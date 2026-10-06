CD Review: Secret Cameras - Dead Roses On The Border

Artist: Secret CamerasTitle: Dead Roses On The Border EPGenre: Post Punk / Alt RockRelease Date: 25th September 2026Label: Self ReleasedSECRET CAMERAS formed around ten years ago in London, originally as a four piece indie electro rock group and evolved over time into the Dark Wave / Post Punk duo they are as of writing. The band consists of founder Yitamar Starets on vocals and guitars and Jgor Ognibeni on drumming duties. Their self-titled EP in 2017 was crafted with the help of Dave Bascombe, who also worked with the likes of DEPECHE MODE, PLACEBO and SUEDE.Of note you’ll see below a reference to SUEDE and that was before I knew of Dave Bascombe involvement in the band. Anyway, since 2017 they released a lockdown single called ‘The Silence’ in 2020 that was mixed by Dan Austin (PIXIES, MAXIMO PARK) and 2023 saw the release of ‘Surrender To The Process’ that was mastered by Giovanni Versari (MUSE). They have gigged extensively in the past decade including a sold out show The Lexington in Islington.The first track is starts ominously with a bubbly synth line and the lines “You fail to protect us, you tried to erase us, we have, we have been programmed, our ancestors taught us all the signs. we don’t need your slogans; empty words won’t solve this”. These words ground out and wrapped up in lush sparse textured guitars and punchy drums. There’s a certain conflict going on in the middle east right now and one side is exercising its right to protect itself based on personal knowledge, history and experience.The words are evocative to those experiences and are sung not with rage but knowing. The whole track is cavernous, gritty and symmetrical and with weariness and hope. ‘Our Love’ still retains a grittiness but is lighter. Just. But the subject turns to love. The guitar textures are simple and lightly played in tremolo style. It sounds like bubbles bursting in a glass of champagne. ‘Night Lust’ punches its way into my consciousness. The bass spat out with a distorted edge. “We hide from the daylight, we run to the shadows/we come alive at night”.It alludes to the freeing of inhibitions, the relaxing of tension and the abandonment to the dance floor, the clubs, the pubs and more. Shit don’t seem to matter no more... “Weeee are the creatures of the night, Weeee want to be freeeee”. This reminds me of LUSH or SUEDE, even ELASTICA springs to mind for some reason. Finally, the last track ‘Under Attack’ brings us back down to reality again, not with a thud. No, reality was always there but temporarily parked in a viewable space so that light relief can recharge the batteries, reality there in view and ready to be dealt with once again. More pace injected into this track.“You speak but no one hears you, when they come, they are coming to get you. We don’t have the time; we have had enough”. The words speak for themselves, the drum seem to push them out in a hurry and the synth lines make sure they hit their mark. The middle mark of the track changes the pace for a moment, the drums become flightier and the synth/guitar textures flit and shift around like aural shrapnel. The message has been carried by a marvellous aural experience.Loved it. A piece of art that just like PAPILLON DE NUIT is well thought out, well put together and well executed. Whatever you think of the lyrical content the music aspect is does its job magnificently. In my opinion.01. No Future02. Our Love03. Night Lust04. Under AttackYitamar Starets - Vocals, Guitars and SynthsJgor Ognibeni - Drums, Backing VocalsMixing Engineer - Josh HarrisonMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10