with the heavy, blues-tinged punch of Hard Rock. Formed in 2020, the quartet built their reputation the old-fashioned way - grinding through sweatboxes across Europe and carving out a distinct niche in the modern Rock circuit.
Their discography kicked off with their self-titled debut album ‘Split Dogs’ in 2023, followed by a string of uncompromising singles like ‘Part 1’, ‘Part 2’, ‘Gutterball’, and ‘And What?’. They solidified their recorded output with the full-length records ‘Here To Destroy’ and their latest effort ‘Nice N’ Rough’. https://splitdogs.co.uk
Music & Performance
The tone was set before a single note was struck as ROBBIE WILLIAMS’ ‘Let Me Entertain You’ blasted through the venue PA - a cheeky, swaggering statement of intent for what was to follow. As the music cut, the band stormed on stage with pure adrenaline. Frontwoman Harriett Atkins instantly hijacked the audience’s attention, unleashing a raspy, glass-gargling vocal attack while visually captivating the entire front row by shaking what her mama gave her with boundless confidence and attitude.
To her flank, the guitarist laid down a masterclass in classic Rock aesthetics, wielding the timeless combination of a Gibson SG plugged directly into a roaring Marshall half-stack. It was a stripped-back, cranked-up celebration of filthy Rock‘n’Roll riffage. By the time they wrapped up their set, SPLIT DOGS had provided the early arrivers with a high-voltage warm-up, leaving the room buzzing and ready for the main event.
Danko Jones
DANKO JONES are a Toronto-born hard rock trio who have spent nearly three decades perfecting a high-energy blend of blues-based garage rock, punk urgency, and classic arena-sized riffs. Established in 1996, the Canadian group earned legendary status through relentless touring and an uncompromising commitment to the power of the riff. Their extensive discography began with their raw 1998 self-titled ‘Danko Jones’ EP and ‘My Love Is Bold’, before blossoming into a celebrated album catalogue.
Key releases include their debut compilation ‘I’m Alive And On Fire’, followed by powerhouse studio records ‘Born A Lion’, ‘We Sweat Blood’, ‘Sleep Is The Enemy’, ‘Never Too Loud’, ‘Below The Belt’, ‘Rock And Roll Is Black And Blue’, ‘Fire Music’, ‘Wild Cat’, ‘A Rock Supreme’, ‘Power Trio’, ‘Electric Sounds’, and ‘Leo Rising’. With their newly released album ‘Leo Rising’, DANKO JONES have achieved what very few bands have ever achieved. Releasing twelve albums and still going strong after almost 30 years is a worthy accomplishment. https://www.dankojones.com
Music & Performance
The band’s performance, as with every stop on the “Rising Tour”, was a demonstration of raw, unvarnished power. Eschewing flashy stage gimmicks such as laser beams and confetti cannons, the focus remained squarely on the music: sharp, anthem-ready Rock songs performed with maximum commitment. The setlist was a perfectly balanced assault, weaving new, punchy tracks from the recently released album ‘Leo Rising’ - like the ferocious opener ‘What You Need,’ ‘I Love it Louder,’ and the infectious ‘Everyday Is Saturday Night’ - seamlessly alongside essential classics.
Hits like ‘Full of Regret,’ ‘Had Enough,’ and the fan-favourite closer ‘My Little RnR’ turned the sold-out hall into a unified, sweating mass of movement and shouting. Danko Jones himself was in typical magnetic form, filling the large stage with his sheer presence and trademark self-aware, humorous banter between songs. He engaged the audience directly tongue-in-cheek style, treating the spoken-word segments as vital to the experience as the roaring guitars.
Right in the lead-up to ‘Everyday Is A Saturday Night’, Danko paused to address the Tuesday night crowd, declaring with a grin: “We do NOT want to play a Friday or Saturday crowd, we want to play on a Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday cause that’s when the real Rockers come out!” The line hit like a lightning bolt, lighting up the weekday crowd. Moments later, when fans in the front started shouting unintelligible drunken yells, Danko simply flashed a sly smile and fired back, “I have no idea what you said, but I’m gonna take that as a compliment.”
The trio’s chemistry was palpable. The rhythm section comprised of bass player ‘JC’ and drummer ‘Rich’ proved to be an unshakeable force, providing the massive, grooving backbone for Danko’s razor-sharp riffs and commanding vocals. Songs like ‘First Date’ and ‘Good Time’ showcased the band’s knack for writing hooks designed to be shouted back by hundreds of fans. In short, Danko Jones delivered exactly what the crowd at the Turbinenhalle needed: a loud, high-octane rock show that left no doubt that the spirit of loud, heavy, and fun rock and roll is alive and well.
And the singalong hook-line (and merch T-Shirt print) “I came here to fuck shit up and have a good time” continued to linger in the heads of countless audience members.
Setlist
01. What You Need
02. Shake Your City
03. I’m in a Band
04. I Gotta Rock
05. Everyday is Saturday Night
06. First Date
07. Code of the Road
08. Get High?
09. Legs
10. Gonna Be a Fight Tonight
11. Good Time
12. You Are My Woman
13. I Love it Louder
14. Full of Regret
15. Had Enough
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16. Guess Who’s Back
17. Lovercall
18. My Little RnR
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)