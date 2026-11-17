14th November 2026
Hatebreed & Life of Agony - “East Coast Assault On Europe Tour 2026” - Support: Blood Shot Down
Three bands, three powerful performances, and a concert evening that really packed a punch: the line-up at Haus Auensee in Leipzig featured BLOOD SHOT DOWN, LIFE OF AGONY, and HATEBREED. It was a diverse bill that treated fans to an evening full of Hardcore, Metal, and heaps of energy.
Blood Shot Down
BLODD SHOT DOWN from Berlin kicked things off. The band combines furious, powerful Hardcore with distinct Metal influences. The musicians bring a wealth of experience from other projects, including bands such as DISRESPECT, ALITHIA, DEVIL INSIDE, and CROSSCUT. With their 2021 debut album, ‘The Great Escape’, and subsequent releases, the group has firmly established its place in the scene. Unfortunately, due to traffic in Leipzig around the Sportforum, I didn’t arrive in time for the first three songs.
However, I was able to catch the remainder of the set from right at the edge of the photo pit. What BLOOD SHOT DOWN delivered was truly impressive - punchy, uncompromising, and completely direct. It was a blast to watch and clearly demonstrated what this Berlin-based band is capable of in a live setting. They are definitely a band to keep on your radar! Give their albums a listen and check out their shows. I, for one, certainly hope to have the guys in front of my camera again someday. https://www.bloodshotdown.com / https://www.facebook.com/bloodshotdown
Life Of Agony
The second band of the evening to take the stage was LIFE OF AGONY. Formed in 1989 in Brooklyn, New York, the group has long been a staple in the Alternative Metal and Hardcore scenes - a status cemented, in particular, by their debut album, ‘River Runs Red’. And what followed was an absolute barnstormer! The entire set was incredibly high-energy, with the band delivering a riveting performance.
Keith Caputo was, without a doubt, the focal point; he was constantly in motion, darting from one side of the stage to the other. He frequently sought out close contact with the audience, even venturing onto the stage monitors at the front. He also kept a sharp eye on the front row. When a fan let out a hearty yawn, Caputo promptly signalled that it was clearly time for bed.
Later on, he treated those in the front rows to a good dousing of water. Such spontaneous interactions are the hallmark of a great live show and make watching Keith Caputo on stage a truly memorable experience. The fans celebrated Life of Agony with plenty of applause and enthusiasm. It was an exceptionally strong set that left a lasting impression. https://www.lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia
Hatebreed
HATEBREED brought the evening to a close. Formed in Connecticut in 1994, the hardcore band is one of the most well-known acts in their genre, long synonymous with uncompromising heaviness, aggressive riffs, and boundless energy. Through their blend of hardcore and metal, HATEBREED have cultivated a loyal global fanbase. https://www.hatebreed.com / https://www.facebook.com/hatebreed
Music & Performance
And they certainly didn’t hold back this time, either! HATEBREED delivered a truly brilliant set, keeping the intensity high from the first minute to the last. Outside, temperatures were hovering near freezing, making it all the more welcome that HATEBREED brought the fans back up to operating temperature with an impressive pyrotechnic display. Thanks for that, HATEBREED!
In addition to striking plumes of fire, the band utilized powerful fog cannons that shot clouds of smoke straight into the air. This is one of the great advantages of Haus Auensee: the venue offers ample space and the necessary infrastructure for bands to stage their shows with such spectacular effects. Combined with excellent sound, a compelling light show, and a spacious stage, Haus Auensee consistently provides the ideal setting for large-scale live productions. The audience celebrated HATEBREED, rewarding them with thunderous applause and enthusiastic cheers. Naturally, the obligatory crowd-surfing made an appearance as well. The atmosphere was exuberant, and the energy in the hall remained palpable right until the end.
For me, this was the second time seeing HATEBREED at Haus Auensee - and once again, it was absolutely worth it. A powerful concert, a fantastic atmosphere, and a show that leaves you wanting more. This certainly won’t be the last time! A big thank you also goes to the team at Haus Auensee and everyone else involved in making this concert evening possible. From the organization and the sound and lighting to the entire production, it was, once again, a thoroughly successful event.
In short: three bands, three compelling performances, and an evening that impressively demonstrated just how much energy and passion live music holds. Looking forward to the next one!
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer