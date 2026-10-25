CD Review: Silence - Alien Poetry

Artist: Silence (Boris Benko & Primož Hladnik)Title: Alien PoetryGenre: Art Pop / Orchestral / Cinematic / AlternativeRelease Date: 13th October 2026Label: Accession RecordsFor more than three decades, Slovenian duo SILENCE have inhabited a fascinating space between Alternative Pop, cinema and the stage. On their sixth studio album, ‘Alien Poetry’, Boris Benko and Primož Hladnik turn that experience into an unusually intimate orchestral statement. Created for MN DANCE COMPANY’s production ‘Borderless Body’ and recorded with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, these eleven pieces are melodic, deeply theatrical and quietly overwhelming. Instead of relying on spectacle, the arrangements allow feeling to emerge through subtle contrasts, while Benko’s soft, enveloping voice gives even the darkest images a strangely comforting human presence.The record’s central idea is as beautiful as it is unsettling: after a lifetime on earth, one can begin to feel like an alien in one’s own home. SILENCE approach that estrangement with thoughtful songwriting rather than easy answers. Their words invite reflection on belonging, technology, innocence and the stubborn survival of hope. The orchestral scope gives the music the atmosphere of an imaginary film, yet its emotional language remains direct and personal.The opening ‘Tonight We Are All Your Children’ establishes the album’s emotional scale. Its title sounds like a collective appeal for protection and compassion, and the marriage of expressive singing and orchestral grandeur suggests a fragile solidarity in a fractured world. The song feels solemn without becoming cold: a dramatic curtain-raiser that invites the listener into the album’s universe.‘Light (A Kind of Braille)’ offers one of the record’s most evocative images. Light becomes something we might learn to read by touch, as if understanding could arrive even when ordinary ways of seeing fail us. The piece feels delicate and searching, its sense of wonder leaving a little room for optimism amid uncertainty.There is a bittersweet irony in ‘Two Fools’. Against the album’s larger reflections on human nature, the title can suggest two people who continue to believe, love or hope despite all evidence to the contrary. Its appeal lies in this tenderness: foolishness becomes less a weakness than an act of emotional courage.‘Slave to the Algorithm’ brings the narrative decisively into the present. The title points towards lives increasingly shaped by invisible systems, habits and digital instructions. Set against the organic expressiveness of the orchestral setting, the idea feels particularly sharp; the contrast evokes both fascination with technology and anxiety about the freedom we surrender to it.With ‘Lullaby’, the album turns inward. The very idea of a lullaby promises shelter, and here it fits Benko’s wonderfully gentle, almost caressing vocal character. Yet within the context of ‘Alien Poetry’, comfort also carries a trace of sadness: this sounds like music for those who need reassurance in a world that can no longer provide certainty.‘Artistic Swimming for Boiling Frogs’ has the album’s most strikingly absurd title. The image combines choreographed elegance with an approaching disaster, inviting an interpretation of humanity’s talent for carrying on beautifully while danger rises around it. The theatrical imagination behind the project feels especially apt here; the piece leaves an aftertaste of dark humour and unease.‘A Little Something Besides Everything’ shifts the emphasis towards small, easily overlooked things. Its paradoxical title suggests that even in a world demanding our attention all at once, a modest gesture or fleeting emotion might still matter most. The track’s place in the sequence feels like a welcome moment of contemplation rather than an attempt to resolve the album’s questions.‘The Coldest Fire’ is built around another memorable contradiction. Fire normally promises heat and life; made cold, it becomes an image of passion drained of warmth, or of a light that can no longer comfort. The song’s emotional pull lies in that tension between closeness and distance, perfectly suited to SILENCE’s melancholic, cinematic world.‘The Night Watch’ evokes vigilance in the hours when everything else is still. It suggests sleepless observation, solitude and the quiet fear of what might arrive with morning. Within the album’s broader narrative, it feels like a scene after the drama, when an individual is left alone with thoughts that daylight usually keeps at bay.‘I Am Written’ introduces a particularly provocative question of identity: are we the authors of our lives, or are we shaped by stories, systems and expectations already written for us? After ‘Slave to the Algorithm’, that idea acquires another layer. The title alone is powerful enough to make the listener reconsider what it means to choose a path of one’s own.Finally, ‘Alien Poetry’ brings the record back to its central metaphor. The title feels less like an escape into fantasy than a declaration of belonging among those who do not belong. As a closing thought, it is moving rather than hopeless: perhaps art can offer a temporary home to people who have never quite felt at home anywhere.What makes ‘Alien Poetry’ so compelling is not simply its symphonic scale, but the sensitivity with which SILENCE handle it. This is exceptionally melodic, genuinely theatrical music, full of cinematic space and carefully judged emotion. Benko’s warm, velvet-soft delivery wraps around the arrangements without overpowering them, while the lyrics’ recurring philosophical images reward attention beyond the first listen.The album does not offer straightforward escapism; it offers something more lasting: a beautiful refuge for incurable dreamers, and an invitation to remain human even when the world feels increasingly alien.01. Tonight We Are All Your Children02. Light (A Kind of Braille)03. Two Fools04. Slave to the Algorithm05. Lullaby06. Artistic Swimming for Boiling Frogs07. A Little Something Besides Everything08. The Coldest Fire09. The Night Watch10. I Am Written11. Alien PoetryBoris Benko – Music, Lyrics, VocalsPrimož Hladnik – Music, ArrangementsRTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra – Orchestral PerformanceMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10