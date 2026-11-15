Live Review: Erdling - Karlsruhe 2026

8th November 2026
Erdling - “Mana Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Johnny Tupolev
Apparently, one round of ERDLING’s “Mana Tour” wasn’t enough for me. After enjoying the first part of the tour, I simply couldn’t resist the opportunity to experience the second one as well. So, on Sunday evening, my journey took me to Stadtmitte in Karlsruhe, where another night of powerful music, great atmosphere, and plenty of entertainment awaited.
Johnny Tupolev
JOHNNY TUPOLEV are an alternative industrial rock trio from Wuppertal, Germany, consisting of Tom Berger (vocals, guitar), Jens Grebe (bass), and Dietmar Noack (drums). Their music combines heavy guitar riffs, driving sequencer loops, and pounding Industrial beats with influences ranging from classic Rock‘n’Roll to modern Alternative Rock. The band has also worked closely with renowned British producer John Fryer, known for his collaborations with DEPECHE MODE, NINE INCH NAILS, and WHITE ZOMBIE. Their latest album, ‘The Best Unknown’, showcases their distinctive blend of raw rock energy and electronic elements. Following an extensive European tour in 2025, the trio joined ERDLING as special guests for the second part of the “Mana Tour” in November 2026. https://www.johnnytupolev.com / https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyTupolev
Music & Performance
JOHNNY TUPOLEV were a completely new discovery for me, and what a fun discovery they turned out to be! From the very beginning, the band delivered an entertaining mixture of great music, infectious energy, and a generous dose of humour. Their performance felt wonderfully spontaneous, with amusing conversations and jokes filling the gaps between songs. At times, it almost seemed as though the setlist was being decided right there on stage. One song even required two attempts to get started properly.
The musicians took it all with a smile, joking that they didn’t get to stand on stage that often. Whether this was entirely true or simply another part of their humour didn’t really matter. Their relaxed attitude and ability to laugh at themselves made the show even more enjoyable. Two songs particularly stood out for me. The first was ‘Bomb Your Head’, which the band dedicated to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
The second was ‘Obsession’, introduced by Tom with the thought that everyone should have the opportunity to live out their own obsessions. Both songs left a lasting impression, not only musically but also because of the entertaining introductions. JOHNNY TUPOLEV proved to be an excellent choice as special guests. Their music was engaging, their humour refreshing, and their interaction with the audience genuinely entertaining. By the time they left the stage, the crowd was thoroughly warmed up and more than ready for the headliners.
Erdling
Founded in 2014 by frontman Neill Freiwald, ERDLING have established themselves as a prominent name in the German dark metal scene. Their distinctive sound combines powerful metal riffs, industrial elements, melodic arrangements, and German lyrics, frequently exploring themes of mythology, personal struggles, and human emotions. Following their debut album ‘Aus den Tiefen’ in 2016, the band continued to build their reputation with releases such as ‘Supernova’, ‘Dämon’, ‘Yggdrasil’, ‘Helheim’, and ‘Bestia’.
Their seventh studio album, ‘Mana’, was released in October 2025 and marked another chapter in their musical development. Over the years, ERDLING have performed at major festivals including M’era Luna, Amphi Festival, and Summer Breeze. After celebrating their tenth anniversary, the band embarked on the “Mana Tour”, which continued into 2026. The current line-up consists of Neill Freiwald (vocals), Ole Enders (guitar), Christian Schäfer (drums), and new bassist Felix “Shorty” Paul, who replaced Rob Hahn. https://erdling.rocks / https://www.facebook.com/erdlingofficial
Music & Performance
The first thing that became obvious when ERDLING entered the stage was that something had changed in the band’s line-up. As frontman Nils later confirmed, Shorty had taken over Rob’s position and become a permanent member of the band. And judging by this performance, he couldn’t have been a better fit. Not only did he blend in perfectly musically, but his attitude and enthusiasm were also remarkable. Even when he wasn’t standing at the microphone, he was singing along to practically every word of every verse. It was impossible not to notice how much he enjoyed being part of the show.
Anyone expecting a simple repetition of the setlist from the first part of the “Mana Tour” was in for a surprise. The band had clearly put considerable effort into making this second round a different experience. The result was a powerful, energetic show that offered both familiar favourites and some exciting new additions. Throughout the evening, Nils repeatedly took the opportunity to speak to the audience and express his gratitude to everyone who continued to attend their concerts and support the band. He also talked openly about the difficulties of organising a tour, especially for a band willing to take risks and explore new territory.
ERDLING had decided to venture beyond their usual touring routes, planning European shows in cities they had never visited before, performing in very small clubs. It was a gamble, as he admitted, but one they wanted to take. Hearing him speak so sincerely about these challenges added a personal touch to the evening. Musically, the setlist was excellently balanced. Alongside newer songs such as ‘Schreit mich an’ and ‘Heute stirbt die Nacht’, there was plenty of room for established fan favourites, including ‘Götterdämmerung’, ‘Blitz und Donner’, and ‘Mein Element’. The audience enthusiastically embraced both the familiar material and the newer tracks, singing along and keeping the energy high throughout the performance.
Before ‘Mein Element’, Nils decided to have a little fun with one of the oldest concert traditions. Everyone knows how it works: the band announces the final song, leaves the stage, and then waits for the audience to demand an encore. Rather than pretending otherwise, he openly explained that they were going to do exactly that. So, after the song, everyone was encouraged to shout whatever they wanted and make the entire club shake. It was a wonderfully amusing moment that once again demonstrated the close connection between the band and their fans.
After a short break, the encore began with something rather special: an acoustic version of ‘Phoenix’. Nils explained that, just like during the first part of the tour, the band wanted to include an acoustic performance. This time, however, the choice of song carried a deeply personal meaning. He shared that the year had not always been kind to him, particularly because his mother had fallen ill. Yet despite the difficulties, he had always found the strength to get back on his feet. And that was exactly what he wished for everyone in the audience: no matter how hard life might become, never stop getting up again.
It was an incredibly touching moment. The song’s message about rising like a phoenix from the ashes suddenly carried an even deeper meaning. For a few minutes, the powerful metal show transformed into something much more intimate and emotional. Moments like these remind us that music is not only about entertainment but also about sharing experiences, finding strength, and connecting with one another. Of course, ERDLING were not going to leave the audience in such a reflective mood for the rest of the evening. Just as during the first part of the “Mana Tour”, the band had prepared a cover song.
This time, they chose AMON AMARTH’s ‘Guardians of Asgaard’, a choice that went down exceptionally well with the crowd and brought the energy straight back to full force. The final stretch of the concert continued with ‘Heute stirbt die Nacht’ and ‘Schreit mich an’ before ‘Helheim’ eventually brought the evening to its conclusion. And although it was a shame to see the show come to an end, there was certainly no reason for disappointment.
ERDLING had delivered another fantastic performance, proving that returning for the second part of a tour can be absolutely worthwhile. With a new line-up, a thoughtfully arranged setlist, plenty of energy, humour, and a few genuinely emotional moments, the band made this Sunday evening in Karlsruhe a memorable one. I was certainly glad I hadn’t missed it!
Setlist
01. Aurora
02. Dominus Rex
03. Kein Schatten
04. Blizzard
05. Grendel
06. Götterdämmerung
07. Steh den Sturm
08. Supernova
09. Tieftaucher
10. Leuchtfeuer
11. Mana
12. Miasma
13. Bestia
14. Blitz und Donner
15. Mein Element
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16. Phoenix (Akustik)
17. Wir sind Midgard
18. Guardians of Asgaard (Amon Amarth)
19. Heute stirbt die Nacht
20. Schreit mich an
21. Helheim
All Pictures by Daria Tessa