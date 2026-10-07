Live Review: Tarja - Jena 2026

5th October 2026
Tarja - “Frisson Live 2026” - Support: Symphonity, Chaoseum
A new chapter. A new intensity. A tour that gets under your skin. TARJA returns to the Heavy Metal stage in 2026 with full force. “Frisson Live 2026” marks the beginning of a new artistic chapter - powerful, dynamic, and emotionally charged. To coincide with the tour, TARJA comes up with her first full-length album in the heavier sound spectrum in seven years. With renewed energy and artistic determination, she reconnects with the sonic intensity that has significantly shaped her career.
Symphonity
SYMPHONITY from the Czech Republic kicked off the evening. The band brought classic, symphonically tinged Metal to the stage, providing a fitting start to the concert. The musicians performed with confidence and enthusiasm, successfully getting the crowd fired up for what was to come. Their rendition of Nena’s ‘Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann’ provided a special surprise. This unexpected foray into the realm of German Pop went down exceptionally well with the audience and was received with great enthusiasm. https://www.symphonity.com / https://www.facebook.com/SYMPHONITY
Chaoseum
Next up on stage was CHAOSEUM. The Swiss band struck a distinctly more modern and heavier note, adding yet another musical dimension to the evening with their sound. Delivering an energetic performance with evident enthusiasm, CHAOSEUM completed their set, further preparing the audience for the headliner. http://www.chaoseum.com / https://www.facebook.com/chaoseum
Tarja
Then the moment finally arrived: TARJA took the stage - and from that instant, it was clear who would be commanding the evening. What followed was nothing short of impressive. From the first song to the last, TARJA was met with frenetic cheers and applause. The excitement in the venue was palpable from the very beginning and never let up throughout the entire show. It is truly something that has to be experienced firsthand.
TARJA’s voice never fails to impress. It is powerful and clear, possessing that unique aura that makes her an extraordinary singer. Whether tackling grand, powerful anthems or much quieter moments, her voice carries the entire show and completely captivates the audience. TARJA also provided some surprises with several costume changes during the concert. She repeatedly appeared on stage in a new look, lending a distinct visual atmosphere to the various segments of the show.
A special highlight was the acoustic portion of the evening. With songs like ‘Boy and the Ghost’, ‘Montañas de silencio’, ‘Calling Grace’, ‘The Living End’, and ‘Underneath’, the massive Metal show was momentarily stripped down to its essentials, placing the focus squarely on voice, music, and atmosphere. Afterward, the show picked up momentum again. Songs such as ‘Ciarán’s Well’, ‘I Don’t Care’, ‘Dead Promises’, ‘The Trace Outlives’, and finally ‘Until My Last Breath’ once again sparked waves of enthusiasm at the F-Haus. The evening concluded with ‘Against The Odds’ - a concert that clearly left a lasting impression on the audience. https://tarjaturunen.com / https://www.facebook.com/tarjaofficial
Setlist
01. Frisson Noir
02. Lost Northern Star
03. Neverlight
04. Love to Hate
05. At Sea
06. Little Lies
07. Boy and the Ghost (Acoustic)
08. Montañas de silencio (Acoustic)
09. Calling Grace (Acoustic)
10. The Living End (Acoustic)
11. Underneath (Acoustic)
12. Ciarán’s Well
13. I Don’t Care
14. Dead Promises
15. The Trace Outlives
16. Until My Last Breath
17. Against The Odds
What is there left to say after a concert like that? Wow. That evening at the F-Haus, impressively demonstrated why she has long been one of the standout voices in the Rock and Metal world. A fantastic voice, a powerful band, an elaborate and varied show, and an audience that was fully engaged from the first song to the last. In the end, really, only one question remains: What just happened here? And you probably need a few days to truly process an evening like this. A concert that simply has to be experienced.
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer