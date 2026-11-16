Live Review: Hardkiss, The - Frankfurt 2026

11th November 2026
The Hardkiss - “European Anniversary Tour 2026” - Support: Felin
Over the past few years, Ukrainian Rock band THE HARDKISS have established a strong presence in the German music scene. Collaborations with artists such as SCHILLER, HÄMATOM, and BEYOND THE BLACK have helped the band reach a wider audience and gain recognition beyond their home country. Nevertheless, despite the predominantly English-language material on their latest album, ‘Grey Hound’, the band have never lost their unique identity and authenticity.
I have been following THE HARDKISS for years, admiring their distinctive sound, powerful vocals, and extraordinary stage presence. Naturally, when the band announced their 15th anniversary tour, there was no way I was going to miss it.
Felin
FELIN is a Swedish Alternative Rock artist whose music combines powerful Rock sounds, electronic influences, and a rebellious attitude. With her striking visual style, energetic performances, and catchy melodies, she creates a captivating combination of music and theatrical expression. Her songs often revolve around empowerment, independence, and breaking free from expectations. https://ffm.bio/felinlinkinbio / https://www.facebook.com/thisisfelin
Music & Performance
FELIN turned out to be a genuine revelation for me! I had not expected to be quite so impressed by the opening act, but from the very first moments, she completely captured my attention. The energy this woman brings to the stage is simply incredible. Her movements, remarkable flexibility, and expressive body language made it almost impossible to take my eyes off her. She seemed to be constantly in motion, combining powerful vocals with an almost acrobatic performance. Every gesture and movement felt like a natural extension of the music.
What impressed me most was how effortlessly she commanded the stage. There was something wild, confident, and irresistibly captivating about her performance. Her infectious energy quickly spread throughout the venue, making her set much more than just a warm-up for the headliners. FELIN was undoubtedly one of the most exciting support acts I have discovered recently. A truly successful opening performance and an artist I would definitely love to see again!
Setlist
01. Hit Like A Girl
02. Don’t Call Me Darling
03. Favorite Toy
04. Solo Anthem
05. Rather Go To Hell
06. Running Red Lights
07. Worst Regret
08. Breaking Up With Me
09. Heroes & Villains
10. Revolt
The Hardkiss
THE HARDKISS are a Ukrainian Rock band formed in Kyiv in 2011. Fronted by the charismatic vocalist Julia Sanina, the band have developed a distinctive musical identity that combines alternative rock, electronic elements, powerful melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics. Their striking visual aesthetics and theatrical live performances have become an essential part of their artistic expression. Over the years, THE HARDKISS have established themselves as one of Ukraine’s most recognisable modern Rock acts, building an international following while maintaining a strong connection to their Ukrainian roots. https://www.thehardkiss.com / https://www.facebook.com/THEHARDKISS
Music & Performance
I have always admired Julia Sanina. Not only is she an exceptionally beautiful woman with a remarkable sense of style, but she also knows exactly how to present herself on stage. Her unmistakable voice, combining extraordinary power with emotional depth, completes the picture. There is something truly magnetic about her presence, and every time I see her perform, I am reminded of why THE HARDKISS have fascinated me for so many years.
The concert opened with three songs from the band’s latest material: ‘Crush’, ‘Aiaiai’, and ‘Tenderness’. Right from the beginning, the audience was treated to the band’s characteristic mixture of powerful Rock arrangements, electronic elements, and Julia’s outstanding vocals. After the opening songs, Julia addressed the audience and explained that during the tour, the band had decided not to concentrate exclusively on their newer material but to bring back some older favourites as well. She hoped that everyone would be able to sing along to the next songs. And what followed were two beloved Ukrainian classics, ‘Кораблі’ and ‘Антарктида’.
For me, these were particularly beautiful moments. Hearing those familiar Ukrainian lyrics performed live, surrounded by an enthusiastic audience in Frankfurt, made the experience even more special. It was a wonderful reminder that although THE HARDKISS continue to evolve musically and reach new audiences, their roots remain an essential part of their identity. Next came the new song ‘Halloween’, which brought another burst of energy to the stage. Julia’s dynamic performance and fantastic dancing made this one of the evening’s most memorable moments. Watching her move so effortlessly while delivering such powerful vocals was simply fascinating.
Throughout the concert, the setlist offered an excellent balance between newer compositions and older favourites. Songs such as ‘Complicity’, ‘Organ’, ‘40 Days’, and ‘Perfection’ demonstrated the band’s musical versatility, while the piano version of ‘Opera’ introduced a more intimate atmosphere. However, THE HARDKISS had clearly saved some of the best moments for the encore. The combination of ‘Журавлі’, ‘Прірва’, and ‘Stones’ was followed by ‘Все було так’, ‘Zoloto’, and one of my personal highlights, ‘Кобра’. I was particularly delighted to hear this song live, and it certainly made the encore even more special for me.
After ‘Make Up’, it seemed that the evening had finally reached its conclusion. But fortunately, the band had one last surprise in store. They returned for a short second encore, performing ‘Nice’ and giving the audience one final opportunity to celebrate with them. And then, unfortunately, this wonderful evening really was over. What makes THE HARDKISS so special is their ability to combine musical evolution with a strong sense of identity. Their newer English-language songs fit naturally alongside their Ukrainian classics, creating a concert experience that feels both fresh and familiar.
Fifteen years into their career, THE HARDKISS continue to demonstrate why they deserve their place on the international rock scene. With Julia Sanina’s extraordinary voice, the band’s powerful sound, and their captivating stage presence, they delivered another memorable performance. For me, it was an evening filled with wonderful music, emotions, and unforgettable moments. And I certainly hope it will not be too long before I have the opportunity to see them again.
Setlist
01. Crush
02. Aiaiai
03. Tenderness
04. Кораблі
05. Антарктида
06. Halloween
07. Complicity
08. Organ
09. Opera (piano)
10. 40 Days
11. Take me to the start
12. Коханці
13. Сестра + Маяк
14. Perfection
15. I love you
16. Pibip
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17. Журавлі + Прірва + Stones
18. Все було так
19. Zoloto
20. Кобра
21. Make up
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22. Nice
All Pictures by Daria Tessa