Live Review: Placebo - Cologne 2026

2nd November 2026
Placebo - “30th Anniversary” - Special Guest: Maria Iskariot
After a longer absence from European stadium stages, British Alternative Rock band PLACEBO decided to return with a celebration of their humble beginnings three decades ago. Surprisingly enough people to fill the huge Lanxess Arena turned up to see the idols of their youth and join the celebration.
Maria Iskariot
MARIA ISKARIOT is an energetic Dutch-language Noise Rock and feminist Punk quartet originating from Ghent, Belgium. Formed around frontwoman Helena Cazaerck, the outfit quickly carved out a reputation across the European underground scene for raw honesty, chaotic live energy, and distorted soundscapes.
Emerging with their debut release ‘Slecht Voor Een Meisje’, they built a lineage rooted in the unapologetic ethos of Riot Grrrl combined with modern alternative noise, blending fierce poetry with wall-of-sound guitar textures. Their discography, while still growing, features impactful singles and EPs including ‘Liefde Is Een Ziekte’ and ‘Als Het Smelt’, establishing them as a vital voice in Flemish rock. https://mariaiskariot.com
Music & Performance
Stepping into the wide round of the Lanxess Arena, MARIA ISKARIOT made no secret of the jarring scale of the venue, with their lead singer explicitly declaring early on that playing massive arenas was definitely not their usual setting. That self-awareness did nothing to temper their sheer unleashed kinetic energy, though. The band launched into a ferocious wall of noise, but the visual focus remained anchored on their frontwoman, whose intensity quickly spiralled into pure visual chaos.
Mid-set, she unceremoniously vaulted off the stage directly into the front row of the audience, initiating an unscripted, nose-to-nose screaming match with startled fans in the barrier fold. What followed was a plunge straight into full stage diving, complete with unhinged guttural screams echoing through the P.A. system. While the instrumental backbone held down a brutal rhythm, the performance ultimately tilted far more toward the disturbing and uncomfortable than the genuinely entertaining, leaving a large portion of the arena crowd bewildered by the sheer ferocity of the display before their set wrapped up.
Placebo
PLACEBO are an iconic British Alternative Rock institution formed in London in 1994 by singer-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal. Emerging at the height of Britpop as a sleek, glam-infused antidote to lad-culture, the band forged a legacy defined by topics of outsider identity, fluid sexuality, and melancholic angst. Over three decades, their discography has shaped the alternative canon, beginning with their self-titled debut ‘Placebo’ featuring ‘Nancy Boy’.
It was followed by breakthrough releases like ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ with its hit ‘Every You Every Me’, ‘Black Market Music’ featuring ‘Taste In Men’, ‘Sleeping With Ghosts’ with ‘The Bitter End’, and ‘Meds’ featuring ‘Infra-Red’. Later efforts such as ‘Battle For The Sun’, ‘Loud Like Love’, and their eighth studio effort ‘Never Let Me Go’ featuring ‘Beautiful James’ further expanded their dark synth-rock legacy. https://www.placeboworld.co.uk
Music & Performance
Before the headliners stepped out, a dual-language announcement in German and English played over the P.A., making a strict request for fans to keep their smartphones tucked away. The message urged everyone to savour the fleeting, unrepeatable moment rather than viewing it through a glowing screen - a noble sentiment aimed at fostering a true crowd connection.
A massive white curtain shielded the stage, onto which an intro video was projected, taking the arena on a visual trip back through three decades of live footage set to an electronic remix of ‘Bionic’. As the curtain dropped under the side-stage projections reading “The past is present,” Brian Molko greeted the crowd, reminding everyone: “We’re trying to go back 30 years in time, so imagine this is a birthday party without phones.”
Despite the noble policy, which was met by applause, the environment quickly grew tense. Security guards roamed the floor with powerful flashlights, aggressively putting a spotlight on anyone who dared pull out a device, which disrupted the concert vibe far more than the phones themselves. Musically, Molko’s singular, instantly recognizable vocal tone dominated the sound mix.
Later in the night, the band debuted a new track, ‘Helen Keller’, which offered a fresh, welcome variation in their dynamic arrangement - highlighted by striking backing vocals from Stefan Olsdal that sparked a wave of genuine euphoria through the stands. Yet beyond a few sparse gestures from Molko encouraging the audience to clap, there was almost zero rapport with the venue.
The rest of the touring musicians remained almost entirely obscured, swallowed up in a dense haze of fog and dim lighting. As the set progressed, the energy levels never really took off. Rather than celebrating their 30-year trajectory with crowd-pleasing staples, PLACEBO made the puzzling choice to completely cut out virtually all the massive hit singles from their post-2000 catalogue.
By the time the show concluded after just an hour and thirty minutes after two encore songs, the atmosphere felt strangely disjunct. It was hard to say whether the sporadic phone use was truly to blame for the disconnect, or if the fault lay with the band’s routine, bordering on lifeless execution and a muddy sound mix that kept the spark from ever truly igniting.
Setlist
01. Pure Morning
02. Come Home
03. You Don’t Care About Us
04. Teenage Angst
05. Bionic
06. Without You I’m Nothing
07. Allergic (to Thoughts of Mother Earth)
08. 36 Degrees
09. I Know
10. Brick Shithouse
11. My Sweet Prince
12. Lady of the Flowers
13. HELEN KELLER
14. Bruise Pristine
15. Nancy Boy
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16. Every You Every Me
17. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush cover)
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)