Live Review: Druga Rika - Stuttgart 2026

10th November 2026
Druga Rika - “Tour I am! 30 Years”
I have been listening to DRUGA RIKA for almost 30 years. I can still remember the first time I saw the music video for ‘Впусти’ on the Ukrainian television programme Territory A. I was fascinated by the beautiful bird-woman in the video, and the song completely enchanted me. Even today, I can clearly picture what the cassette of that album looked like. Some memories simply never fade. So, when I discovered that DRUGA RIKA were touring Europe and would be coming to Germany, there was absolutely no question about it - I had to be there! And I did not regret a single minute of it.
DRUGA RIKA are one of Ukraine’s most established and beloved Rock bands. Formed in Zhytomyr in 1996, the band originally performed under the name Second River before adopting its Ukrainian name in 1999. Led by charismatic frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn, the group has developed its own distinctive sound, combining melodic alternative rock, emotional lyrics and powerful, atmospheric arrangements. Over three decades, Druga Rika have become an important part of the Ukrainian music scene, creating songs that have accompanied generations of listeners through love, heartbreak, hope and change.
Their music has always carried a deeply emotional quality, something that has become even more meaningful during the ongoing war in Ukraine. In 2026, the band celebrated its 30th anniversary with the extensive “Я є! 30 років” (“I Am! 30 Years”) tour, which began in Ukraine before continuing across Europe. Alongside the anniversary celebrations, the musicians have been using their concerts to raise funds in support of Ukraine. https://www.drugarika.com / https://www.facebook.com/DrugaRika
Music & Performance
At exactly 8 pm, DRUGA RIKA took the stage at Stuttgart’s LKA Longhorn, and from the very first moments, the energy was incredible. Valeriy Kharchyshyn was an unstoppable force, jumping, dancing and celebrating with the audience as if he had an endless supply of energy. Only later did I learn that he was actually suffering from a cold. You certainly would not have guessed it from his performance! And considering that the band had already completed 25 concerts of their anniversary tour before arriving in Stuttgart, his enthusiasm was even more impressive.
For me personally, hearing all those familiar songs live was almost therapeutic. Songs like ‘Відчиняй’ and ‘Хто, якщо не ти’ brought back so many memories, reminding me of different moments in my life. It is remarkable how music can transport you through time, making decades suddenly feel like yesterday. There were also some wonderfully touching moments throughout the evening. During ‘7’я є в онлайні’ and ‘3 Хвилини’, the audience transformed the venue into a beautiful sea of lights, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and emotion. These were moments when the connection between the musicians and their fans felt particularly strong.
During ‘День Ніч’, Valeriy left the stage and made his way into the audience, singing part of the song surrounded by fans. It was another wonderful example of how naturally he interacted with the crowd, breaking down the usual barrier between artist and audience. And anyone who thought Valeriy’s talents were limited to singing was in for a surprise. During ‘Так мало’, he demonstrated his impressive trumpet-playing skills, adding another musical highlight to an already fantastic performance. However, this evening was about much more than music. The concert was also a charity event, raising money to support the Ukrainian military.
Before the charity auction began, Valeriy took some time to explain what the band had already achieved through its fundraising activities. He spoke about the money collected so far and proudly shared the story of a speedboat that had been delivered to Ukrainian soldiers and had already helped save a soldier’s life. He also mentioned their involvement in supporting the development of ground drones capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h.
After sharing these updates, Valeriy invited a female colleague onto the stage to conduct the auction, joking that he was not particularly good at such things himself. The items available were not limited to band memorabilia. Among the lots were also flags belonging to Ukrainian military brigades, making the auction especially meaningful. It was a reminder of the reality behind the fundraising efforts and of the people these donations were intended to help. Once the auction was over, the music continued, and DRUGA RIKA once again filled the venue with their unmistakable energy.
Eventually, the main set came to an end. The entire band gathered at the front of the stage while Valeriy introduced each musician to the audience. After a collective bow, they disappeared backstage. But, of course, the evening was not quite over yet. Following a short break, Valeriy returned carrying two bags - one red and one orange - and presented the audience with a rather unusual challenge. They were supposed to decide which song the band would play as an encore: ‘П’ю з твоїх долонь’, represented by the red bag, or ‘Вже не сам’, represented by the orange one. But instead of voting by applause, the audience would vote with donations. Whichever bag collected more money would determine the winning song.
While the two bags made their way through the audience, Valeriy decided to hold another small auction. This time, however, the item had a deeply personal story. He explained that his house had been destroyed by Russian attacks. Rather than simply throwing away the remains, he had started creating various handmade objects from pieces of wood recovered from the ruins. One of these creations, a wooden mobile phone holder, was now being offered for auction.
It was a simple object, but knowing where the wood had come from gave it an entirely different significance. What might otherwise have been an ordinary handmade accessory had become a small symbol of resilience and the determination to create something new out of destruction. Eventually, the phone holder found its new owner, and the two donation bags returned to the stage. The result was surprisingly close. Both bags contained a little over 400 euros, and Valeriy revealed that the band had already agreed on a special rule: if the difference between the two amounts was less than 150 euros, they would perform both songs. And that was exactly what happened!
During ‘П’ю з твоїх долонь’, a Ukrainian flag became part of the performance. Valeriy waved it above the stage while a woman in the front row waved her own Ukrainian flag back at him. The two flags moving towards each other created a beautiful and emotional image, one that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening. It was hardly surprising that Valeriy eventually handed his flag to the woman. After the concert, she even had the opportunity to get it signed. Finally, ‘Вже не сам’ provided the perfect ending to an unforgettable night. After one last bow, Druga Rika left the stage to enthusiastic applause.
But Valeriy still had one more surprise for his fans. Around 10 to 15 minutes later, he returned to spend some time with those who had stayed behind, posing for photographs and signing autographs. It was a lovely gesture that once again showed his appreciation for the people who had come to see the band. Looking back, this was far more than just another concert for me. It was an evening filled with warmth, nostalgia, joy and some very powerful emotions. Hearing songs that have accompanied me for almost three decades brought back countless memories, while the atmosphere in the venue reminded me of the incredible strength of music to connect people.
Druga Rika delivered a passionate, energetic and deeply heartfelt performance, proving that even after 30 years, their music has lost none of its magic. And as for me? I left Stuttgart with a heart full of memories, a smile on my face and the wonderful feeling that some things really are worth waiting 30 years for.
Setlist
01. НаНаМаНа
02. Відчиняй
03. Я йду
04. Ми
05. Чи ти почув
06. Хто, якщо не ти
07. Остання
08. Залишаю
09. Париж
10. 7’я є в онлайні
11. Ти є я
12. День Ніч
13. Фурія
14. Поки я не
15. Вершки / Секрет
16. Так мало
17. 3 Хвилини
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18. П’ю з твоїх долонь
19. Вже не сам
All Pictures by Daria Tessa