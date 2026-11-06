Live Review: LeStrange - Mumbai 2026

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai, India23rd October 2026Sometimes the most fascinating musical discoveries begin with a familiar connection and lead us into entirely unexpected territory. In my case, it started with mutual acquaintances from the alternative music scene, who sparked my curiosity about Paolo Ferrara and FLYMEON. Both artists explore fascinating intersections between electronic music and the heavier sounds of Rock, Metal and Industrial. Ferrara’s recent work incorporating classical strings adds yet another intriguing dimension to this musical crossover.Following these connections, and discovering Ferrara’s collaborations with Australian DJ and producer LESTRANGE, I eventually stumbled upon an artist whose appearance immediately spoke to my Gothic heart. An elaborate spiked crown, dramatic make-up and a wonderfully dark, theatrical aesthetic? Well, that certainly got my attention! Having spent decades immersed in Gothic, Industrial and Metal, I recognised a visual language I knew and loved. The music, however, belonged to a world I had barely explored. A rave? Not exactly where I had ever imagined spending my Friday night.When I discovered that LESTRANGE would be performing in Mumbai as part of Sonic Squad’s seventh-anniversary celebrations, I bought a ticket without much hesitation. Whether I would actually make it was another question entirely. Work commitments kept me busy until practically the last minute, but fortunately, curiosity prevailed, and I finally made my way to antiSOCIAL in Lower Parel. And what a delightful decision that turned out to be!The evening’s support programme featured six DJs who collectively provided the musical foundation for the night. AJNA, a Mumbai-based DJ and producer, explores energetic electronic sounds, including Acid and Hard Techno, while KRILIN’s musical background spans Melodic, Progressive, Minimal and Peak-Time Techno. Together with ZUBIN, TTUNES, PSYESH and SAYNT, they offered a glimpse into the variety and energy of Mumbai’s electronic music scene. Although their individual styles and approaches differed, their collective contribution was essential in creating the atmosphere that would eventually welcome the evening’s headliner.Music & PerformanceComing from a background of Rock and Metal concerts, I was immediately fascinated by how differently this evening unfolded. Instead of individual bands performing clearly separated sets, the music flowed almost continuously from one DJ to the next. Transitions were remarkably smooth, with the decks rarely falling silent. At times, two DJs shared the controls, creating a wonderful sense of collaboration and allowing the musical journey to develop almost organically. The rhythms changed, the intensity increased, and the crowd gradually surrendered itself to the infectious energy.There was something rather beautiful about watching an entire room move together, carried by a seemingly endless current of sound. What surprised me just as much was the atmosphere among the audience. People were enthusiastic, approachable and genuinely friendly. Despite being completely new to this particular scene, I never felt out of place. Quite the opposite! The openness and positive energy made it remarkably easy to simply enjoy the experience. And while I had originally come to see one particular artist, the support DJs had already made a convincing case for exploring this musical world a little further.Behind the striking crown, dark make-up and theatrical Gothic imagery lies an artist whose musical journey began long before LESTRANGE became the distinctive figure audiences recognise today. The Australian DJ and producer has spent more than two decades exploring electronic music, from his early days behind vinyl turntables to music production, audio engineering and the international underground rave circuit. His involvement with Sydney’s Black Noir collective also reflects a commitment to the scene beyond his own performances, including artist development and the support of emerging talent.Yet what makes his artistic identity particularly fascinating is the range of influences that helped shape it. THE PRODIGY, MARILYN MANSON and NIRVANA are hardly unfamiliar names to anyone who has spent decades immersed in Gothic, Industrial, Rock and Metal. Their music challenged conventions, blurred boundaries and often carried the same raw intensity that continues to resonate across alternative genres today.LESTRANGE’s artistic concept brings together Gothic symbolism, dark theatricality and an almost otherworldly stage presence. Rather than functioning as a visual gimmick, the elaborate aesthetic complements the intensity of his musical identity, creating a distinctive connection between sound and imagery. His collaborations with Paolo Ferrara add another dimension to that relationship. Together with artists such as FLYMEON, whose work had initially sparked my curiosity, these musical connections demonstrate how fluid the boundaries between electronic music and heavier alternative sounds have become.And perhaps this is where my own fascination truly began. What initially appeared to be an excursion into a completely different musical universe gradually revealed an unexpected sense of familiarity. Beneath the pounding electronic rhythms and the imagery of underground rave culture were influences, attitudes and artistic expressions I had known and loved for years. Maybe these musical worlds had never been quite as far apart as I had imagined.Music & PerformanceAnd then the crowned figure I had been so curious about finally appeared behind the decks. Visually, LESTRANGE was an immediate delight. His elaborate spiked crown, dramatic make-up and unmistakably Gothic aesthetic spoke a language I had known and loved for decades. There was something wonderfully familiar about his dark, theatrical presence, even in a musical environment that was entirely new to me. What had initially caught my attention through photographs and videos was now unfolding right in front of my camera - and I absolutely loved it.And once the music started, LESTRANGE became a photographer’s dream. His expressive movements, animated gestures, ever-changing facial expressions and sheer enthusiasm made every moment worth capturing. Far from simply standing behind the decks, he brought his entire personality into the performance, creating a wonderful interplay between music, movement and theatrical expression. A genuine photographic stroke of luck! My Canon and I were equally delighted - although I suspect I was the one smiling more behind the camera.But the visual fascination was only half the story. Musically, LESTRANGE delivered a powerful combination of pounding bass, relentless rhythms and driving transitions. The dance floor became a pulsating sea of movement, while familiar MARILYN MANSON-inspired mixes and recognisable elements from the darker side of Rock and Industrial added another fascinating dimension to the harder electronic soundscape.Hearing sounds and influences I had known and loved for decades reimagined in an entirely different musical setting was an unexpected delight. Suddenly, this supposedly unfamiliar world felt a little more like home. There was an almost physical quality to the music. The bass could be felt as much as heard, while the relentless momentum created a captivating relationship between sound, movement and emotion.And suddenly, something clicked. The intensity, the aggression, the theatricality and the sense of collective release were not entirely unfamiliar after all. I had experienced similar emotions at countless Gothic, Industrial and Metal concerts. The instruments might have changed, but the underlying energy was remarkably close. THE PRODIGY demonstrated decades ago how naturally electronic music could merge with Punk attitude and alternative intensity.Industrial music has explored that territory for even longer. LESTRANGE approaches this intersection from the perspective of contemporary Hard Techno, adding his own distinctive darkness and theatrical flair. What had initially attracted me visually was now winning me over musically. Somewhere between photographing, watching the audience and allowing myself to become completely absorbed in the sound, I realised that I was having an absolutely wonderful time. At a rave. Who would have thought?But the evening had another pleasant surprise in store. Following the performance, I had the opportunity to exchange a few words with LESTRANGE himself. Behind the elaborate stage character, I encountered someone remarkably friendly, cheerful and approachable, with a wonderful sense of humour and an infectious enthusiasm for what he does. It was a lovely reminder that an artist’s stage persona and the person behind it can reveal entirely different, equally fascinating facets.And as if that were not enough, the weekend eventually came full circle. I already had plans to travel to Bengaluru, where I discovered that LESTRANGE would also be performing. Following a brief exchange, he kindly added me to the guest list, and just two days after my first encounter with the rave scene, I found myself attending another of his performances. A moment of recognition from the stage, accompanied by a broad grin, and another friendly conversation afterwards added a particularly personal touch to the experience. We spoke briefly about his travels and his affection for Germany, which made the encounter even more enjoyable.And there I was, reflecting on the rather unexpected turn my weekend had taken. It had begun with LESTRANGE in Mumbai and ended with LESTRANGE in Bengaluru. What started as curiosity about a Gothic-looking DJ had developed into a genuine appreciation for a musical world I had never seriously considered exploring. The support DJs had introduced me to the atmosphere, the Mumbai crowd had made me feel welcome, and LESTRANGE had demonstrated that powerful music, expressive performance and artistic identity can transcend the boundaries we sometimes draw between genres.Perhaps that is one of the most wonderful things about music. It continues to surprise us, challenge our expectations and create connections where we least expect them. What began with a familiar aesthetic opened a door into an unfamiliar musical world. And it was a door I was more than happy to walk through. Apparently, darkness has more than one soundtrack.