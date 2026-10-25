Live Review: Korn - Cologne 2026

21st October 2026
Korn - “Euro Tour 2026” - Special Guests: Architects, Youth Code
“We need a bigger boat”. This timeless movie quote is universally applicable in a lot of different situations, but it rings especially true for KORN, as 13,000 fans were descending on Cologne’s (almost) sold-out Lanxess Arena to see their idols live, wreaking the habitual havoc on the surrounding streets due to the lack of parking spaces.
Youth Code
Formed in Los Angeles in 2012 by vocalist Sara Taylor and synth artist Ryan George, YOUTH CODE emerged as a vital force in the revival of harsh Electronic Body Music and Electro-Industrial. Heavily influenced by early pioneers like SKINNY PUPPY, FRONT 242, and NITZER EBB, the duo injected the raw, confrontational urgency of Hardcore Punk into a scene that had grown overly polished.
Their discography began with their self-titled 2013 debut ‘Youth Code’, followed by the crushing 2016 sophomore LP ‘Commitment to Complications’, and their celebrated 2021 collaborative effort with KING YOSEF titled ‘A Light in the Dark’. Across various EPs like ‘A Place to Stand’, their sound is defined by relentless sequenced beats, distorted synthesizers, and abrasive, throat-shredding vocals. https://youthcode.bandcamp.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage precisely at 7:30pm, the duo kicked off their set with a remarkably crude WHITNEY HOUSTON remix serving as their intro tape. Positioned on stage as a two-piece - Sara Taylor on vocals alongside Ryan George behind his DJ and keyboard rig - the act struggled to ignite the arena early on. While George celebrated the occasional two-step when not pushing buttons on his rig setup dropping the industrial beats, Taylor’s harsh, relentless screaming failed to show much dynamic variation, landing with a vocal range even more limited than Lemmy Kilmister.
The audience reaction remained very mute throughout the set. Towards the end, while announcing their final two songs, a slightly sarcastic Taylor asked the crowd “Do you like to dance in Germany? Just checking,” expressing hope that ARCHITECTS would get the crowd moving. Also, superficial supposedly “rock star behaviour” like spitting into the air, or physically hitting the microphone against her own forehead did not really up YOUTH CODE’s game, so it felt more like a relief that the performance was over after 30 minutes.
Architects
Hailing from Brighton, UK, ARCHITECTS have spent over two decades establishing themselves as one of modern Metalcore’s most influential and enduring forces. Formed in 2004 by twin brothers Dan and the late Tom Searle, the band initially helped pioneer Technical Mathcore before refining an anthemic, crushing sound on landmark albums like ‘Hollow Crown’, ‘Daybreaker’, ‘Lost Together // Lost Forever’, and ‘All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us’.
Following Tom Searle’s tragic passing from cancer in 2016, the band soldiered on, releasing ‘Holy Hell’, ‘For Those That Wish to Exist’, and ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’. Their vast catalogue showcases an evolution from complex, aggressive riffing to cinematic arena metalcore packed with soaring vocal melodies. https://architectsofficial.com
Music & Performance
There was palpable tension as ARCHITECTS took the stage; people were not sure if they should be happy or concerned to see singer Sam Carter up there. In the week prior to the show, Carter had revealed in a deeply personal post his profound struggles with malicious feedback on social media regarding his vocals, triggering a severe mental health episode that made him loathe what he loved most over the past two decades: performing on stage with his bandmates. As if to prove everyone wrong, the band came out guns blazing.
Launching into opener ‘Whiplash’, Carter asked everyone on the floor to get down low and jump up to transform the arena into a massive Nu-Metal celebration. Later, dedicating ‘Seeing Red’ to all the people who talk shit on the internet, the entire band delivered the track with an extra dose of kinetic, aggressive dedication. The crowd responded supportively with massive “Architects” chants during song breaks. However, instead of going out with a massive bang, ARCHITECTS ended their set in somewhat anticlimactic fashion with ‘Machine’, leaving the audience with the collective hope that the band will pull through, and that there would be better days again on the horizon.
Korn
Pioneering the Nu-Metal genre out of Bakersfield, California in 1993, KORN revolutionized heavy music by combining drop-tuned seven-string guitars, Hip-Hop rhythm grooves, slap bass, and deeply vulnerable, cathartic lyrics. The core line-up featuring vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, alongside bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, redefined 1990s alternative culture with landmark releases like their self-titled debut ‘Korn’, ‘Life Is Peachy’, ‘Follow the Leader’, and ‘Issues’.
With fifteen studio albums spanning over three decades - including mid-career milestones like ‘Untouchables’ and ‘Take a Look in the Mirror’ through to recent efforts like ‘The Nothing’ and ‘Requiem’ - their dark, groove-laden legacy remains unmatched in modern rock. https://www.kornofficial.com
Music & Performance
KORN delivered a huge-ass stage production centred around giant projection screens encapsulating the entire performance area. It became clear the band has grown (aka aged gracefully) together with their fanbase, though timeless staples remain - such as the massive Mesa Boogie speaker cabs stacked on stage, Jonathan’s leather kilt, and the legendary bio-mechanical mic stand crafted by ‘Alien’ creator H.R. Giger.
Initially, a massive semi-see-through curtain shielded the stage; during the intro, powerful lights from the back projected the sharp silhouettes of Head, Munky, and Jonathan directly onto the fabric before it dropped, creating a gloomy atmosphere. The band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album ‘Life Is Peachy’, with Jonathan taking a moment to thank the fans for sticking with them across the decades. Visually, a giant square projection screen hanging overhead created an almost claustrophobic feel as it was lowered low over the heads of the band members, its rim lined with powerful downlights that formed a cage-like wall of light around the edges.
The band powered through the set with thankfully few interludes that have become so common lately but totally kill the vibe. At around 10:50, following a roaring rendition of ‘Y’All Want a Single’, KORN walked off stage, leaving the venue in relative darkness. Minutes later, they returned for a four-song encore packed with their absolute biggest bangers, culminating in a breathtaking finale of ‘Freak on a Leash’ that shook the Lanxess Arena to its core, with its confetti-loaded breakdown dominating the social media feeds of the fans for the next few days.
Setlist
01. It’s On!
02. Here to Stay
03. Reward the Scars
04. Got the Life
05. Rotting in Vain
06. Twist
07. Chi
08. A.D.I.D.A.S.
09. Kill You
10. Shoots and Ladders
11. Coming Undone
12. Did My Time
13. Make Me Bad
14. Trash
15. Y’All Want a Single
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16. Falling Away From Me
17. Blind
18. Twisted Transistor
19. Freak on a Leash