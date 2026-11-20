16th November 2026
Heaven 17 - “Electronically Yours” Tour 2026
Since the early 1980s, the two Britons, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, have been among the pioneers of electronic and new wave music. Together, they first formed the band THE HUMAN LEAGUE and later HEAVEN 17. That evening, HEAVEN 17 and their fans made their way to the Zeche in Bochum. The venue was so packed that it was almost impossible to move around inside the hall.
Music & Performance
Three young women were the first to take to the stage; they were the keyboardist and the backing singers. Martyn Ware was wearing a long, glittering coat and a matching hat that also sparkled in the spotlight. Ian Craig Marsh, by contrast, was dressed rather simply in black trousers and a jacket. The only thing that stood out was his baseball cap bearing the slogan “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang”. This was the title of a song that the band played straight away as their first number. The audience went wild for this and the songs that followed.
During the song ‘We Live So Fast’, singer Ian picked up an acoustic guitar and sent his bandmate Martyn off for a break. But after a short while, Martyn was allowed back to his keyboard and the song continued in the typical groovy HEAVEN 17 style. As well as cover versions of songs by David Bowie and Barry Mann, ‘Being Boiled’, ‘Crushed by the Wheels of Industry’ and ‘Temptation’ were, of course, also a must. https://www.heaven17.com / https://www.facebook.com/heaven17bef / https://www.instagram.com/heaven17official
Setlist
01. (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
02. The Height of the Fighting
03. Let’s All Make a Bomb
04. Sunset Now
05. Play to Win
06. Come Live With Me
07. Geisha Boys and Temple Girls
08. We Live So Fast (starts with an acoustic version of the song )
09. This Is Mine
10. I’m Your Money (Including snippets of ‘I feel Love’ by Donna Summer)
11. Crushed by the Wheels of Industry
12. Let Me Go
13. Penthouse and Pavement
14. Temptation
15. Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
16. Being Boiled (The Human League cover)
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17. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ (Barry Mann cover)
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg