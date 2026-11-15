Live Review: Shinedown - Düsseldorf 2026

12th November 2026
Shinedown - “Dance, Kid, Dance Act II Tour 2026” - Special Guests: Those Damn Crows
Florida’s biggest export in American Hard Rock SHINEDOWN has scheduled their long-awaited return to Germany, and with the current “Dance, Kid, Dance Act II Tour” the band heeded the call.
Those Damn Crows
Formed in Bridgend, South Wales, in 2014, THOSE DAMN CROWS have spent the past decade carving out a reputation as one of the UK’s sharpest modern Hard Rock outfits. Blending muscular, melodic arena Rock with Post-Grunge grit and an unmistakable Southern Rock swagger, the quintet - consisting of vocalist Shane Greenhall, guitarists Ian “Shiner” Thomas and David Winchurch, bassist Lloyd Wood, and drummer Ronnie Huxford - took their moniker from a passing remark by Huxford’s father about the birds in his garden.
Grounded in the working-class spirit of the Welsh Valleys, the group steadily climbed the British Rock ranks after signing with Earache Records. Their debut full-length, ‘Murder and the Motive’, arrived in 2018 (following an earlier independent release), setting the stage for 2020’s ‘Point of No Return’, which cracked the UK Top 20 at number 14. They maintained that upward trajectory with ‘Inhale/Exhale’ in 2023 before scoring a major breakthrough with their fourth studio album, ‘God Shaped Hole’, in April 2025, which soared to number four on the UK Albums Chart. Built on vocal hooks, twin-guitar harmonies, and a relentless touring ethic, the band continues to fly the flag for contemporary British Heavy Rock. https://thosedamncrows.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage early in the evening, THOSE DAMN CROWS wasted zero time setting the tone for the night. Across a brisk thirty-minute opening slot, the South Wales five-piece delivered pure, unadulterated Rock and Roll with zero pretension and plenty of volume. Guitarists Ian “Shiner” Thomas and David Winchurch locked into tight, riff-heavy grooves anchored by Lloyd Wood’s thick basslines and Ronnie Huxford’s punchy drumming.
Out front, Shane Greenhall commanded the room effortlessly, balancing gritty, soulful vocals with self-deprecating British humour. Particularly entertaining was Greenhall’s enthusiastic command of a single, well-worn German swear word, which he deployed with comedic timing to punctuate everything from stage banter to a tongue-in-cheek breakdown of how their album fared on the German charts. By the time they wrapped up, the early arrivals at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle were thoroughly warmed up and fully ready for the main act.
Shinedown
Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, SHINEDOWN formed in 2001 when frontman Brent Smith partnered with Atlantic Records to build a new band following the dissolution of his previous group, DREVE. Over the ensuing twenty-five years, the quartet - stabilized around Smith, drummer Barry Kerch, guitarist Zach Myers, and bassist Eric Bass - has become a powerhouse of modern American Hard Rock, Post-Grunge, and Alternative Metal, selling over ten million records worldwide. Their 2003 platinum-certified debut, ‘Leave a Whisper’, introduced their radio-ready heaviness through singles like ‘45’ and a breakout cover of LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s ‘Simple Man’.
After 2005’s ‘Us and Them’ yielded their first Mainstream Rock chart-topper with ‘Save Me’, the band achieved massive crossover success with 2008’s double-platinum ‘The Sound of Madness’, powered by ‘Devour’ and the multi-platinum smash ‘Second Chance’. Subsequent releases - 2012’s ‘Amaryllis’, 2015’s ‘Threat to Survival’, the 2018 concept record ‘Attention Attention’, and 2022’s ‘Planet Zero’ - cemented their status as arena mainstays. In May 2026, SHINEDOWN released their eighth studio effort, ‘Eight’, spawning tracks such as ‘Three Six Five’, ‘Dance, Kid, Dance’, and ‘Safe and Sound’. https://www.shinedown.com
Music & Performance
Before a single note was played by the headliners, the mood inside the venue shifted as PETER GABRIEL’s ‘Sledgehammer’ echoed through the PA. Moments later, a figure dressed in a sharp black suit with a vintage television set worn as a helmet strolled onto the stage, conducting an expressive pantomime that playfully whipped different sections of the 6,500-strong crowd into a frenzy. Once the lights dropped and an earth-shattering, sub-bass hum vibrated through the floorboards, SHINEDOWN came out guns blazing with ‘Safe and Sound’, instantly erupting into a barrage of pyrotechnics and indoor fireworks.
From the opening chord, Brent Smith was a whirlwind of kinetic energy, prowling the stage with fierce vocal precision while Zach Myers and Eric Bass traded heavy riffs and agile stage moves, backed by Barry Kerch’s thunderous precision behind the kit. As the band plowed through a high-octane two-hour set, Smith paused ahead of ‘Three Six Five’ to deliver one of his signature heartfelt sermons. Speaking candidly about how music acts as a universal language capable of uniting strangers, he asked for a show of hands from anyone who had recently lost a loved one. Asking the hall to bow their heads in silence, he urged the crowd to hold onto their faith and envision that person standing right beside them in the room, closing the quiet moment with his pledge: “Stay beautiful, stay alive, stay free.”
The emotional weight quickly pivoted back to pure arena spectacle during ‘Enemies’, when Smith left the stage altogether, wading all the way through the floor crowd to the back of the hall to rally the room - demanding everyone get on their feet, including the spectators seated along the side tiers. Camaraderie and remembrance remained central threads throughout the night, most notably when guitarist Zach Myers stepped up to the microphone to sing a moving rendition of ‘Kryptonite’ in tribute to 3 DOORS DOWN frontman Brad Arnold, who passed away earlier this year. That nod to rock peers continued with an extended, full-throated cover of LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s ‘Simple Man’ that turned the entire Düsseldorf hall into a single choir.
Leaving nothing in the tank for the final stretch, SHINEDOWN closed out the night with their hits ‘Sound of Madness’ and ‘Second Chance’, sending a buzzing, exhausted crowd out into the November cold.
Setlist
01. Safe and Sound
02. Devour
03. Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)
04. How Did You Love
05. Three Six Five
06. Devil
07. Searchlight
08. Enemies
09. Call Me
10. 45
11. If You Only Knew
12. Dance, Kid, Dance
13. Bully
14. Young Again
15. A Symptom of Being Human
16. Cut the Cord
17. Monsters
18. Kryptonite (3 Doors Down cover)
19. Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
20. Sound of Madness
21. Second Chance
All Pictures by André Wilms