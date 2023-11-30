Live Review: Prodigy, The - Esch sur Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg28nd November 2023THE PRODIGY were back! They were the first band ever to hit the stage of the Rockhal for the grand opening back in 2005. Always uncompromising, THE PRODIGY’s influence can be seen across generations, turning Metal kids into raving and ravers into Metal heads. The band put out genre destroying record after genre-defying record and from the very start, THE PRODIGY were renegade revolutionaries.Kicking off in Luxembourg on November 28th they’ll hit up Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Copenhagen, Poznan and Prague before ending the European leg in Paris on Sunday December 10th. Their last tour in the United Kingdom in Summer was their first without their brother, the iconic Keith Flint. The way Liam H and Maxim incorporated and paid tribute to Keith’s everlasting legacy with the live show was truly powerful. It was met with great support and love from their legions of fans across the country.Music & PerformanceOutside it was getting colder and inside the Rockhal it was getting hotter. The Brits from THE PRODIGY were here on Tuesday night as part of their ‘Army of the Ants’ European Tour. The Rockhal is not really full on this night, but the atmosphere before THE PRODIGY’s performance is quite good. During the break, people are dancing until it finally gets dark in the hall. A big banner with the name of the tour, ‘Army of the Ants’, can be seen all over the stage and on the screens at the side. The whole night starts with the legendary song ‘Breathe’. After that we get a foretaste of another classic: ‘Omen’. What an energy! Maxim Reality jumped up and down on the stage, thousands of flickering lights made the photographers swear, but they were in perfect harmony with the thumping beats. The bass massages your whole body and if you can stand still, you can’t help it.Maxim then challenged his ‘Voodoo People’ to really kick ass. He helped the audience by going down into the pit and then joining the crowd. The fans went wild. Despite an energetic show, something was missing. And that was Keith at Maxim’s side. But Keith got an honourable tribute while ‘Firestarter’ by showing his silhouette while dancing during a wicked laser show. As expected, ‘Roadblox’ and ‘No Good’ set new and old fans on fire. Many people make an exception, dancing as if they were 20 years younger and as if nobody could see them. Then there's dancing and jumping until the Brits leave the stage after ‘Smack My Bitch Up’. Obviously, the fans are calling for an encore where everyone gives everything.And so, THE PRODIGY come back on stage to thunderous applause and play ‘Take Me To The Hospital’ and ‘Invaders Must Die’ before they finally say goodbye to Luxembourg with ‘Out Of Space’. THE PRODIGY stand for pure adrenalin and a great party. The Rockhal was no exception.Setlist01. Breathe02. Omen03. Voodoo People04. Light Up the Sky05. Climbatize06. Everbody in the Place07. Firestarter08. Roadblox09. Their Law10. No Good (Start the Dance)11. Get Your Fight On12. Poison13. Need Some114. Smack My Bitch Up---15. Take Me to the Hospital16. Invaders Must Die17. Diesel Power18. We Live Forever19. Out of SpaceAll Pictures by Elena Arens