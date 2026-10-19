Live Review: Samu Haber - Frankfurt 2026

13th October 2026
Samu Haber - “XX Tour 2026”
SAMU HABER is not only an outstanding musician but also probably one of the sweetest, warmest and most huggable artists I have ever encountered. There is something incredibly charming about his personality, his radiant smile and the positive energy he brings wherever he goes. He is the kind of musician who makes people want to run up to him and give him a big hug. And, believe it or not, some lucky fans actually got the chance to do exactly that during his Frankfurt show. But let’s start from the beginning.
Although I have been familiar with SAMU HABER and his music for many years, I had never had the opportunity to experience him live. This time, I was determined not to miss the chance. And looking back, I can confidently say that the evening exceeded all my expectations.
When I arrived at the Jahrhunderthalle in Frankfurt, the venue was already filling up nicely. There was a very special kind of anticipation in the air. You could almost feel the excitement growing with every passing minute. People were chatting, smiling and eagerly looking towards the stage, waiting for the moment when their favourite Finnish musician would finally appear. It was obvious that this audience had come not simply to attend a concert but to celebrate an artist they genuinely adored.
SAMU HABER is a Finnish singer, songwriter and musician, internationally known as the charismatic frontman of the highly successful Rock band SUNRISE AVENUE. Founded in Helsinki in 2002, the band gained enormous popularity across Europe with hits such as ‘Fairytale Gone Bad’, ‘Hollywood Hills’, ‘Forever Yours’ and ‘Heartbreak Century’. Over the years, SUNRISE AVENUE became particularly successful in Germany, where their music and energetic live performances earned them a devoted fan base.
Following the band’s farewell, Haber continued his musical journey as a solo artist, exploring new creative directions while maintaining the emotional connection with his audience that had always been one of his greatest strengths. His solo career includes the Finnish-language album ‘Pelastetaan maailma’ (2022) and the English-language album ‘Me Free My Way’ (2024). His live performances combine newer solo material with beloved SUNRISE AVENUE classics, bringing together different chapters of his musical career. The ‘XX Tour 2026’ offered fans another opportunity to experience this combination of nostalgia, new music and HABER’s unmistakable stage presence. https://www.samuhaber.com /
https://www.facebook.com/samuhaberofficial
Music & Performance
Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. The musicians stepped onto the stage and gathered at the front, greeting the audience without saying a word. It was a simple but rather charming introduction, creating one last moment of suspense before the lights illuminated the stage and the music began. And from that very first moment, something extraordinary happened.
The audience seemed to transform into one enormous living organism, responding to every movement Samu made and singing along to practically every word. I have attended countless concerts over the years, but I honestly cannot remember the last time I witnessed such an overwhelming atmosphere of pure, uncomplicated happiness. There was no need for elaborate tricks or dramatic gestures. Samu simply smiled, and thousands of people smiled back. He radiated joy from the stage, and the audience returned that energy with equal intensity. It was absolutely fascinating to watch.
The concert opened with ‘Me Free My Way’, followed by ‘23’ and the SUNRISE AVENUE classic ‘Lifesaver’. It was a wonderful way to begin the evening, immediately establishing the connection between Haber’s solo work and the songs that had accompanied many of his fans for years. From the very beginning, the audience sang enthusiastically, and the atmosphere continued to grow with every song. What impressed me most was how naturally Samu interacted with the crowd. His stage presence felt completely effortless.
There was no distance between the famous musician and the people standing in front of him. Instead, he behaved almost as though he were surrounded by a huge gathering of friends. His constant smiles, playful expressions and genuine warmth made the entire performance feel incredibly personal. And then came one of those moments that perfectly illustrated what makes his concerts so special.
If my memory serves me correctly, it was during ‘The Vehicle’ that Samu made his way down into the photo pit, getting as close to the audience as possible. He encouraged the fans to sing along, reached out to them and even embraced some of the people standing in the front row. One particularly lucky young woman received an additional surprise when Samu briefly danced with her, playfully spinning her around. You can probably imagine the reaction! The fans were absolutely delighted, and the excitement in the front rows was impossible to overlook.
These were not carefully staged interactions that felt like part of a rehearsed routine. At least from where I was standing, everything appeared wonderfully spontaneous and natural. Samu seemed to enjoy these encounters just as much as the people who had come to see him. As a concert photographer, I usually concentrate on capturing the right moments, expressions and movements. But this time, I repeatedly caught myself simply watching the interaction between the artist and his audience. There was so much genuine affection in the room that it was almost impossible not to get carried away by it.
Musically, the evening offered an excellent mixture of SAMU HABER’s solo compositions and familiar SUNRISE AVENUE songs. Tracks such as ‘Hometown Gang’, ‘Dancefloor’, ‘Who Do I’ and ‘The Elephant’ demonstrated the diversity of his solo material, while classics like ‘Heartbreak Century’ and ‘Beautiful’ brought back memories of the band’s successful years. Of course, I had my personal favourites, and I was particularly happy to find ‘Forever Yours’ on the setlist. It is one of those songs that have never lost their emotional impact, no matter how many years have passed. Hearing it live, surrounded by an audience singing along with such enthusiasm, made the experience even more special.
Another thing I appreciated was the balance between the emotional and more energetic parts of the show. The concert never felt monotonous or predictable. There were moments to sing at the top of your lungs, moments to listen and simply enjoy the music, and plenty of opportunities to laugh and smile along with Samu. The musicians accompanying him also deserve recognition. Their performance was tight, energetic and beautifully coordinated, providing a strong musical foundation without overshadowing the man at the centre of the evening. Together, they created a rich live sound that complemented both the newer material and the familiar classics.
The lighting design contributed greatly to the atmosphere as well. The stage was beautifully illuminated, with changing colours and carefully timed lighting effects supporting the different moods of the songs. As someone who experiences concerts through a camera lens as well as through music, I particularly appreciated how effectively the lighting highlighted the musicians and their expressions. The sound was equally impressive. The instruments were well balanced, Samu’s vocals remained clear and powerful, and even during the loudest sing-along moments, the musical details were not lost.
As the evening progressed, the excitement showed no signs of fading. Quite the opposite. The audience seemed to become even more enthusiastic, especially whenever another familiar SUNRISE AVENUE melody began. The regular set concluded with ‘Hideaway’, but naturally, nobody was ready to let Samu leave just yet. The encore brought another four songs, including ‘Good Boy’, ‘Fairytale Gone Bad’, ‘Seasons’ and, finally, the legendary ‘Hollywood Hills’. And what a way to finish the evening!
‘Hollywood Hills’ was undoubtedly one of my personal highlights. It is one of those songs that instantly awakens memories, and hearing it performed live after so many years of knowing the original recording was something I had been looking forward to. The audience celebrated every second, singing along with tremendous enthusiasm and giving the final moments of the concert an almost euphoric atmosphere. By the time the show came to an end, the Jahrhunderthalle had been transformed into a place filled with smiling faces, applause and the unmistakable feeling that everyone had just experienced something special.
What made this concert so memorable was not simply the excellent music, the impressive performance or the production. It was the atmosphere SAMU HABER managed to create. His warmth and enthusiasm seemed contagious, spreading through the entire venue until the distinction between performer and audience almost disappeared. I have seen plenty of technically perfect concerts, spectacular stage productions and extraordinary musicians. But a show that leaves you smiling almost continuously, simply because the artist seems so genuinely happy to be there, is something rather special.
SAMU HABER has an incredible ability to make thousands of people feel as though he is singing just for them. And perhaps that is the real secret behind the affection his fans have for him. For me, this was my first SAMU HABER concert, but I sincerely hope it will not be my last. I came expecting a wonderful musical evening and left with something more: a huge smile, beautiful memories and a renewed appreciation for how much happiness live music can bring. Thank you, Samu, for such an unforgettable evening. And please, never lose that wonderful smile!
Setlist
01. Me Free My Way
02. 23
03. Lifesaver (Sunrise Avenue song)
04. Hometown Gang
05. The Vehicle
06. Dancefloor
07. Who Do I
08. Heartbreak Century (Sunrise Avenue song)
09. Beautiful (Sunrise Avenue song)
10. Forever Yours (2022 Version) (Sunrise Avenue song)
11. That Time of Year
12. Welcome To My Life (Sunrise Avenue song)
13. The Elephant
14. Hollywood Heels
15. Syödään sieniä
16. Hideaway
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17. Good Boy
18. Fairytale Gone Bad (Sunrise Avenue song)
19. Seasons
20. Hollywood Hills (Sunrise Avenue song)
All Pictures by Daria Tessa