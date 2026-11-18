Live Review: Erdling - Budapest 2026

Dürer Kert (Small Hall), Budapest, Hungary11th November 2026The underground thrives on raw moments, genuine connection, and uncompromised sound. When JOHNNY TUPOLEV and ERDLING took over the small hall of Budapest’s Dürer Kert, they proved that heavy music needs no language barriers. Even though the club was not completely packed, the intimate, family-like atmosphere made for an intense and memorable evening.JOHNNY TUPOLEV is a dynamic Rock act delivering powerful English-language tracks with a driving, hypnotic sound. Known for their direct stage attitude and tight rhythmic precision, they stand out as an energetic force in the modern underground Rock scene.Music & PerformanceOpening the night, JOHNNY TUPOLEV hit the stage with a no-nonsense, direct attitude. Although the crowd might not have known their name as widely as the headliners at first, their rhythmic, driving Rock delivery commanded immediate respect. Every beat hit with purpose, warming up the venue effectively and leaving the audience hungry for more.ERDLING is a German Dark Rock and Neue Deutsche Härte band led by frontman Neill Freiwald. Moving away from overused genre clichés, the band focuses on poetic imagery, linguistic precision, and deeper philosophical themes, showcased on their album ‘Mana’ and tracks such as ‘Schreit mich an’. More info: https://www.erdling.info Music & PerformanceEarlier that evening, sitting down inside ERDLING’s tour bus, frontman Neill Freiwald offered deep insights into the philosophy driving their latest chapter. When asked about the title concept of their latest album, ‘Mana’, Neill revealed a refreshing inspiration: “I’m a little nerd, and I played a lot of Dungeons & Dragons back in the days.” High-fantasy concepts heavily influenced the creative process, translating into a message about inner power.





The title track, ‘Mana’, speaks directly to the well of energy every person carries inside, encouraging listeners to unlock their own magic. Linguistic precision remains at the core of ERDLING’s identity. Discussing why they stick strictly to German, Neill emphasised that true emotion requires a mother tongue. Touching upon their track ‘Schreit mich an’ and the delicate phrasing of lines like “Ich bin jetzt mein eigener Gott” (“I am my own god now”), he noted how crucial every syllable is: change a particle, and you alter the entire existential weight.







When ERDLING finally took the stage, the transition from studio theory to live reality was monumental. Explaining their production approach, Neill noted their commitment to a top-down mix - prioritising vocals and keys first, while anchoring the massive low-end of bass and drums tightly at the end to ensure the sound remains fully reproducible and crushing on stage. In practice, the impact inside Dürer Kert was electrifying.









Following a smaller, more intimate stop in Prague, the Budapest show erupted into an intense party. Despite the language barrier - with most of the crowd speaking Hungarian rather than German - the connection was instant. The audience went wild, chanting “Erdling! Erdling!” with unrelenting passion when the band stepped off the stage briefly. Mid-show, Neill even expressed how much they loved the Budapest crowd.









Backed by sharp club lighting cutting through thick atmospheric smoke and framing the band in dramatic silhouettes, the night was a masterclass in modern Dark Rock.



Setlist

01. Aurora

02. Dominus Rex (Medley)

03. Kein Schatten ohne Licht

04. Blizzard

05. Grendel

06. Steh den Sturm

07. Supernova

08. Tieftaucher

09. Leuchtfeuer

10. Mana

11. Miasma

12. Bestia

13. Blitz und Donner

14. Mein Element

15. Wir sind Midgard

16. Heute stirbt die Nacht

17. Schreit mich an

18. Helheim





All Pictures by Lexxa Blitz (@lexxablitz)