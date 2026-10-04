Live Review: Peter Heppner - Hamburg 2026

Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany1st October 2026Getting soaked to the skin in the cold Hamburg rain, spilling hot coffee all over a brand-new blouse, and then healing heart wounds with PETER HEPPNER’s soulful songs - sometimes a concert evening begins long before the first note is played. On 1st October, Hamburg offered exactly that combination of autumn weather, small disasters and, finally, music capable of making everything else disappear for a while.One of the most distinctive voices in German Pop and Alternative music returned to the city with the third edition of his acoustic concept. The idea behind the tour is deliberately simple: to remove the artificial layers and let the songs breathe through voice and real instruments. While work on the next album is still continuing, the concerts also provide room for newer material, creating a bridge between PETER HEPPNER’s long musical history and what is still to come.My last PETER HEPPNER acoustic concert had been at Gruenspan in Hamburg in 2022, and that evening remained unforgettable. Four years later, the setting could hardly have been more different. The “Kleiner Saal” of the Laeiszhalle, with its seated audience and concert-hall atmosphere, made the music feel even closer. Acoustic concerts always reveal another side of familiar songs: melodies that usually live among electronic textures suddenly become exposed, fragile and almost tactile. It feels less like hearing a different version and more like discovering what had been hidden inside the song all along.Music & PerformanceThere is a particular honesty to this acoustic format. PETER HEPPNER was accompanied by his long-standing musicians Dirk Riegner on piano, Carsten Klatte on guitar and Achim Färber on drums. No computers and no backing tracks were needed; every sound was created in the room at that moment. Dirk’s piano work was especially important to the emotional architecture of the evening.Sometimes it carried the entire melody with only a few carefully placed notes, sometimes it expanded into broad, dramatic chords, while Carsten’s guitar added warmth and texture and Achim’s restrained drumming gave the songs movement without ever disturbing their intimacy. The result sounded alive in the most literal sense - imperfect only in the way that real, breathing music is allowed to be.The concert opened with ‘Eine and’re Zeit’, one of the newer songs that has been appearing in PETER HEPPNER’s live programme while the next album is still in progress. From there, the set immediately began moving through different chapters of his career. ‘Care for You’, from WOLFSHEIM’s 2003 album ‘Casting Shadows’, became softer and more vulnerable without its original electronic frame, while ‘Meine Welt’ from the 2012 solo album ‘My Heart of Stone’ felt almost conversational in the reduced arrangement.Then came ‘Leben... I Feel You’, the 2003 SCHILLER collaboration from the album ‘Leben’. I have heard this song countless times, but that evening it seemed to break my heart first and then carefully put it back together piece by piece. The acoustic arrangement left so much space around PETER HEPPNER’s voice that every phrase seemed to remain suspended in the hall for a second longer than expected. It was one of those moments when a song that has accompanied you for years suddenly becomes new again.The WOLFSHEIM part of the set was a journey through very different periods. ‘Künstliche Welten’ and ‘Once in a Lifetime’ both come from the 1999 album ‘Spectators’, while ‘The Sparrows and the Nightingales’ reaches all the way back to the early WOLFSHEIM era and the debut album ‘No Happy View’. ‘And I...’, like ‘Care for You’ and the later finale ‘Kein Zurück’, belongs to ‘Casting Shadows’. Songs originally defined by Synthpop and electronic atmospheres changed character completely in the hands of piano, acoustic guitar and live drums. The melodies remained instantly recognisable, but the arrangements exposed how strong the songwriting is even when almost everything familiar is stripped away.The middle of the concert returned to PETER HEPPNER’s solo work. ‘Unloveable’ and ‘Herz (Metropolis)’ originate from the 2018 ‘Confessions & Doubts’ period, while ‘Once Again’ and ‘… und ich tanz’’ belong to the wider 2018 ‘Confessions & Doubts / TanzZwang’ chapter. ‘Unloveable’ was another particularly emotional moment for me: in this setting the song lost any protective distance and became painfully direct. The newer ‘Hurt People Hurt People’ fitted naturally beside these established songs, suggesting that the next chapter can grow from the same emotional honesty without simply repeating the past.‘Wir sind wir’, originally released in 2004 as PETER HEPPNER’s collaboration with PAUL VAN DYK, gained a different kind of weight in the acoustic setting. Without the electronic drive, the words moved more clearly into the foreground. The same was true of ‘Die Flut’, the landmark 1998 collaboration with JOACHIM WITT from ‘bayreuth eins’. These are songs deeply connected to particular eras of German Pop and electronic music, yet here they sounded less like historical milestones and more like living pieces still capable of changing with their performer.Just before ‘Die Flut’, PETER HEPPNER slipped into a little nostalgia, recalling how he and JOACHIM WITT had recorded the song together. He then turned towards the audience, apparently convinced that Joachim was somewhere in the hall - only to realise that he had not shown up after all. Peter’s disappointment was both genuine and amusing: Joachim had apparently promised to be there, and for a moment Peter seemed almost personally offended by his absence, wondering aloud what on earth could have happened. The spontaneous little exchange added a warm, human touch before one of the evening’s most iconic songs.The first encore brought a very special surprise with DEPECHE MODE’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’. PETER HEPPNER’s version is almost a separate art form: restrained, intimate and deeply penetrating, as if the familiar song had been turned inward. Unfortunately, I experienced this particular masterpiece from behind a closed door. I had stepped out at exactly the wrong moment and was told I had to wait until the applause before I could re-enter the hall. That is how concert life goes sometimes - even the reviewer does not always manage to be in the right place at the right second.‘Was bleibt’ followed, before the second encore returned to the deeply personal ‘Herz (Metropolis)’ and finally ‘Kein Zurück’. Ending with one of WOLFSHEIM’s most enduring songs was almost inevitable, but the acoustic arrangement prevented it from becoming a routine nostalgia moment. Instead, it sounded reflective and strangely hopeful: a song about the impossibility of returning, performed in a format that constantly proves old material does not have to remain frozen in its original shape.That is the real beauty of PETER HEPPNER’s acoustic concerts. They do not simply replace synthesizers with piano and guitar; they change the perspective from which the songs are heard. Dirk Riegner’s sensitive piano playing, Carsten Klatte’s live guitar, Achim Färber’s precise drums and, above everything, PETER HEPPNER’s unmistakable voice created an evening that felt genuine from beginning to end. No machines, no pre-recorded safety net, no unnecessary spectacle - just musicianship, emotion and pure talent. Sometimes hearing a song differently is enough to understand it differently as well. Pure magic.Setlist01. Eine and’re Zeit02. Care for You03. Meine Welt04. Leben... I Feel You05. Künstliche Welten06. Once in a Lifetime07. The Sparrows and the Nightingales08. And I...09. Unloveable10. Once Again11. Hurt People Hurt People12. Wir sind wir13. Die Flut14. …und ich tanz’---15. Enjoy the Silence16. Was bleibt---17. Herz (Metropolis)18. Kein ZurückAll Pictures by Iryna Kalenska