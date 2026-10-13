Live Review: Dimmu Borgir & Behemoth - Zwickau 2026

10th October 2026
Dimmu Borgir & Behemoth - “In League with Satan Tour 2026” - Support: Dark Funeral
In October 2026, two of the most influential forces in Extreme Metal join together for a monumental live assault: BEHEMOTH and DIMMU BORGIR are on the road for their ‘In League with Satan” Co-Headline Tour. As special guests, the Swedish Black Metal icons DARK FUNERAL were opening the evening. This unholy trinity represents some of the darkest, most powerful, and most visionary acts the genre has ever produced.
Dark Funeral
DARK FUNERAL kicked off the evening, getting off to a strong start right away. With their uncompromising Black Metal, they delivered an intense opening and made it clear that this concert would pull no musical punches. The band appeared powerful and focused. Performing five songs - including ‘Unchain My Soul’, ‘The Arrival of Satan’s Empire’, and ‘The Secrets of the Black Arts’ - DARK FUNERAL delivered a compelling opening set that set the tone for the two acts to follow.
The Sparkassen Arena was already packed. While it was impossible to say for certain if the event was officially sold out, it certainly seemed close to capacity. It was unfortunate, however, that not all concertgoers had made it into the venue by the time the show began; admission had been slightly delayed. After all, anyone who buys a ticket for a concert like this wants to be there from the very start - especially when the opening band delivers such a stellar performance. https://www.darkfuneral.se / https://www.facebook.com/darkfuneral
Setlist
01. Unchain My Soul
02. The Arrival of Satan’s Empire
03. The Secrets of the Black Arts
04. Let the Devil In
05. Where Shadows Forever Reign
Behemoth
After a brief changeover, BEHEMOTH took the stage - delivering the kind of performance the band is known for: uncompromising, precise, and full of energy. The musicians utilized the entire stage, and their dynamic movements ensured there was always something new to see. This was complemented by the massive use of pyrotechnics; flames repeatedly shot upwards, underscoring the band’s dark, monumental staging. This was where the Sparkassen Arena really played to its strengths.
The spacious stage and the venue’s dimensions provided ample room to impressively execute a production of this scale. Fire, light, and music meshed perfectly, making the performance a visual spectacle as well. Musically, BEHEMOTH spanned a diverse range of their repertoire with songs such as ‘Daimonos’, ‘Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer’, ‘Conquer All’, ‘Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel’ and ‘Ov Fire and the Void’. ‘The Shadow Elite’ - making its tour debut that evening - also fit seamlessly into the powerful set.
Finally, the band headed toward a furious finale with ‘Chant for Eschaton 2000’ and ‘O Father O Satan O Sun!’ BEHEMOTH proved once again why their concerts are far more than just a musical performance: they are an event where musical precision, intense stage presence, and impressive visual production converge. https://www.behemoth.pl / https://www.facebook.com/behemoth
Setlist
01. Daimonos
02. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
03. Thy Becoming Eternal
04. The Shit ov God
05. Conquer All
06. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
07. I, Scvlptor
08. Ov Fire and the Void
09. To Drown the Svn in Wine
10. Bartzabel
11. The Shadow Elite
12. Chant for Eschaton 2000
13. O Father O Satan O Sun!
Dimmu Borgir
After the next stage change, it was finally time for DIMMU BORGIR. The Norwegian Extreme Metal veterans delivered a varied set that offered plenty in terms of both music and visuals. The band combined their signature blend of Black Metal, orchestral elements, and monumental melodies with an impressive stage production. Once again, the sound, lighting, and pyrotechnics complemented the performance perfectly. The Sparkassen Arena’s large stage provided the ideal setting to present the songs with the necessary power and atmosphere.
With classics such as ‘Mourning Palace’, ‘Kings of the Carnival Creation’, ‘Stormblåst’, ‘The Serpentine Offering’ and ‘Progenies of the Great Apocalypse’, the band covered various phases of their career. The diverse setlist thrilled the audience and demonstrated the versatility with which DIMMU BORGIR have developed their sound over the years. A standout moment of the evening was undoubtedly the cover of VENOM’s ‘In League with Satan,’ featuring BEHEMOTH’s Nergal joining DIMMU BORGIR on stage.
It marked the first time DIMMU BORGIR had performed the song live. This collaboration between bands made the performance truly special, adding another highlight to an already powerful concert. Even minor technical issues failed to dampen the mood for long. ‘As Seen in the Unseen’ had to be restarted, but the show proceeded smoothly thereafter. The band continued their set with confidence, bringing the evening to a powerful close with ‘Progenies of the Great Apocalypse.’ https://www.dimmu-borgir.com / https://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir
Setlist
01. Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel
02. Mourning Palace
03. Kings of the Carnival Creation
04. Council of Wolves and Snakes
05. As Seen in the Unseen
06. Ascent
07. Stormblåst
08. Reptile
09. The Insight and the Catharsis
10. The Serpentine Offering
11. Puritania
12. Gateways
13. In League with Satan (Venom cover, with Nergal)
14. Progenies of the Great Apocalypse
Three bands, three intense sets, and a concert night that offered fans plenty to enjoy. DARK FUNERAL got things off to a strong start, BEHEMOTH impressed with their trademark uncompromising performance and an impressive pyrotechnics display, while DIMMU BORGIR provided an additional highlight with a varied setlist and a special guest appearance by Nergal. With its spacious stage, the Sparkassen Arena once again proved to be a fitting venue for a production of this scale.
The sound, lighting, and pyrotechnics complemented the bands’ performances, creating a cohesive overall experience. Despite a slight delay in letting the audience in, it was a thoroughly successful concert night where fans enjoyed a powerful package featuring three top-tier bands. An evening filled with black metal, monumental sounds, and impressive live moments - Zwickau was truly fired up!
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer