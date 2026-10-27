CD Review: Heather Nova - The Orchard

Artist: Heather NovaTitle: The OrchardGenre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 30th October 2026Label: V2 Records / Bertus MusikvertriebThe Bermudian singer-songwriter HEATHER NOVA is one busy bee. Earlier this year, she released ‘Live in Europe’, and now, she is already releasing a new album. Again. One year after the last full-length studio album, and only a few months after her latest live album. By now, HEATHER NOVA has released thirteen full-length studio albums, four live albums, one poetry album and six EPs.The latest album is called ‘The Orchard’ and features twelve songs that run for fifty minutes. HEATHER NOVA began making music in 1990. With the albums ‘Glow Stars’, released in 1993, and ‘Oyster’, released in 1994, HEATHER NOVA received mainstream recognition. She built on that with each album to come. Fast-forward to now, here’s ‘The Orchard’, a very sensitive album with bright melodies.Peaceful and soft, HEATHER NOVA invites you into ‘The Orchard’. The smooth and rhythmic arrangements are combined with catchy lyrics make you feel right at home. ‘The Whole Horizon’ continues gentle and careful, giving you the time you need to settle in. ‘In The Path of Hurricanes’ brings along a sound that sparks your curiosity and invites you to explore, while ‘The Frequency's Higher’ brings along a rather comforting sound, that causes you to reflect.The deep lyrics and emotional instrumentation of ‘Sleep in Snow’ have high potential to cause goosebumps. ‘New Life’ continues catchy and with a drive that is spreading positive vibes and hope. Careful and calm, ‘A Little Breath’ slowly inches forward while talking about heartache and heartbreak. It is a song you can feel deep within, whether you pay close attention to the lyrics or not.‘This Wild World’ comes with a rooted and grounded melody that fills you with confidence and strength to keep going forward, one step at a time. This song also includes an almost hypnotizing rhythm that gets you moving along. ‘Magpie’ sends out a soft farewell, while the rhythmic ‘I Wish I Had A Mirror’ pulls you along. ‘On The Train’ tells a beautiful tale that will touch you deeply. ‘Anchored’ closes the album slowly and thoughtfully.‘The Orchard’ is an incredibly calm and centred album. Even though it talks about heartache and struggles in life, each song spreads a feeling of calm, comfort and reassurance. The music digs deep and ignites a spark of hope inside your heart and soul. HEATHER NOVA created a beautiful and heartfelt album, that will not only put a smile on your face but lift your spirits. Check out ‘The Orchard’ now and feel the light.01. The Orchard02. The Whole Horizon03. In The Path of Hurricanes04. The Frequency's Higher05. Sleep in Snow06. New Life07. A Little Breath08. This Wild World09. Magpie10. I Wish I Had A Mirror11. On The Train12. AnchoredHeather Nova - singer / songwriterMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10