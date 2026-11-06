Live Review: Midnight Til Morning - Frankfurt 2026

1st November 2026
Midnight Til Morning - “World Tour 2026” - Support: Go-Jo
Although I usually enjoy Netflix reality shows and music competitions, somehow ‘Building the Band’ had completely passed me by. Nevertheless, I was curious to see what had come out of the show, especially since I really liked the music of MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING. So, without knowing much about the band or what to expect from their live performance, I headed to Frankfurt’s Batschkapp. And as it turned out, I was in for quite a few surprises that evening.
Go-Jo
Australian singer-songwriter Marty Zambotto, better known as GO-JO, has made a name for himself with his catchy pop songs, eccentric personality and entertaining performances. His viral hit ‘Mrs. Hollywood’ brought him international attention, while in 2025 he represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Milkshake Man’. Combining infectious melodies with a playful sense of humour, GO-JO has developed a distinctive style that goes far beyond an ordinary pop performance. https://www.musicglue.com/go-jo / https://www.facebook.com/heyimgojo
Music & Performance
The stage setup confused me a little, and this feeling would actually accompany me throughout the entire evening. The stage looked surprisingly empty. No backing band, no drum kit, no elaborate instruments or equipment. Just a few guitar-stands in the background and a microphone. That was pretty much it. I wondered how one person was supposed to fill all that empty space.
While GO-JO was a completely unfamiliar name to me, the audience clearly knew exactly who they had come to see. From the very first song, people were cheering, singing along and celebrating every moment. I immediately had the feeling that I had somehow missed something important. But it did not take long for GO-JO to win me over as well. His opening song, ‘Supersonic’, was so catchy and entertaining that I could not help smiling. And the longer the performance continued, the more I understood the enthusiasm around me.
What followed was a colourful mixture of pop concert, variety show and almost pantomime-like theatrical performance. GO-JO did not need a band or a stage full of equipment to entertain his audience. His facial expressions, exaggerated gestures, playful movements and natural charm turned the performance into something rather unusual. At times, it felt more like watching a musical comedy show than a traditional concert, but that was exactly what made it so enjoyable.
There was something wonderfully carefree about the whole performance. GO-JO clearly did not take himself too seriously, and his positive energy was contagious. Even without knowing his songs beforehand, I found myself thoroughly entertained. Sometimes all it takes is one charismatic performer with a good voice and a talent for making people smile.
Midnight Til Morning
MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING is an international four-piece Pop band consisting of Conor Smith, Shane Appell, Mason Watts and Zach Newbould, who came together during the Netflix music competition ‘Building the Band’ in 2025. The show’s unusual concept brought individual singers together based on their voices and musical chemistry before they even saw one another. What initially started as a television experiment developed into a genuine band with its own musical identity. Combining emotional Pop melodies, catchy hooks and strong vocal harmonies, the four musicians have since continued their journey together beyond the television cameras.
In October 2025, MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING released their debut EP ‘Afterglow’, featuring seven tracks that combine catchy pop melodies, emotional lyrics and elements of Pop-Rock. The release includes songs such as ‘Bye’, ‘Navy Eyes’ and ‘Heart on Fire’, followed by an acoustic version, ‘Afterglow (Unplugged)’, in November. The band continued to build their musical catalogue throughout 2026 with several new singles, including ‘Math’, ‘Easy’, ‘Anything’ and ‘365’, the latter released just a few weeks before their Frankfurt performance. https://drop.cobrand.com/d/MidnightTilMorning/updates / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578139723310
Music & Performance
Even before MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING appeared on stage, there was something remarkable happening at the Batschkapp. Whoever was responsible for choosing the music during the changeover must have been having the time of their life. The audience enthusiastically sang along to practically every single song played over the speakers. And I do not mean just a few people here and there. Almost the entire venue seemed to turn into one enormous choir. I have attended countless concerts over the years, but such an enthusiastic and engaged audience is something I rarely experience. The atmosphere was already fantastic before the headliners had even played a single note.
After a short changeover, it was finally time for MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING. And once again, I found myself staring at an almost empty stage. Just a few guitars waiting in the background, no drum kit and no backing musicians. Apparently, this was going to be an evening where less really meant more. Then the four young men appeared, and the audience immediately erupted into cheers. From the opening song, ‘Walk Away’, it became obvious that the fans knew their material inside out. The excitement was enormous, and the connection between the musicians and their audience was impossible to miss.
And, as it turned out, sometimes all you really need is beautiful lighting, four good voices and four good-looking guys on stage. Add a room full of enthusiastic fans, and the world suddenly seems perfectly fine. Musically, MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING delivered a polished mixture of modern pop, emotional ballads and catchy, upbeat songs. Their greatest strength was undoubtedly their vocal chemistry. Each member brought his own personality and vocal colour into the performance, while their harmonies gave the songs additional depth. Considering that these four musicians originally came together through a television competition, their chemistry felt remarkably natural.
The minimalist stage setup was occasionally interrupted by a welcome touch of live instrumentation, with Shane Appell picking up a guitar early in the set. It was a small detail, but one that added a more intimate, personal feeling to the performance. And while all four members certainly had their own charm, Conor Smith particularly caught my attention. With his mischievous smile and that irresistible combination of boyish sweetness and bad-boy attitude, he seemed to have mastered the art of looking both innocent and slightly rebellious at the same time. Exactly the kind of charisma that makes a boy band so appealing.
The setlist offered plenty of variety. Songs such as ‘Ghost of Us’, ‘Easy’ and ‘365’ demonstrated the band’s melodic side, while ‘Bittersweet’ and ‘Navy Eyes’ added more emotional moments. The acoustic version of ‘Gracie’ provided a welcome change of pace and allowed the vocals to take centre stage. Of course, the evening was not limited to the band’s own material. A cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ brought a familiar hit into the programme, while ‘Somebody to You’ by The Vamps offered another opportunity for the audience to sing along.
And as if the crowd needed any additional encouragement, the guys also surprised everyone with their version of the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’. Not exactly the song one would immediately expect from a boy band, but it certainly fitted the playful atmosphere of the evening. What impressed me most was how little the band actually needed to create such an enjoyable concert experience. There were no spectacular stage effects, no elaborate choreography and no army of backing musicians. Instead, the focus remained on the four singers, their songs and their interaction with the fans.
The beautiful lighting complemented the performance perfectly, giving the otherwise minimalist stage a surprisingly atmospheric appearance. The sound was equally convincing, allowing the individual voices and harmonies to shine without getting lost in the musical accompaniment. And while the stage itself might have looked rather empty; the atmosphere certainly was not. By the time the band reached the final songs, ‘Bye’ and ‘Heart on Fire’, the enthusiasm in the venue had not faded in the slightest. The fans had been singing, cheering and celebrating from beginning to end, making the concert feel almost like one big gathering of friends.
I arrived at the Batschkapp curious about a band that had emerged from a Netflix show I had never watched. I left with a much better understanding of why these four guys have already managed to build such a dedicated fan base. Was it the most spectacular concert I have ever seen? Certainly not. But did it need to be? Absolutely not. MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING proved that a good concert does not necessarily require a huge production. Sometimes four voices, a handful of catchy songs and an audience that knows every word are more than enough to make an evening memorable.
Setlist
01. Walk Away
02. Ghost of Us
03. Easy
04. 365
05. lose your head
06. Locked Out of Heaven (Bruno Mars cover)
07. Bittersweet
08. Gracie (Acoustic)
09. one love
10. Somebody to You (The Vamps cover) (Solo)
11. Anything
12. Math
13. Edge of Amazing
14. Navy Eyes
15. Wannabe (Spice Girls cover)
16. Bye
17. Heart on Fire
All Pictures by Daria Tessa