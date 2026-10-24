Live Review: Tito and Tarantula - Jena 2026

F-Haus, Jena, Germany
16th October 2026
Tito and Tarantula - “Best of Tour 2026”
Sometimes it’s the special moments that make a concert truly unforgettable. When musicians and the audience celebrate together, when music brings people closer, and when the vibe in the venue is just right, a concert evening becomes more than just a sequence of songs. Exactly these kinds of moments unfolded during the TITO & TARANTULA show at a well-attended F-Haus in Jena.
The band brought their music to the stage, taking the audience along for the ride throughout the evening. It served as a perfect reminder of what live music is all about: people coming together, letting themselves be carried away by the songs, and sharing a collective experience for a few hours. The atmosphere at the F-Haus was a perfect fit for this.
A particular highlight was the song ‘After Dark’. During the track, fans were invited onto the stage to dance alongside the band. The stage filled with enthusiastic guests who were clearly relishing the moment. The line between the artists and the audience faded away; everyone celebrated together - spontaneous, vibrant, and fuelled by an energy that simply cannot be planned. Moments like these demonstrate just how directly music can connect people.
The overall setup for the evening was also spot on. The F-Haus saw a great turnout, and both the sound and lighting were excellent. You can always rely on the venue’s technical execution and its team - a crucial foundation for successful concert nights, especially given the sheer number of events hosted here year after year. Ultimately, the TITO & TARANTULA show in Jena was more than just an evening of good music; it was an experience centred on shared celebration.
The scene during ‘After Dark’ - fans on stage, music, movement, and an audience fully immersed in the moment with the band - is something that will surely be remembered. It was a pleasure to be there and to be able to capture these moments through my camera lens. For when the concert is over, what remain are the memories of the songs, the atmosphere, and the people who experienced that evening together. https://www.titoandtarantula-shop.com / https://www.facebook.com/TitoAndTarantulaOfficial
Setlist
01. Smiling Karen
02. Crime & Shame
03. Bleeding Roses
04. Machete
05. Jupiter
06. Back to the House
07. German Frau
08. Torn 2 Pieces
09. Sneer
10. Bitch
11. Clumsy Beautiful
12. Slow Dream
13. Clavo
14. Goodbye Sadie
15. Lady Don’t
16. After Dark
17. Angry Cockroaches
18. Strange Face
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Live Review: Tito and Tarantula - Jena 2026
- Details
- Written by: Silvio Pfeifer
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