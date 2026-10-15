Gallery: Amon Amarth - Esch sur Alzette 2026

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg14th October 2026On Wednesday night, AMON AMARTH, the Nordic warriors of heavy metal, brought their “The Allfather Awakens Tour” to the Rockhal in Esch / Alzette, turning Luxembourg into a battleground of thunderous riffs and Norse mythology. Although the venue was not completely sold out, the five-piece band from Sweden had more than enough firepower to make their presence felt, delivering the kind of bombastic, theatrical performance for which they are renowned.With towering stage elements, dramatic visuals, and a setlist full of crushing riffs and battle-ready anthems, Johan Hegg and his bandmates left no doubt as to who was in control of the venue. From the relentless assault of the heavier numbers to the communal spirit of the band’s signature sing-alongs, AMON AMARTH once again demonstrated why they are one of the most iconic names in Viking Metal.The evening had already got under way with performances from SOILWORK and ORBIT CULTURE. SOILWORK, who hail from Sweden, opened with a blend of melodic hooks and death metal aggression, while ORBIT CULTURE brought a darker, heavier edge to the proceedings with their modern take on Melodic Death Metal. Three bands, three distinct shades of Swedish metal, and one evening steeped in Nordic fury.Setlist01. Gjallarhorn02. War of the Gods03. Death in Fire04. Free Will Sacrifice05. Deceiver of the Gods06. The Allfather Awakes07. Hermod’s Ride to Hel - Lokes Treachery, Part 108. Put Your Back Into the Oar09. We Rule the Waves10. One Thousand Burning Arrows11. Upphaf12. Guardians of Asgaard13. Shield Wall14. Eight Legs of Thunder15. Raise Your Horns16. For Victory or Death17. The Way of Vikings18. Saxons and Vikings19. Twilight of the Thunder GodAll Pictures by Elena Arens