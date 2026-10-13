Live Review: Duran Duran - Cologne 2026

8th October 2026
Duran Duran - “Free To Love Tour 2026” Tour - Support: DJ Micar
In 2026, singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and guitarist Roger Taylor returned to Germany for three dates. Unfortunately, Cologne was the only date in North Rhine-Westphalia. Read and see here what the boys were conjuring up on stage.
DJ Micar
DURAN DURAN were the epitome of New Wave and 1980s Pop culture. Smart suits and side-parted hair were the band’s trademark. Their music was constantly in the charts across all countries, and photos of the band appeared in almost every youth magazine. Their success took them so far that DURAN DURAN even provided the theme song for the James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’. But before DURAN DURAN took to the stage, DJ MICAR got the crowd going with songs from the 1980s. https://www.micar-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/micarmusic / https://www.instagram.com/micarmusic/
Duran Duran
They were the heartthrob of many girls in the 1980s and were one of the most popular boy bands of that era. Their outfits defined the New Romantic era, and with songs such as ‘Planet Earth’, ‘Girls on Film’, ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘The Reflex’ and ‘Wild Boys’, the British boys created true anthems that are instantly recognisable. It was a special honour for DURAN DURAN to write ‘View to a Kill’, the theme song for a James Bond movie.
Their success was rewarded with numerous awards, including 2 BRIT Awards, 2 Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2 Ivor Novello Awards, 1 MTV Video Music Award, 1 Q Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. https://duranduran.com / https://www.facebook.com/duranduran / https://www.instagram.com/duranduran
Music & Performance
At around 8.15 pm, the hall went dark and spotlights shone through the platforms set up on the stage. As shadows appeared in the light, the audience began to cheer. It sounded as though a hall full of teenagers were screaming. But here it was adults cheering on the idols of their youth. When Simon LeBon appeared in the spotlight, standing centre on a platform, the journey back in time to the pop culture of the 1980s began.
The band kicked off the evening with ‘Is There Something I Should Know?’. A film played on a huge LED screen, showing the band members stylised in Pop Art. During ‘Wild Boys’, a giant monster’s head with glowing red eyes appeared. Simon ran across the stage and only sang into a microphone alongside John Taylor during the chorus. When, after ‘Wild Boys’, the first notes of the James Bond theme rang out, every fan knew which song was coming next.
With ‘A View to a Kill’, the British Pop icons played one of the band’s classics. But there were also songs from their debut album, ‘Duran Duran’, such as ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Girls on Film’. The lads mixed ‘Girls On Film’ with ‘Psycho Killer’ by the TALKING HEADS. DURAN DURAN also performed their newly released track ‘Free To Love’ in their usual style.
But in fact, the entire evening consisted solely of the band’s well-known hits. DURAN DURAN showed that they can still rock today. After the concert, the fans were more than satisfied and left the venue feeling years younger.
Setlist
01. Is There Something I Should Know?
02. The Wild Boys
03. The James Bond Theme / A View to a Kill
04. Hungry Like the Wolf
05. INVISIBLE
06. Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra cover)
07. Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak
08. The Reflex
09. Ordinary World
10. Come Undone
12. Notorious
13. New Moon on Monday
14. I Don’t Want Your Love
15. Free to Love
16. Planet Earth
17. (Reach Up for the) Sunrise
18. Girls on Film / Psycho Killer
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19. Save a Prayer
20. Rio
All pictures Andreas Klüppelberg