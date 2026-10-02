CD Review: Dead Poet Society - Monarch

Artist: Dead Poet SocietyTitle: MonarchGenre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 2nd October 2026Label: SpinefarmThe music ofDEAD POET SOCIETY is something else and is not easy to put into one certain genre, as they cross over quite a bit. And this has not changed with their brand-new album ‘Monarch’, which is the latest proof of that. But let me tell you a bit about the band first: DEAD POET SOCIETY was founded in 2013. At first, DEAD POET SOCIETY was an independent band, meaning they self-produced and self-recorded their music.In 2016, their music was discovered by the influential Mexican blog PEPE PROBLEMAS, which led the then up-and-coming band SPUTNIK to discover their music as well and invite DEAD POET SOCIETY to open for them on their Mexican tour. In 2019, American Alternative Rock musician ANDRÈS invited DEAD POET SOCIETY to join his US tour. In 2020, the band signed with SPINEFARM and released their first official studio album, ‘!’, in 2021, followed by the sophomore album ‘Fission’ in 2024. And now here is their third full length studio album, ‘Monarch’.The album begins with ‘Hollywood On Fire’ and immediately catches your attention. Psychedelic arrangements meet stunning breaks, perfected by brilliant lyrics. A little louder, ‘Roach’ pushes you further, never letting up until the very last second of the song. ‘Die If You Don’t’ sounds like a conversation within your mind, swaying you back and forth with ethereal arrangements. ‘Sinner Systems’ continues to strongly push you further and further.‘Lost’ takes a step back from the persistent push. Instead, this softer song carries a sense of sadness, while gradually building strength and confidence throughout. Thoughtful and emotional, ‘Cold’ creates space for self-reflection. With expressive vocals and a strong rhythm, ‘PSALM 136’ takes a philosophical approach, wandering between provocation and genuine scrutiny of our believe. The rhythmic chorus of ‘Dead On The Inside’ instantly gets you going.The emotional ‘Miami For The Weekend’ brings along abrupt breaks, rhythm changes, and a general Punk Rock vibe, while ‘Get Hot’ puts a stronger emphasis on the Rock elements. ‘The Park’ comes with a psychedelic opening. This loud and confronting song is driven by an outstanding bass line. Closing with ‘The Art Of Suffering’, DEAD POET SOCIETY softly create a space for your mind to wander, before it fades away, leaving you behind, lost in thoughts.DEAD POET SOCIETY are back with an incredible new album. Filled with brilliant Ethereal and Psychedelic elements, ‘Monarch’ never ceases to surprise and stun as you listen. Each of these twelve songs has its own character and motivation. So, take your time to explore and dive deeply into each song. ‘Monarch’ by DEAD POET SOCIETY is out now!01. Hollywood On Fire02. Roach03. Die If You Don’t04. Sinner Systems05. Lost06. Cold07. PSALM 13608. Dead On The Inside09. Miami For The Weekend10. Get Hot11. The Park12. The Art Of SufferingJack Underkofler - Lead Vocals, Guitar, KeyboardsJack Collins - Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals, KeyboardsDylan Brenner - BassWill Goodroad - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10