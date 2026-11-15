Live Review: Interpol & Bloc Party - Düsseldorf 2026

14th November 2026
Interpol & Bloc Party - “Germany Co-Headline Tour”
Back in 2004, INTERPOL were riding high on the success of their second album, ‘Antics’, when they brought a relatively unknown British band along as their support act for two German dates in Hamburg and Cologne. That band was BLOC PARTY, a promising Indie Rock newcomer who had just made their first impression with the single ‘Helicopter’. Little did anyone know that their breakthrough was just around the corner. In 2005, their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ took the music world by storm, earning NME’s “Album of the Year” accolade and turning tracks like ‘Banquet’ into indie anthems. BLOC PARTY had arrived, quickly becoming one of the UK’s most prominent Indie Rock acts.
Fast forward two decades, and both bands have plenty to celebrate. INTERPOL have recently concluded a tour marking 20 years of ‘Antics’, while BLOC PARTY have commemorated the anniversary of ‘Silent Alarm’ with a special reissue. Now, in November 2026, their paths cross once again as they join forces for a co-headline tour. Revisiting Germany, the two took their anniversary celebrations to Berlin’s UBER Arena, Hamburg’s Barclays Arena and Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome. Düsseldorf was the last of the three German concerts.
Far too few people have made their way to the PSD Bank Dome for an Indie Rock trip back to the 2000s. A shame, really, because both bands deliver impressive performances, combining much-loved classics with newer material. The idea behind this double bill seemed ambitious from the outset: take two Indie Rock bands, each given equal time on stage, whose artistic heyday lies some 20 years in the past. During their most successful years, neither band managed to fill venues larger than Cologne’s Palladium with its capacity of around 4,500, on their headline tours in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Yet here they are, booked into the second-largest arena in the state. The result at the PSD Bank Dome, which can accommodate far more than 10,000 people, does neither BLOC PARTY nor INTERPOL any favours. The middle tier is only half full, while the upper tier remains closed altogether, concealed behind black banners. But still, the infield was packed. So, let’s see how both bands performed at this evening.
Interpol
INTERPOL emerged from New York’s vibrant music scene in 1997, developing a distinctive sound shaped by Post-Punk and New Wave influences. Their debut album, ‘Turn On the Bright Lights’ (2002), was an immediate critical success, earning Pitchfork’s “Album of the Year” title and establishing the band internationally. Its standout single ‘Obstacle 1’ became one of their signature tracks. Just two years later, ‘Antics’ took their success to another level, with songs such as ‘Evil’, ‘C’mere’ and ‘Slow Hands’ cementing their status as one of the leading acts of the Indie Rock scene.
Their third album, ‘Our Love to Admire’ (2007), reached No. 2 in the UK charts and No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Subsequent releases including ‘Interpol’ (2010), ‘El Pintor’ (2014), ‘Marauder’ (2018) and ‘The Other Side of Make-Believe’ (2022) continued to expand their catalogue and reinforce their reputation. Alongside his work with the band, frontman Paul Banks has also pursued solo projects and collaborated with RZA of WU-TANG CLAN as BANKS & STEELZ. https://www.interpolnyc.com / https://www.facebook.com/interpol
Music & Performance
Dark minimalism rather than grand gestures seemed to be the motto for the following show. In Düsseldorf, INTERPOL take to the stage first this evening. As the two bands regularly alternate their positions on the joint tour, it is the New Yorkers who open the show tonight. Five men dressed in black, a stage bathed in dark red light and a lighting design focused more on atmosphere than spectacular effects: from the outset, INTERPOL make it clear that they have no intention of compromising their musical identity, even in a large arena.
Beams of light cut through the darkness from either side of the stage, while occasional bursts of brilliant white light illuminate the venue. At the centre stands Paul Banks, wearing sunglasses and maintaining his characteristically restrained stage presence. Screens flicker at either side of the stage, while illuminated disco balls on the floor reflect the light. There is little movement on stage, and even fewer lengthy announcements. A brief “Danke schön” and “Thank you” are about as much interaction with the audience as fans can expect. The focus remains firmly on the music.
For the most part, the music delivers. INTERPOL give their fans exactly what they have come to expect: that unmistakable dark sound somewhere between Post-Punk and Indie Rock, driven by precise guitars, distinctive basslines and Banks’ deep, resonant vocals. However, the vast venue is not necessarily the ideal setting for the New Yorkers’ more delicate sonic aesthetic. Particularly towards the back, the individual elements occasionally merge into a rather indistinct wall of sound.
Those in the well-filled standing area near the stage, on the other hand, can fully immerse themselves in the hypnotic atmosphere. The audience is enthusiastic throughout, responding particularly loudly to the band’s classics. ‘C’mere’, ‘Rest My Chemistry’ and ‘Evil’ are among the early highlights, with several tracks from their latest album, ‘This Mirror Weighs a Ton’, also finding their way into the set. The fact that the new material sits so comfortably alongside the classics is testament to the band’s musical consistency.
During ‘Iron City’, the stage is bathed in deep blue before Paul Banks and his bandmates inject a little more energy with ‘PDA’. The set also holds a special surprise in store with ‘Wake Up’, which receives its live world premiere in Düsseldorf. ‘The Scale’ is another track making its first appearance on the tour. However, fans will have to do without the anthemic ‘Obstacle 1’ - a rather surprising omission. After around 70 minutes, ‘Slow Hands’ brings the set to a close.
There is no encore; instead, INTERPOL offer a brief farewell before leaving the stage to the next act. A performance that impresses musically, even if the band’s strengths do not always translate perfectly to the vast dimensions of the PSD Bank Dome.
Setlist
01. This Mirror Weighs a Ton
02. No I in Threesome
03. C’mere
04. All the Rage Back Home
05. Rest My Chemistry
06. See Out Loud
07. Wings on Fire
08. Evil
09. The Scale (Tour Debut)
10. Wake Up (Live debut)
11. The New
12. Iron City
13. Bird and the Serpent
14. PDA
15. Slow Hands
Bloc Party
Formed in London in 1998, BLOC PARTY quickly established themselves as one of the most exciting British Indie Rock acts of their generation. Combining energetic guitar work, driving rhythms and an unmistakable sense of urgency, they broke through internationally with their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in 2005. Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, the record earned NME’s “Album of the Year” award and spawned enduring indie classics such as ‘Banquet’ and ‘Helicopter’.
Rather than simply repeating that success, the band continued to explore new musical directions with ‘A Weekend in the City’ (2007), which reached No. 2 in the UK album charts and No. 5 in Germany. ‘Intimacy’ (2008) saw them further experiment with electronic elements, while ‘Four’ (2012) brought a more guitar-driven approach. After ‘Hymns’ (2016) and a period of change in the line-up, BLOC PARTY returned with ‘Alpha Games’ in 2022. Led by frontman Kele Okereke, they have maintained their distinctive identity throughout their career, balancing restless creativity with the infectious energy that first made them stand out. https://blocparty.com / https://www.facebook.com/blocpartyofficial
Music & Performance
BLOC PARTY were finally turning the PSD Bank Dome into an Indie disco. After a break of around half an hour for the stage changeover, BLOC PARTY take over. The change in lighting alone makes it clear that the two bands differ considerably, not just musically but also in their stage presence. Whereas INTERPOL relied on dark atmospheres and restraint, considerably more light is now directed towards the musicians. Intense lighting changes and frequent bursts of strobe lighting complement the driving rhythms of the songs.
Musically, things become considerably faster, too. Frontman Kele Okereke actively engages with the audience from the outset, sharing little stories behind the songs and regularly encouraging the Düsseldorf crowd to join in. It creates an immediate connection and brings an entirely different dynamic to the evening. The opening with ‘22.01.22’ is still relatively subdued. However, the pace soon picks up with ‘Hunting for Witches’ and ‘Song for Clay (Disappear Here)’. When ‘Banquet’ kicks in, there is no holding back in the standing area.
Fans at the front start jumping, dancing and celebrating one of the great Indie anthems of the 2000s. Fortunately, BLOC PARTY make no attempt to save their biggest hits until the very end. The combination of old favourites and more recent material works particularly well. And it is not just Okereke who impresses: his distinctive voice has lost none of its unmistakable character after more than two decades. Guitarist Russell Lissack provides plenty of musical highlights with his versatile playing, while drummer Louise Bartle drives the songs forward with considerable energy, occasionally adding backing vocals of her own.
There is also room for some quieter moments. After announcing that they are going to “take it down a little bit” - although, as he quickly adds, only a little - the band move into the more intense and melancholic ‘Different Drugs’. During ‘Now We Can’t Be Friends’, Okereke shares a few words about the awkward experience of running into an ex-partner, before ‘Blue’ and ‘I Still Remember’ reveal further emotional facets of the BLOC PARTY sound. But the quieter mood does not last long.
‘The Love Within’ and ‘She’s Hearing Voices’ bring the energy back, and by the time ‘Helicopter’ arrives, the standing area has turned into a small mosh pit. Brilliant white light cuts through the predominantly red stage lighting as Okereke continues to whip up the crowd. ‘This Modern Love’, another classic from ‘Silent Alarm’, provides one more opportunity for the audience to sing along enthusiastically. Finally, ‘Flux’ brings the curtain down on a roughly 70-minute set that temporarily makes everyone forget the initial doubts about the venue’s size.
BLOC PARTY manage to turn the evening into the kind of exuberant Indie Rock party it had been missing. The fact that they, too, leave the stage without an encore is a little disappointing given the atmosphere, but does little to diminish the overall impression.
Setlist
01. 22.01.22
02. Love Bombs
03. Hunting for Witches
04. Real Talk
05. Song for Clay (Disappear Here)
06. Banquet
07. Traps
08. Different Drugs
09. Now We Can’t Be Friends
10. Blue
11. I Still Remember
12. The Love Within
13. She’s Hearing Voices
14. Moving On
15. Helicopter
16. This Modern Love
17. Flux
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)