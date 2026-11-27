17th November 2026
Bi-2 - “Symphony Orchestra World Tour 2026”
For years, BI-2 have remained one of the most remarkable acts in the Rock scene, and their performances with a symphony orchestra are nothing short of extraordinary. Having experienced this unique combination before, I knew exactly what to expect when I saw that the band would be bringing their “Symphony Orchestra World Tour 2026” to Ludwigsburg. Naturally, I couldn’t miss it. And once again, I was not disappointed. BI-2 had prepared an impressive two-and-a-half-hour show, featuring special guests, emotional moments, and a wonderful fusion of rock music and orchestral arrangements.
BI-2 are one of the most successful and influential Russian-language Rock bands, known for their distinctive sound, emotional lyrics, and powerful live performances. Founded in 1988 by Shura and Leva, the band have built an impressive career spanning several decades. Their music combines Alternative Rock, Post-Punk influences, and melodic arrangements, while their songs have become anthems for generations of fans. Over the years, BI-2 have continuously explored new musical directions, including their spectacular collaborations with symphony orchestras, which give their familiar compositions an entirely new dimension. https://b2band.com / https://www.facebook.com/b2band
Music & Performance
As the intro began, the orchestra and the band gradually took their places on stage. Once everyone was ready, the concert opened with ‘И корабль плывет’, immediately setting the tone for the evening. With Shura on guitar and Leva behind the microphone, BI-2 once again created that unmistakable atmosphere that makes their concerts so special. The combination of powerful Rock arrangements and the rich sound of the symphony orchestra was simply magnificent.
The setlist offered a beautiful mixture of older favourites and newer material. Songs such as ‘Черное солнце’, ‘Лайки’, and ‘Скользкие улицы’ followed, each receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. During ‘Сердце’, Leva stepped down from the stage and approached the fans. Within seconds, a wave of people moved towards the front, hoping to shake his hand or capture a quick photograph. When he eventually returned to the stage, the security team had their hands full persuading everyone to return to their seats. It was one of those spontaneous moments that perfectly demonstrated the special connection between the band and their audience.
The first special guest of the evening was actress Varvara Shmykova, who joined Shura on stage for ‘Мой Рок-н-ролл’. Together, they delivered a beautiful and touching duet, adding a new emotional dimension to this beloved song. Shortly afterwards, the second guest, Vera MusaeIyan, appeared for ‘Падает снег’. Singing alongside Shura, she moved and danced across the stage with remarkable lightness and freedom, as though completely lost in the music.
I have seen BI-2 perform with a symphony orchestra before, but I must admit that these two women brought something different to the experience. Their individual personalities, voices, and stage presence added new colours and emotional depth to the performance, making this particular concert feel refreshingly different from the previous orchestral shows I had attended.
The next song, ‘Тот, кто тебе нужен’, came with a particularly touching story. Vera introduced it by explaining that she had attended a BI-2 concert with a symphony orchestra the previous year. Inspired by that experience, she wrote a song and imagined how wonderful it would be to perform it as a duet with Shura, accompanied by an orchestra. One year later, that dream had become reality. She encouraged everyone in the audience to believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams. It was a genuinely beautiful message, made even more meaningful by the fact that we were witnessing her wish come true.
Another memorable moment arrived with ‘Псалом 26’, performed as a duet by Leva and Vera. Their voices complemented each other beautifully, creating an intense and atmospheric performance. During the Song Varvara returned to the stage wearing a sparkling silver catsuit. Her expressive dancing, combined with the carefully choreographed lighting, created a truly breathtaking visual spectacle. The reflections of light across her outfit and the stage added an almost magical quality to the performance. And when ‘Варвара’ began shortly afterwards, she appeared once again, this time bringing even more energy and enthusiasm to the stage and rocking along with the band.
These were just a few of the many wonderful moments that made the evening so memorable. There were countless little details, musical surprises, and emotional highlights throughout the performance, and describing every single one of them would probably take almost as long as the concert itself. What makes BI-2’s orchestral performances so fascinating is the way their music transforms without losing its original character. The symphonic arrangements add richness, drama, and sometimes an entirely different emotional perspective to songs that fans have known and loved for years. At the same time, the band’s unmistakable rock energy remains firmly at the heart of the show.
After an already impressive main set, the audience was treated to an encore featuring ‘Ее глаза’, ‘Полковник’, a drum solo, and finally ‘Серебро’. It was a fitting conclusion to an extraordinary musical journey. Two and a half hours seemed to pass in the blink of an eye. With outstanding musicianship, beautiful orchestral arrangements, charismatic guest performances, and a spectacular light show, BI-2 once again demonstrated why their concerts with a symphony orchestra are such a special experience. For me, this was another unforgettable evening, and certainly not the last time I will see them live.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. И корабль плывет
03. Черное солнце
04. Лайки
05. Скользкие улицы
06. Сердце
07. Летний гром
08. Не зли моих ангелов
09. Я никому не верю
10. Аллилуйя
11. Компромисс
12. Мой Рок-н-ролл
13. Падает снег
14. Тот, кто тебе нужен
15. Моя любовь
16. Безвоздушная тревога
17. Последний герой
18. Дурочка
19. 1000 миль
20. Псалом 26
21. Варвара
22. Молитва
23. Родина
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24. Ее глаза
25. Полковник
26. Drum Solo
27. Серебро
All Pictures by Daria Tessa