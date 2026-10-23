CD Review: Felin - President Of My Own Fanclub

Artist: FelinTitle: President Of My Own FanclubGenre: Pop PunkRelease Date: 16th October 2026Label: Clap Your Hands ABFELIN is a singer-songwriter who was born in Finland and began making music in 2005 with the band SISTER TWISTER, at just eleven years old. In 2010, she took part in the Swedish version of Idols. Later she wrote songs for Adam Lambert, and toured with ICONA POP and the Swedish pop star AGNES. FELIN’s first solo album ‘Reckless Dreamers’ was released in 2019, followed by ‘Heroes & Villains’ in 2021 and ‘Whatever’ in 2024. Now, she has released a brand-new album going by the name of ‘President Of My Own Fanclub’.Opening with sirens, FELIN kicks off the album with ‘Running Red Lights’. This catchy and confident song will pull you along right away. The rhythmic pop tunes have strong potential to get stuck in your head and the chorus might even get you to sing along. ‘Don't Call Me Darling’ gives you a fair warning. Sassy and with a lot of girl power, this song is perfect for singing along and having fun. It spreads good vibes, while taking a stand.‘Ricochet’ continues with the same strong and powerful energy. The energizing chorus makes it hard to sit still while listening. With ‘Nobody Told Me’, FELIN gets deep and thoughtful. The soft voice and motivating drive this song is empowering from beginning to end, encouraging you to keep your head high and keep going. ‘Hit Like A Girl’ inspires you to dance and go wild, all while wearing a big smile. ‘Favorite Toy’ comes with thoughtful lyrics that are very relatable, accompanied by a rebellious sound.‘Breaking Up With Me’ breaks free with fast-paced and high-energy vibes. This is yet another song that gets you to move or even dance along. ‘Riot’ continues with great vocals and a powerful rhythm, spreading good vibes and a feeling of being just right the way we are. ‘Happyish’ slows down quite a bit. Thoughtful and deep, this song is probably the most personal on the album. It digs deep beneath your skin, whether you want it or not.‘Bitter’ speeds up again. With newfound strength this one helps you recover from a broken heart. ‘Solo Anthem’ wraps up the album, celebrating imperfections and encouraging you to follow your own path, not letting anyone pull you down. With this song, FELIN makes sure, that you can be proud of who you are and shout it out to the world. Its chorus is perfect for doing that.Eleven songs filled with energy and the confidence to stand up for yourself make this an empowering album, both while listening and long after the music stops. Let these songs lift you up and boost your courage to do the same. “President Of My Own Fanclub” cuts deep, but only to make you stronger.01. Running Red Lights02. Don't Call Me Darling03. Ricochet04. Nobody Told Me05. Hit Like A Girl06. Favorite Toy07. Breaking Up With Me08. Riot09. Happyish10. Bitter11. Solo AnthemFelin - Singer / SongwriterMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10