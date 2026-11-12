CD Review: Trentemøller - Untitled

Artist: TrentemøllerTitle: UntitledGenre: Indie RockRelease Date: 13th November 2026Label: In My RoomTwo years after ‘Dreamweaver’, TRENTEMØLLER releases his brand-new album ‘Untitled’. The Danish Indie artist has been making music since 1997. He has been incredibly busy ever since. So far TRENTEMØLLER has released seven full-length studio albums - plus this one, seven compilation albums, one live album, and quite a bit more. Furthermore, he has worked with various artists across all genres.Now this brand-new album is called ‘Untitled’ and comes with ten songs and has a running time of forty-three minutes. The album begins with the ethereal sounds of ‘Swerve’. The calming and relaxing tunes create space for your mind to get lost in. The album continues with ‘Terrified’. Despite the album title, this song continues to spread positive vibes with its soft and mellow instrumentation.‘Visceral’ sounds even lighter and spirited. ‘Johnny Boy’ comes with synthesizers reminiscent of the old Atari sounds. This catchy song has strong potential to get you going along. ‘Halved’ brings along an opening that sounds slightly darker than the previous songs. The slow instrumentation gives you space to get lost in. ‘Your Love Walks Alone’ continues the more serious and slightly harsher sound.‘To Mist’ inches forward slowly and carefully, smoothing out the ripples the previous songs might have caused. Even though the melodies of this song have a slightly haunting character, this song spreads a calming vibe. ‘Coyote’ jolts you right back into here and now. The slightly chaotic and noisy opening causes you to be wide awake, right before the song smooths out a bit. ‘Crash’ brings back the calm ethereal sounds that cause you to get lost in. ‘White Hallways’ closes the album slowly and gently.With ‘Untitled’, TRENTEMØLLER has created an incredibly smooth and mellow album that is perfect to get lost in. The soothing and calming sounds of this album grant you a break from the daily worries. Each song tells a tale and spreading a beautifully positive vibe. And with each song, you will catch yourself diving deeper and deeper into this music while getting further and further away from the here and now.01. Swerve02. Terrified03. Visceral04. Johnny Boy05. Halved06. Your Love Walks Alone07. To Mist08. Coyote09. Crash10. White HallwaysAnders Trentemøller - producer, multi-instrumentalist, singerMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10