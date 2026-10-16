CD Review: Save Us - Death To Something





Artist: Save UsTitle: Death To SomethingGenre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 16th October 2026Label: Solid StateSAVE US is a brand-new transcontinental Alternative Rock band, from the US and UK. Well, ok, not entirely brand-new: The band got together in 2023 after connecting through social media. In 2004, the band released their first EP ‘Exist EP’. A year later they signed a deal with Solid State and now, the debut album ‘Death To Something’ is ready for you guys to enjoy.The album begins with the soft and heartfelt, yet determined song ‘Chains’. This one gives you a brief glimpse into the band’s sound. ‘Last Of Me’ starts out just as smoothly, but it grows stronger with each passing second and you can really feel the pain in each word. ‘Mente Fragmentada’ carefully mends the cracks within, while adding some strong metal core elements in-between.After a thoughtful and deep opening, ‘No Holding Back’ gradually builds in intensity throughout the song, with a strong ending. ‘Seraphim’ picks up where the previous song has left off with its powerful opening, alongside grand arrangements that create space. ‘Far’ causes your heart to ache. The lyrics as well as the arrangements dig deep underneath your skin, while the following ‘Runaway’ continues to dig even deeper.‘Bruised’ begins with beautiful piano playing. The great lyrics and vocals are touching you deeply while listening. The calm does not last for long, though. The song is slowly but surely rising in volume and intensity until it comes blasting right at you towards the end. ‘Cry’ takes it back quite a bit again. Instead, this song gets you swaying along and definitely touches your soul.The rhythm of ‘Numb’ pulls you along and onto the dance floor, surprising you with some nice Metalcore breaks, while the lyrics get you thinking. ‘Death To Something’ comes at you strong and intense again and is definitely pulling you along, before ‘Stasis’ grants the album a soft and deeply emotional ending.So here is the brand-new album ‘Death To Something’ by SAVE US. It features twelve songs and runs for forty-one minutes. And each of these forty-one minutes is filled with deep emotions, honesty and a pain we can all relate to. The arrangements vary somewhere between Alternative Rock and Metalcore. Either way, the music will definitely pull you along and catch your attention. The lyrics are not only relatable, but will also get you thinking.So yes, this album has it all. Let’s see what they come up with next. The sky is the limit. Until then, check out ‘Death To Something’ by SAVE US.01. Chains02. Last Of Me03. Mente Fragmentada04. No Holding Back05. Seraphim06. Far07. Runaway08. Bruised09. Cry10. Numb11. Death To Something12. StasisMiguel Owls - VocalsChris Biddiscombe - GuitarBenji Havercroft - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10