18th November 2026
The Prodigy - “Army of the Ants European Tour 2026” - Support: Mefjus
With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, THE PRODIGY are the undisputed superstars of British club culture. Their unique blend of Techno, Rave, Big Beat, Jungle, Drum’n’bass, Acid House, Punk and Electronic Hardcore has been finding millions of fans across the scene for three decades. However, the tragic death of their charismatic front man Keith Flint forced the band into an extended hiatus. Two years later, the band announced that they were continuing to make music and to tour.
Mefjus
The opening act of the evening was a DJ, which normally is a bit of a bummer, as this is a lost chance for a hopeful newcomer band to present itself. Shortly before 8pm, MEFJUS started his set, and actually did a pretty entertaining job in slowly but gradually warming up the audience. The song and sample selection were super-wide and genre-defying, spanning over three decades, thereby mimicking the main act of the evening. https://www.mefjus.at
The Prodigy
The band from Braintree, Essex, UK with its trailblazing mix of Electronics, Breakbeat, and Metal, was welcomed back on tour three years after they played the venue the last time by thousands of fans in an almost sold-out Mitsubishi Electric Hall. https://theprodigy.com
Music & Performance
Shortly after 9pm, the stage lighting began to awake with gloomy red lights and an alarm sound, which slowly was replaced by a stroboscope lighting thunderstorm, to which the band entered the stage and kicked off their opening song ‘Omen’, which sent the crowd into frenzy. The PRODIGY kept the bar high by lining up banger after banger from their magnificent repertoire.
Maxim as the lone front man was incredibly insistent on maintaining a high energy level. He fired up the people in the pit in front of the stage, calling them “warriors” and “my people”, and as he spotted people in the back sitting on the tribunes, he coaxed them to stand up. However, the memories and spirit of Keith were omnipresent. For ‘Firestarter’, two large space pistols in the back of the stage came to life, turned to aim at the side, and lasers erupting from their barrels projected the well-known devil-horned silhouette of the former front man onto the sides of the stage, coupled with frenetic cheers from the audience.
Generally speaking, the lighting coupled with the projection was a masterpiece. A dizzying array strobe lights and lasers, with the occasional stage fog made the atmosphere super intensive and unreal. The band ploughed on and threw in some tracks from their mainstream debut album, the 1994 masterpiece ‘Music for a Jilted Generation’. After 60 minutes of playtime, things came to a rather abrupt halt after a scorching version of ‘Smack My Bitch Up’, after which the band left the stage.
However, the audience did not have enough, and kept screaming, whistling, and clapping. Thus, THE PRODIGY returned for an encore, containing a total of six more songs, which made sure that a lot of people had this spent look of euphoria in their eyes, while walking out into the cold night.
Setlist
01. Omen
02. Voodoo People
03. Poison
04. Wake the Fuck Up (Liam Howlett song)
05. Light Up the Sky
06. Wind It Up
07. Omen (Reprise)
08. Firestarter
09. Invaders Must Die
10. Ruff in the Jungle Bizness
11. Roadblox
12. Get Your Fight On
13. Their Law
14. Smack My Bitch Up
----
15. Take Me to the Hospital
16. Intro
17. Breathe
18. We Live Forever
19. Out of Space
20. Comanche