Live Review: dArtagnan - Hamburg 2026

7th November 2026
dArtagnan - “Helden X Hymnen - Die Jubiläumstour 2026” - Support: Storm Seeker & Doppelbock
Ten years of friendship, adventures and anthems worth singing together: in 2026, DARTAGNAN have plenty to celebrate. Their gold-certified debut album ‘Seit an Seit’ turns ten, marking the journey from an ambitious Franconian project to an established name on the German-language Folk Rock scene. Following their anniversary festival ‘Heldenfest’ in Wuppertal, the musicians extended the festivities with the “Helden X Hymnen Tour”.
Their seventh album, ‘Helden X Hymnen’, looks both backwards and outwards: alongside the band’s own musical history, it embraces well-known international songs reimagined in unmistakable Musketeer Rock style. On 7th November, the anniversary celebration reached Große Freiheit 36 in the heart of Hamburg’s St. Pauli district. With the pub-party Folk Punk of DOPPELBOCK and the maritime Folk Metal of STORM SEEKER on the bill, the programme promised three very different variations on the themes of adventure and good company.
Doppelbock
DOPPELBOCK are a German Folk Punk band whose music combines energetic Rock rhythms, Folk melodies, accordion and a generous helping of humour. Their songs concern everyday absurdities, good friends and nights that tend to last longer than expected. The band’s cheeky, down-to-earth approach places them closer to a particularly lively pub party than to the historical romance of the headliner. Their 2025 release ‘Zu jung für Nostalgie’ continued that cheerful tradition. https://doppelbock-band.de
Music & Performance
DOPPELBOCK were an excellent choice to open the evening. A first support act often has to work hard to win over people who have come to see somebody else; here, the crowd responded with remarkable enthusiasm almost immediately. Driving guitars, buoyant accordion melodies and catchy refrains were more than enough to get things moving.
‘Lecka Bierchen’ established the band’s philosophy straight away: uncomplicated enjoyment, a beer raised in good company and an invitation to sing along. ‘Draußen vor der Tür’ and the wonderfully absurd ‘Dackel’ showed how DOPPELBOCK can make an entertaining song out of ordinary or ridiculous subject matter. ‘Frankfurter Berg’ added a local, street-level perspective, while ‘Licht’ offered a change of mood amid the more boisterous numbers.
‘Die Nacht findet kein Ende’ suited the evening’s festive atmosphere perfectly, and ‘König vom Getränkemarkt’ rounded off the set with one last dose of self-irony. There is nothing pretentious about this band. Its appeal lies in tight, direct Folk Punk, humour and an easy connection with an audience. The reaction in Hamburg was superb: people joined in eagerly, and DOPPELBOCK had the venue well and truly warmed up.
Setlist
01. Lecka Bierchen
02. Draußen vor der Tür
03. Dackel
04. Frankfurter Berg
05. Licht
06. Die Nacht findet kein Ende
07. König vom Getränkemarkt
Storm Seeker
STORM SEEKER are a German Pirate Folk Metal band whose imaginative world belongs to sailing ships, sea shanties and maritime adventures. They share some musical territory with Germany’s Medieval Rock scene, but their identity is far more nautical than medieval. Their blend of heavy guitar, drums and traditional instruments gives familiar Folk melodies the force of modern Metal, while their theatrical pirate theme holds the songs together.
The instrumentation is a particular attraction: alongside electric guitar and drums, the arrangements incorporate hurdy-gurdy, recorder, whistles, accordion and keyboards. The hurdy-gurdy’s bowed, droning strings produce a raw, ancient-sounding texture; recorders and whistles carry nimble melodic lines, while accordion adds the bounce of a seafaring tavern. These colours are integral to the music rather than mere decorative effects. The 2025 album ‘Set the Sails’ is a good introduction to their energetic and melodic approach. https://www.storm-seeker.com / https://www.instagram.com/stormseekerband/
Music & Performance
Following DOPPELBOCK’s earthbound drinking party, STORM SEEKER transported the audience aboard an imaginary pirate vessel. The instrumental introduction ‘Quora iunor’ created the atmosphere, and ‘Set the Sails’ immediately established a bolder, heavier sound. The galloping rhythm and sweeping Folk melody turned its invitation to adventure into a convincing live anthem.
‘Gouverneur of the Coco Island’ revealed the playful side of the pirate concept, while the traditional ‘Old Maui’ demonstrated how comfortably maritime folk material can coexist with muscular Metal arrangements. On stage, the unusual combination of hurdy-gurdy, recorder and accordion is what makes STORM SEEKER so fascinating: the instruments provide melodic character and an almost historical texture, while guitars and drums supply momentum and weight.
The set made room for familiar songs from outside the pirate universe, too. DROPKICK MURPHYS’ ‘I’m Shipping Up to Boston’ fitted naturally into the band’s energetic style, and the communal pulse of ‘Row row row’ encouraged the audience to become part of the crew. ‘Destined Course’ and ‘How to Be a Pirate’ balanced adventure with theatrical humour, before ‘Miles and Miles’ and THE PROCLAIMERS’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ brought the performance towards an irresistibly singable conclusion.
What distinguishes STORM SEEKER from bands that merely dress up for the occasion is the consistency of their musical concept. The pirate imagery, the seafaring subjects and the traditional instruments belong together. Their set was an entertaining reminder of just how varied the German Folk Metal scene can be, and it provided an ideal contrast with DARTAGNAN’s more romantic, Musketeer-inspired universe.
Setlist
01. Quora iunor
02. Set the Sails
03. Gouverneur of the Coco Island
04. Old Maui
05. I’m Shipping Up to Boston (DROPKICK MURPHYS cover)
06. Row row row
07. Destined Course
08. How to Be a Pirate
09. Miles And Miles
10. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) (THE PROCLAIMERS cover)
dArtagnan
Founded in Nuremberg in 2015, DARTAGNAN have made “Musketeer Rock” their trademark: energetic German-language Folk Rock with infectious refrains, traditional melodic touches and a romantic world of friendship, courage and freedom. Frontman Ben Metzner and his fellow musicians have carried this concept through the albums ‘Seit an Seit’ (2016), ‘Verehrt & verdammt’ (2017), ‘In jener Nacht’ (2019), ‘Feuer & Flamme’ (2021), ‘Felsenfest’ (2022) and ‘Herzblut’ (2024). The anniversary record ‘Helden X Hymnen’ (2026), with its adventurous reinterpretations of famous songs, adds a new chapter without abandoning the band’s identity. https://www.dartagnan.de / https://www.instagram.com/dartagnan_official/
Music & Performance
When DARTAGNAN finally took the stage, the difference in visual language was immediately obvious. Where STORM SEEKER had evoked pirates and saltwater, the headliners entered the romantic world of swords, honour and adventure. Their Musketeer-inspired costumes are central to the spectacle, but the presentation works because the musicians seem entirely at home in it. Tall, stately and charismatic, Ben Metzner in particular looked as though he had stepped straight out of a film adaptation of ‘The Three Musketeers’. His commanding figure and confident voice gave the historical fantasy a convincing centre.
The opening ‘Helden X Hymnen’ announced the anniversary theme, while ‘Flucht nach vorn’ and the celebratory ‘Feste feiern’ and ‘Feuer & Flamme’ quickly pushed the energy higher. These songs chart the band’s development from the vigorous, direct songwriting of the ‘In jener Nacht’ era to the fuller, arena-ready Folk Rock of ‘Feuer & Flamme’. Determination, friendship and enjoying life run through the lyrics, but the contrast between pounding Rock rhythms and bright Folk melodies keeps the songs from becoming interchangeable.
The evening’s most affectionate look backwards came with the acoustic pairing of ‘Seit an Seit’ and ‘Komm mit’, followed by ‘Für immer Dein’. Returning to the 2016 debut in a stripped-back arrangement gave the anniversary a genuinely personal dimension. The former is an anthem to sticking together; the latter songs recall the invitation to adventure and the romantic sentiment that were there from the beginning. The contrast with the powerful recent material, particularly ‘Klingen kreuzen’ and ‘Herzblut’, made the band’s growth audible without suggesting that its original spirit had been lost.
The latest chapter was represented by covers from ‘Helden X Hymnen’. AVICII’s ‘Wake Me Up’ gained a lively Folk Rock drive, while BONNIE TYLER’s ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ seemed almost predestined for musicians dressed as Musketeers. The arrangements were not simply exercises in nostalgia: familiar melodies were recast with DARTAGNAN’s own rhythmic force and theatrical character. That willingness to cross boundaries is one of the defining features of this particular tour.
A further highlight of the programme was ‘Farewell’, performed together with STORM SEEKER. Its emotional melody and sense of departure made the collaboration feel natural, especially after the pirate band’s earlier set. The cheerful ‘Trink mein Freund’ and the traditional ‘Was wollen wir trinken’ then restored the communal, tavern-like atmosphere. ‘Geigenloop’ offered a welcome instrumental spotlight, showing how important bowed strings and layered Folk melodies remain to the band’s sound beneath the costumes and Rock production.
The later part of the concert travelled between historical storytelling and open horizons. ‘Wallenstein’ recalled the dramatic imagery of ‘In jener Nacht’, while ‘Coeur de la mer’, ‘Westwind’ and ‘Mosqueteros’ brought the more expansive, adventurous flavour of the ‘Felsenfest’ and ‘Herzblut’ years. These are the moments when DARTAGNAN’s music feels especially cinematic: it invites the listener to imagine a much larger world beyond the walls of a concert venue.
For the encore, ‘Ruf der Freiheit’ led into a particularly playful medley of ‘In the Air Tonight’, ‘Crazy Train’, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and ‘Hey Brother’. PHIL COLLINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CÉLINE DION and AVICII could hardly be further apart stylistically, yet the sequence neatly summed up the idea behind ‘Helden X Hymnen’: a strong melody can survive - and even thrive - in an entirely new musical costume. ‘C’est la vie’ provided a cheerful closing thought, celebrating life’s unpredictability and the pleasure of sharing the moment.
What makes this anniversary tour special is the way it treats ten years of history as something alive rather than something to preserve behind glass. The early songs, the mature ‘Herzblut’ material and the daring covers all belong to the same world. There is theatricality and a considerable amount of romantic heroism, certainly, but also a welcome sense of humour. For DARTAGNAN, the central message remains disarmingly simple: friendship, loyalty and a song sung together are adventures worth celebrating. Ten years after ‘Seit an Seit’, the Musketeers are still riding side by side – and their journey is far from over.
Setlist
01. Helden X Hymnen
02. Flucht nach vorn
03. Feste feiern
04. Feuer & Flamme
05. Wake Me Up (AVICII cover)
06. Klingen kreuzen
07. Seit an Seit / Komm mit (Acoustic)
08. Für immer Dein
09. Herzblut
10. Holding Out for a Hero (BONNIE TYLER cover)
11. Farewell (with STORM SEEKER)
12. Trink mein Freund
13. Was wollen wir trinken (Traditional)
14. Geigenloop
15. Wallenstein
16. Coeur de la mer
17. Westwind
18. Mosqueteros
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19. Ruf der Freiheit
20. In the Air Tonight / Crazy Train / My Heart Will Go On / Hey Brother
21. C’est la vie
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska