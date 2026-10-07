Live Review: Sisters of Mercy, The - Cologne 2026

5th October 2026
The Sisters of Mercy - “Europe 2026’ - Special Guests: Real Farmer
THE SISTERS OF MERCY have been active for over 40 years and, even without releasing any new music for more than 30 years, have achieved legendary status. To this day, the band led by mastermind Andrew Eldritch sets the bar when it comes to their very own brand of Rock. This was manifested by the fact that the E-Werk sold out in no time, once the storied band announced their tour, and the enormous queue of black-clad, and occasionally heavily coated middle-age people outside the venue.
Real Farmer
REAL FARMER are a Dutch Post-Punk outfit whose abrasive sound merges the twitchy, nervous kinetic energy of late-70s British Pub Rock with the harsh, modern sensibilities of Noise Punk. Hailing from Groningen, the band established their reputation through relentless touring across Western Europe, building a loyal following in underground DIY spaces.
Their heritage is deeply rooted in the anti-establishment punk ethos, drawing heavy stylistic influence from acts like THE SMITHS, or PETE DOHERTY while bringing a distinctly unpolished, modern continental perspective to political frustration. Their discography remains tight and concentrated, centred around their acclaimed debut studio album ‘Compare What’s There’. Their music relies on jagged guitar lines, relentless driving bass rhythms, and anxious, half-spoken vocal deliveries that confront social alienation and systemic disillusionment head-on. Their official website can be found at https://realfarmer.os.fan.
Music & Performance
The band took the stage with a raw, unpredictable intensity, though it quickly became clear that lead vocalist Jeroen Klootsema - drinking heavily from the outset - was struggling to maintain control. Early in the set, he openly confessed to the crowd that he was remarkably nervous after finishing off an entire bottle of rum the previous evening, assuring everyone he felt fine and intended to do it again tonight. The instrumentals matched that chaotic kineticism; mid-song, the guitarist snapped a string during an aggressive, feedback-laden strum, adding to the unhinged visual on stage. The atmosphere shifted from tense to explosive when the singer declared ‘Fuck any kind of soldier’ into the microphone.
The performance spiralled out of control when he began swearing directly at the audience, accusing them of being descendants of Nazis and refusing to acknowledge the situation in Palestine due to historical guilt toward Israel. Tumultuous scenes erupted instantly across the floor. The crowd responded with loud insults, jeers, and a rain of plastic cups hitting the stage. What could have been a sharp punk set disintegrated into a completely unnecessary escalation, doing no favours for the band or their cause - looking less like political revolutionaries and more like a bunch of first-world alcoholics cosplaying as rebels. It was a relief when the gig ended abruptly after just twenty-five minutes.
The Sisters of Mercy
THE SISTERS OF MERCY stand as one of the definitive architectural pillars of Gothic Rock, even if frontman Andrew Eldritch has famously disowned the label for decades. Formed in Leeds in 1980, the band pioneered a dark, brooding, and atmospheric sound characterized by thunderous drum machine programming, deep driving bass, prominent chorus-drenched guitar textures, and Eldritch’s commanding baritone vocals. Their cultural heritage in alternative music is monumental, laying the blueprint for Darkwave and Gothic subcultures worldwide.
Their celebrated discography includes three classic studio albums that shaped an entire genre: ‘First and Last and Always’, ‘Floodland’, and ‘Vision Thing’. Essential tracks like ‘Lucretia My Reflection’, ‘This Corrosion’, ‘Dominion’, and ‘More’ remain timeless floor-fillers. Despite not releasing a full-length studio album in over thirty years, the group maintains a legendary status through continuous live performances featuring unreleased material alongside iconic classics. https://www.thesistersofmercy.com
Music & Performance
Following an agonizingly long change-over that had the restless crowd whistling and screaming in frustration, the stage was finally enveloped in thick, impenetrable fog at 9:15 PM as the lights dimmed low. The band walked out to kick off their set with ‘Ribbons’, immediately establishing their signature atmospheric intensity. Seeing Andrew Eldritch up close provided a stark visual reminder that our idols age mercilessly; at 67 years old, time and a life spent in rock music have taken a heavy toll on his posture and vocal projection.
Yet, despite the lower vocal volume, his shadowy stage presence remained undeniable. The audience was completely unbothered, greeting every classic riff with deafening cheers. A major highlight arrived with the uber-hit single ‘Temple of Love’, where the band’s female guitarist took over the legendary vocal parts originally recorded by Ofra Haza, executing them surprisingly well and bringing a fresh energy to the room. The main set wrapped up after a good hour of playtime to huge applause, but steady, rhythmic clapping pulled the band back for a strong three-song encore, bringing the night to a satisfying close at 10:40 PM.
If you wonder why we have no pictures here: there had a rights-grab contract to be signed which we as a magazine refused…
Setlist
01. Ribbons
02. Don’t Drive on Ice
03. Crash and Burn
04. I Will Call You
05. Alice
06. Summer
07. Giving Ground (The Sisterhood cover)
08. Marian
09. But Genevieve
10. Doctor Jeep / Detonation Boulevard
11. First and Last and Always
12. Eyes of Caligula
13. Here
14. More
15. Quantum Baby
16. On the Beach
17. When I’m on Fire
18. Temple of Love
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19. Colours (The Sisterhood cover)
20. Lucretia My Reflection
21. This Corrosion
Written by Christian Beyermann
Picture by Lara Aemee