Gallery: Amon Amarth - Esch sur Alzette 2026

14th October 2026
Amon Amarth - “The Allfather Awakens Tour” - Support: Orbit Culture, Soilwork
On Wednesday night, AMON AMARTH, the Nordic warriors of heavy metal, brought their “The Allfather Awakens Tour” to the Rockhal in Esch / Alzette, turning Luxembourg into a battleground of thunderous riffs and Norse mythology. Although the venue was not completely sold out, the five-piece band from Sweden had more than enough firepower to make their presence felt, delivering the kind of bombastic, theatrical performance for which they are renowned.
With towering stage elements, dramatic visuals, and a setlist full of crushing riffs and battle-ready anthems, Johan Hegg and his bandmates left no doubt as to who was in control of the venue. From the relentless assault of the heavier numbers to the communal spirit of the band’s signature sing-alongs, AMON AMARTH once again demonstrated why they are one of the most iconic names in Viking Metal.
The evening had already got under way with performances from SOILWORK and ORBIT CULTURE. SOILWORK, who hail from Sweden, opened with a blend of melodic hooks and death metal aggression, while ORBIT CULTURE brought a darker, heavier edge to the proceedings with their modern take on Melodic Death Metal. Three bands, three distinct shades of Swedish metal, and one evening steeped in Nordic fury.
Soilwork
Orbit Culture
Amon Amarth
Setlist
01. Gjallarhorn
02. War of the Gods
03. Death in Fire
04. Free Will Sacrifice
05. Deceiver of the Gods
06. The Allfather Awakes
07. Hermod’s Ride to Hel - Lokes Treachery, Part 1
08. Put Your Back Into the Oar
09. We Rule the Waves
10. One Thousand Burning Arrows
11. Upphaf
12. Guardians of Asgaard
13. Shield Wall
14. Eight Legs of Thunder
15. Raise Your Horns
16. For Victory or Death
17. The Way of Vikings
18. Saxons and Vikings
19. Twilight of the Thunder God
All Pictures by Elena Arens